STATEHOUSE- Cass County legislators invite local college students and recent graduates of all majors to apply for a paid internship with Indiana House Republicans. State Rep. Ethan Manning (R-Logansport) said House interns will be paid $800 bi-weekly as they work at the Indiana Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis during the 2023 legislative session, which kicks off in January and concludes at the end of April. He said internships are available in several departments and are open to college sophomores, juniors and seniors, graduate students and recent graduates.

CASS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO