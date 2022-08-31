Liverpool vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after late Fabio Carvalho winner

Liverpool will be keen to build on their 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth when they welcome Newcastle United in the Premier League tonight. Jurgen Klopp ’s men romped home against the Cherries on Saturday with Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Calvalho all on the scoresheet.

The manner of Liverpool’s victory quieted some early season criticism after the Red’s drew with Fulham and Crystal Palace before losing to Manchester United. Mo Salah had an uncharacteristically mellow game, and missed a couple of good chances, so will be hungry for goals against Eddie Howe’s side this evening.

Newcastle come into the match ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League table after Allan Saint-Maximin’s late equaliser rescued a point at Wolves to maintain their unbeaten start. They’ve taken six points from their opening four games – one win, three draws – and have strengthened the squad with new arrivals. Chief among them is the Magpies record signing Alexander Isak who could make his debut for the club tonight.

Follow all the action from Anfield as Liverpool take on Newcastle United :