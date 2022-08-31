Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The three bridges that cross the Missouri River in Kansas City carry history and travelers and help run the cityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The now closed Bannister Federal Complex used to be the old Kansas City Speedway but it only held four racesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
hiphopsince1987.com
MEET KANSAS CITY RAP ARTIST/CEO DOOBIE
Meet Rap Artist/CEO Doobie born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. Doobie his whole life been dedicated to creativity, innovation and grew to love the art and science behind making music. In 2012, he took that dream all the way to California where he began to craft his sound and find his musical identity. Returning back to Kansas City in 2015, he began focusing on composing and engineering music from working with various artist both locally & industry. Doobie is currently the sound engineer for Club 906 located in Liberty, Missouri from 2016 to present day.
kcur.org
Kansas City will see less of this City Market vendor and his elephant garlic
Early in the morning, when the sun has barely risen over the City Market, Craig Hansen of Hillside Farms is already hard at work prepping and bagging his elephant garlic when customers start beelining to his stand. For almost two decades, he’s been driving the two and a half hours...
kcur.org
In one of Kansas City's hottest summers, thousands face brutal utility bills and shutoff threats
Between July and August this year, Kay Id’s utility bills shot up nearly $200. While she’s used to energy bills increasing from spring to summer, this year felt worse. The walls of her apartment near 48th Street and Paseo Boulevard have little insulation, making it hard to contain air conditioning.
Which local Movie Theaters showing $3 movies
Theaters across the country are jumping on board the first ever National Cinema Day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cost of gas lower this holiday weekend, some KC drivers say prices still too high
Driving around Independence, FOX4 noticed several gas stations with prices almost a dollar cheaper than other holidays this year.
KC natives opt in on staycations, festivals for Labor Day weekend
With high cost of travel, many families around the KC metro are opting in on staycations. Fortunately, there are various festivals over Labor Day weekend for those who choose to stay in town.
Families battle the rain ahead of Labor Day weekend
Friday was a wet start to the holiday weekend. But families said they didn't mind getting a little rain.
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy
Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas City Air Show returns Labor Day Weekend with USAF Thunderbirds
The Kansas City Air Show returns to New Century AirCenter once again, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the two-day event.
Spectator run over, killed at illegal sideshow in Kansas City
A spectator at an illegal sideshow on Front Street in Kansas City was killed after being ran over by a vehicle just after midnight.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Independence man
The Independence Police Department is asking the public's help to find a missing Independence man who was last seen Saturday morning
Owner of Poio Mexican BBQ in KCK looking for someone to buy restaurant
The owner is not only selling the restaurant, he's selling the Poio brand, which includes a license agreement for a spot inside the new KCI airport terminal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022
One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
KC woman seriously injured Saturday while inner tubing at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman received serious injuries Saturday while inner tubing at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
abc17news.com
Kansas City Black Restaurant Week bringing exposure to several local restaurants
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — It was a busy Saturday in the kitchen for District Fish and Pasta House, due in part to Black Restaurant Week. It’s a time when many Black-owned restaurants get some extra exposure. “Last year was good, but this year is a little better....
Residents excited to celebrate Labor Day as events kick off across KC-area
This holiday weekend, thousands of people will gather at several large events like First Fridays, the KC Air Show, Irish Fest and SantaCaliGon Days Festival.
Several KCFD crews battle multi-alarm blaze in Midtown Kansas City
Several Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department crews battled a multi-alarm fire in Midtown Kansas City.
kcur.org
Taco Bell staff walk out of Kansas City restaurant: 'We wanted to be treated like human beings'
Taco Bell employees at one Kansas City restaurant walked off the job Thursday to protest conditions at the store. Shift leader Fran Marion, who has worked at the 8215 Wornall location for a year, says the group chose to strike just before Labor Day to call attention to abusive customers, short staffing, lack of paid sick days, disrespectful management and low wages.
KMBC.com
SantaCaliGon Days makes some changes for this year's carnival
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — If you want to get intoSantaCaliGon Days this year, you have to know about some changes. One big change is that people will need to purchase a carnival wristband or a carnival ticket to enter the carnival area. That's unless you're an adult attending with children who will not be riding rides.
KMBC.com
Abandoned Kansas City apartment complex causing problems for neighbors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just a couple of hours after KMBC 9 Investigates emailed a city housing spokesman about an abandoned apartment complex in the 3200 block of St. John Avenue, city inspectors and Kansas City police showed up. After investigating, a city code inspector posted the third code...
Comments / 0