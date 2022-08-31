ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte City, MO

MEET KANSAS CITY RAP ARTIST/CEO DOOBIE

Meet Rap Artist/CEO Doobie born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri. Doobie his whole life been dedicated to creativity, innovation and grew to love the art and science behind making music. In 2012, he took that dream all the way to California where he began to craft his sound and find his musical identity. Returning back to Kansas City in 2015, he began focusing on composing and engineering music from working with various artist both locally & industry. Doobie is currently the sound engineer for Club 906 located in Liberty, Missouri from 2016 to present day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy

Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Food Critics: The best sandwiches in Kansas City in 2022

One story goes that, back in the 1700s, the English Earl of Sandwich did not want to leave his gaming table and ate what was nearby: meat between pieces of bread. True or not, the sandwich in various forms can be found in cultures around the world. KCUR's food critics...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Taco Bell staff walk out of Kansas City restaurant: 'We wanted to be treated like human beings'

Taco Bell employees at one Kansas City restaurant walked off the job Thursday to protest conditions at the store. Shift leader Fran Marion, who has worked at the 8215 Wornall location for a year, says the group chose to strike just before Labor Day to call attention to abusive customers, short staffing, lack of paid sick days, disrespectful management and low wages.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

SantaCaliGon Days makes some changes for this year's carnival

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — If you want to get intoSantaCaliGon Days this year, you have to know about some changes. One big change is that people will need to purchase a carnival wristband or a carnival ticket to enter the carnival area. That's unless you're an adult attending with children who will not be riding rides.
INDEPENDENCE, MO

