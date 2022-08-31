Read full article on original website
Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Misses Analysts’ Expectations
Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock rose 6.01% (As on September 1, 11:20:18 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted lower than expected results for the second quarter of FY 22. The comparable sales decreased by 5.8% versus the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company opened 27 new stores and ended the quarter with 1,252 stores in 40 states. This represents an increase in stores of 11.7% from the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Net income was $41.3 million compared to $64.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Operating income was $56.0 million compared to $86.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Beats Analysts’ Expectations
Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) stock rose 1.34% (As on September 1, 11:18:46 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company supposed the analysts’ expectations for both the topline and bottom line estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. CooperVision (CVI) revenue up 2% to $566.3 million, and CooperSurgical (CSI) revenue up 35% to $277.1 million. Growth was led by our daily silicone hydrogel portfolio in myopia management products for CooperVision and fertility for CooperSurgical. For CooperVision and reporting all percentages on an organic basis, revenue growth was strong and diversified in all product categories, spheres, torics and multifocals, and within all three geographic regions.
Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) revenue increases 17%
Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) stock plunges 15.46% (As on September 1, 11:16:29 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 23. Subscription services revenues for the second quarter were $428.6 million, up from $366.4 million one year ago, an increase of 17% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter was $202.0 million, compared to $191.6 million one year ago, an increase of 5% year over year. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $166.2 million, compared to $152.7 million one year ago, an increase of 9% year over year. In this quarter, the company saw a significant Veeva CRM release with major innovations to optimize content use across channels to enable efficient and compliant hybrid engagement models. This quarter saw a major milestone with Veeva Vault Quality, as more than 500 customers are now using at least one Vault Quality Suite product, including more than 200 Vault Training customers. Strong momentum in the second quarter included a record 52 Vault Quality customer wins and significant progress on Vault QMS projects with enterprise customers. New product innovations in Vault LIMS and Vault Validation Management are progressing well and will start working with early-adopter customers later this year. Further, with a unique foundation of data-driven insights and a deep knowledge of Veeva products, Veeva Business Consulting had a record revenue quarter and is quickly becoming a strategic resource to help customers realize their digital transformation.
Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) beats analysts’ expectations
Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stock rose 9.06% (As on September 2, 11:29:00 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ expectations, as shoppers stocked up on workout gear even as surging prices have hurt other retailers’ apparel sales. The company also raised its outlook for the year. Same store sales grew 23%, which beat StreetAccount’s estimate of 17.6%. The company said that traffic remains strong both in stores and online, even as surging inflation cramps consumers’ spending. Store traffic increased over 30%, and ecommerce traffic rose over 40%. The company is hoping to boost customer loyalty with a soon-to-launch membership program. Lululemon continued brick-and-mortar expansion during the quarter, with 21 net new stores for a total of 600 locations. Inventories were up 85% to $1.5 billion compared to the same period last year, but the company said it was “under-inventoried” at the time due to supply chain bottlenecks. Lululemon aims to double its 2021 revenue in the next five years, putting it on track to hit $12.5 billion in sales by 2026, as the retailer rides a wave of Covid pandemic-fueled demand for workout clothes. The company projects earnings per share growth to outpace revenue growth in the next five years. The plan includes an expansion of its menswear business, footwear, and membership-based fitness classes. It expects to increase the square footage of its stores annually in the low double digits. Its women’s business and North American division are projected to see low, double-digit annual compound growth rates in revenue through 2026. The company cited recent initiatives including its first-ever footwear collection and a trade-in and resale program that it said should help to achieve these fresh financial targets.
Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Misses Analysts’ Forecasts
Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) stock rose 0.37% (As on September 2, 11:31:16 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company reported third quarter earnings that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Ciena’s adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the fiscal third quarter 2022 was $49.0 million, which compares to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $144.9 million for the fiscal third quarter 2021. Non-telco represented approximately 38% of total revenue. APAC region represented 15% of total revenue. Routing and Switching revenue increased 45% YoY, in part reflecting strong contribution from the recently added Vyatta platform. Platform Software and Services increased 11% YoY, representing 7% of total revenue.
Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Gave Strong Guidance
Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock rose 0.24% (As on August 26, 11:36:55 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 22. Comparable sales (sales for stores open at least 14 months and e-commerce sales) increased 14.4% compared to an increase of 56.3% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, driven by an 8.3% increase in transactions and a 5.6% increase in average ticket. Gross profit increased 16.3% to $928.2 million compared to $798.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. As a percentage of net sales, gross profit decreased to 40.4% compared to 40.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, primarily due to lower merchandise margin and higher inventory shrink, partially offset by leverage of fixed costs and strong growth in other revenue. Net income increased 17.8% to $295.7 million compared to $250.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $434.2 million. Merchandise inventories, net at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022 totalled $1.67 billion compared to $1.44 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The $222.4 million increase in inventory was primarily due to the addition of 29 net new stores opened since July 31, 2021, inventory to support new brand launches, inventory cost increases, and inventory receipts to maintain strong in-stocks of key items to support expected demand.
Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) posts loss
Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock plunges 31.37% (As on September 1, 11:18:12 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company beats the topline and bottom line estimates for the second quarter of FY 23. Remaining performance obligations (RPO) grew 25% year-over-year to $2.79 billion; current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) grew 36% year-over-year to $1.50 billion. Subscription revenue was $435 million, an increase of 44% year-over-year. Total calculated billings was $491 million, an increase of 36% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating loss was $15 million, or 3% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $25 million, or 8% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net loss was $16 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $16 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Net cash used in operations was $19 million, or (4)% of total revenue, compared to net cash used in operations of $3 million, or (1)% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Free cash flow was negative $24 million, or (5)% of total revenue, compared to negative $4 million, or (1)% of total revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $2.48 billion at July 31, 2022.
Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Loss Narrows
Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock surges 28.73% (As on September 1, 11:19:25 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Fiscal 2022 results reflect strong progress on the subscription model with 27% year-over-year ACV billings growth and achievement of positive free cash flow, which the company expects to be sustainable on an annual basis. Nutanix’s performance in the quarter came as a real shock to most observers, according to analyst Steve McDowell of Moor Insights & Strategy. The analyst explained that Nutanix’s subscription revenue growth was likely the result of the company’s expansion into adjacent markets, where it has delivered more cloudlike management capabilities within its portfolio, plus the uncertainty around VMware Inc. amid its pending acquisition by Broadcom Inc. Meanwhile, Nutanix sells a software-defined hyperconverged infrastructure or HCI stack that integrates compute, storage and networking components into a single appliance or cloud service. Although it still sells physical gear, the company has attempted to shift away from its hardware roots, putting more focus on its “hyperconvergence” software that can run on third-party servers and systems. At the same time, the company has also been urging customers to adopt its new subscription model.
Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Reduces Debt
Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) stock rose 0.28% (As on September 1, 11:19:51 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted higher than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Net income was of $141.8 million for the quarter increased compared to net income of $113.0 million in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA was of $251.0 million, an increase of $13.2 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $237.8 million. Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $114.4 million to $209.3 million. Record adjusted free cash flow increased by $111.7 million to a source of $175.8 million. Total debt decreased by $208.9 million to $2,058.7 million. Net debt decreased by $236.6 million to $1,931.2 million. The Company’s leverage ratio decreased to 1.99x from 2.12x sequentially and from 2.80x in the prior year quarter.
Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Offers Weak Forecast
Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) stock fell 3.90% (As on August 31, 11:18:44 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company slashed its comparable sales growth guidance for the full-year 2023 and provided comparable sales growth outlook for the third quarter. Best Buy posted a 60% loss in second-quarter net income as the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain struggled with consumer demand weakening for gadgets and high costs rippling through its supply chain. The company reported that its net income fell to $306 million, for the three-month period ended July 30, compared with $734 million, in the year-ago period. Domestic gross profit rate was 22.0% versus 23.7% last year. The lower gross profit rate was primarily due to: (1) lower services margin rates, including pressure associated with the Best Buy Totaltech membership offering; (2) lower product margin rates, including increased promotions; and (3) higher supply chain costs. These pressures were partially offset by higher profit-sharing revenue from the company’s private label and co-branded credit card arrangement.
Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Misses Revenue Estimates
Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) stock fell 9.14% (As on August 31, 11:17:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the second quarter of FY 22. Chewy outperformed broader industry trends on the strength of our market leadership in nondiscretionary recurring revenue categories like food and healthcare, the product categories that are most important to pet parents. Chewy’s strength and competitive advantages in the pet category were evident in Q2 as customer engagement metrics such as Autoship and NSPAC set new records at 73.1% of net sales and $462, respectively. Q2 gross margin was 28.1%, an improvement of 60 basis points both year over year and sequentially. This improvement was led by pricing, which continued to strengthen in the second quarter as the favorable delta between price and cost increases widened by approximately 100 basis points compared to last quarter. Additionally, moderating fuel costs and the ongoing efforts to improve supply chain and logistics capabilities also contributed to the strong second-quarter gross margin performance. Specifically, during the second quarter, we improved systemwide inventory placement which reduced average delivery distance, improved delivery speed, lowered costs, and enhanced customer experience. Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $83.1 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 3.4%, a year-over-year increase of 230 basis points and a sequential improvement of 90 basis points reflecting our gross margin expansion, greater marketing efficiency, and improved execution in several SG&A functions. CHWY ended Q2 with 20.5 million active customers, an increase of 2.1% year over year.
Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) loss increases
Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) stock plunges 22.35% (As on September 1, 11:17:33 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company beats the topline and bottom line estimates for the second quarter of FY 23. Subscription revenue was $291.6 million, an increase of 52% year-over-year, and services revenue was $12.1 million, an increase of 64% year-over-year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $223.2 million, representing a 73% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to a non-GAAP gross margin of 72% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $12.4 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss of $4.0 million in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP net loss was $15.6 million for the quarter compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $7.7 million in the year-ago period. As of July 31, 2022, MongoDB had $1.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash. During the three months ended July 31, 2022, MongoDB used $44.7 million of cash from operations, used $2.6 million of cash in capital expenditures and used $1.3 million of cash in principal repayments of finance leases, leading to negative free cash flow of $48.6 million, compared to negative free cash flow of $22.7 million in the year-ago period.
Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Raises Earnings Guidance
Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) stock rose 1.55% (As on September 2, 11:30:43 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s earnings totaled $125.15 million for the quarter compares with $96.32 million, in last year’s third quarter. The company’s revenue for the third quarter rose 18.4% to $1.16 billion from $0.98 billion last year. Professional segment net sales for the third quarter were $886.2 million, up 23.3% from $718.5 million in the same period last year. The increase was driven primarily by net price realization, higher shipments of zero-turn and stand-on mowers, and incremental revenue from the company’s fiscal 2022 Intimidator Group acquisition, partially offset by lower volume in certain key product categories due to product availability constraints. Residential segment net sales for the third quarter were $270.0 million, up 7.1% from $252.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by net price realization and higher shipments of zero-turn riding mowers and snow products, partially offset by lower sales of walk-power mowers and portable-power products. Orders in the professional segment remain strong, including exceptional momentum in underground construction and golf. For solutions geared to landscape contractors and residential customers, demand remains favorable and, as expected, retail patterns are beginning to normalize.
Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Raises Outlook
Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) stock rose 0.76% (As on September 2, 11:32:24 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the second quarter of FY 22. Operating income as a percentage of revenues decreased from the comparable prior year period primarily due to lower net favorable changes in contract estimates, higher accelerated amortization on certain off-market liability contracts during the prior year period, and higher indirect costs in the current year period, partially offset by lower acquisition and integration costs and higher benefit from net favorable settlement of prior indirect rate years in the current year period. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for the quarter decreased to 9.1% from 10.1% for the same period in the prior year primarily due to lower net favorable changes in contract estimates, higher revenue resulting from accelerated amortization on certain off-market liability contracts during the prior year period, and higher indirect costs in the current year period, partially offset by higher benefit from net favorable settlement of prior indirect rate years in the current year period. Cash flows provided by operating activities for the second quarter were $141 million, an increase of $49 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher cash provided by the MARPA Facility, partially offset by timing of customer collections. Free cash flow for the second quarter decreased by $11 million from the prior year quarter to $74 million, primarily due to timing of customer collections. During the quarter, SAIC deployed $89 million of capital, consisting of $62 million of plan share repurchases, $20 million in cash dividends, and $7 million of capital expenditures.
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) raises forecasts
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock rose 4.41% (As on September 2, 11:27:56 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted a solid third quarter beat and raising guidance in the face of macro headwinds. The company’s record third quarter results were driven by robust demand across cloud, service providers, and enterprise. However, the company may experience some weakness in demand in the upcoming quarters as enterprise, cloud and service providers are likely to moderate their orders and capex spending into 2023, said Summit Insights analyst Kinngai Chan.
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Margin Expands
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) stock rose 1.50% (As on September 2, 11:29:38 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected topline for the fourth quarter of FY 22. The adjusted gross margin increased to $622 million from $578 million. Excluding items impacting comparability, adjusted gross margin percentage increased 40 basis points to 31.3% due to the mitigation of on-going inflation with pricing actions, supply chain productivity improvements and cost savings initiatives, partially offset by increased promotional spending and unfavorable volume / mix. The adjusted EBIT increased 5% compared to the prior year to $269 million primarily due to higher adjusted gross margin, partially offset by higher adjusted administrative expenses and lower adjusted other income. Cash flows from operations increased from $1,035 million in the prior year to $1,181 million primarily due to changes in working capital, partially offset by lower cash earnings. Capital expenditures were $242 million compared to $275 million in the prior year. In line with the company’s commitment to return value to its shareholders, the company paid $451 million of cash dividends and repurchased approximately 3.8 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $167 million. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company had approximately $375 million remaining under the current $500 million strategic share repurchase program and approximately $172 million under its $250 million anti-dilutive share repurchase program.
USD/JPY Rockets Above the 100-Hour MA to Complete Channel Breakout
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday rallied to trade above the 100-hour moving average line following the latest round of US data. The currency pair has now advanced to retest the current multi-decade highs of about 137.500. The currency pair also completed an upward breakout from urgently descending channel formation...
Bitcoin Crashes to New 4-Week Lows of $20,661 After Pullback
The bitcoin price on Friday plummeted to a new 4-week low of about $20,661 following its latest pullback. The pioneer cryptocurrency has now fallen to trade below the 100-hour moving average line in the 60-min chart. The BTC/USD also seems to have completed a downward breakout from a gently ascending...
Compagnie Financière Tradition Reports 46.4% Increase In H1 Profits
Swiss InterTrader broker Compagnie Financière Tradition (CFT) has released its financial and trading results for the first half of 2022. According to the report, the company recorded a 46.4% surge in its net profit compared to the same period last year. The revenue for H1 2022 was CHF 483.9...
FTX Ventures Will Not Merge With Alameda Research – Sam Bankman-Fried
Chief Executive Officer of FTX Ventures, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), has revealed that the speculation of a merger between FTX and Alameda Research is a “big misrepresentation”. There have been reports that FTX wants to absorb the operations of Alameda Research, which parted ways with its Chief Executive recently....
