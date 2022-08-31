ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound, killing 10. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names...
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
WBKO

California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures. State energy officials said the electrical load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen. As...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy