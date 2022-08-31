Read full article on original website
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
MedPage Today
FDA Data Link Diabetes Drug Class to Gallbladder Disease
An analysis of FDA's reporting system for adverse events turned up three dozen cases of acute gallbladder disease in patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for diabetes or weight loss, including three deaths. From 2005 to 2016, postmarketing cases of acute cholecystitis were identified in 21 patients taking exenatide...
nextbigfuture.com
Taking Rapamycin as a Young Adult Provides Antiaging Benefits
A research group at the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging in Cologne, Germany, has now shown in laboratory animals that brief exposure to rapamycin has the same positive effects as lifelong treatment opening new doors for a potential application in humans. Rapamycin, known for its positive effects on...
technologynetworks.com
Landmark Genetic Study Aims To Wipe Common Childhood Cancer Off the Map
Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the most common childhood cancer. Now, researchers at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have created a roadmap of the genetic mutations present in patients with ALL. The study, published today in Nature Genetics, is the first to offer a thorough view of the...
MedicalXpress
New type of defibrillator met safety, effectiveness goals in global clinical study
A new type of extravascular implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) using a lead (thin wire) placed behind the sternum met safety and effectiveness goals for participants in a premarket global clinical study. The device effectively terminated acute and chronic life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias. The findings were presented during a late-breaking session at the European Society of Cardiology Congress and were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Nature.com
Predictive study of pharmacological reversal for residual neuromuscular blockade and postoperative pulmonary complications: a prospective, observational, cohort study
Research Group in Anaesthesia, Resuscitation, and Perioperative Medicine of Institute for Health Research AragÃ³n (ISS AragÃ³n) In recent years, some studies have generated controversy since they conclude that intraoperatively pharmacological reversal of neuromuscular blockade does not contribute to the reduction of postoperative residual neuromuscular blockade or pulmonary complications. Therefore, the main objective of this study was to assess the incidence of residual neuromuscular blockade and postoperative pulmonary complications according to spontaneous or pharmacological neuromuscular reversal. The secondary aim was to present a prognostic model to predict the probability of having postoperative residual neuromuscular blockade depending on a patient's comorbidities and intraoperative neuromuscular blocking agents management. A single-center, prospective, observational cohort study including patients undergoing surgical procedures with general anesthesia was designed. A total of 714 patients were analyzed. Patients were divided into four groups: cisatracurium with spontaneous reversal, cisatracurium with neostigmine antagonism, rocuronium with spontaneous reversal, and rocuronium with sugammadex antagonism. According to our binomial generalized linear model, none of the studied comorbidities was a predisposing factor for an increase in the residual neuromuscular blockade. However, in our study, pharmacological reversal of rocuronium with sugammadex and, particularly, neuromuscular monitoring during surgery were the factors that most effectively reduced the risk of residual neuromuscular blockade as well as early and late postoperative pulmonary complications.
Harvard Health
Dolutegravir-based antiretroviral therapies for HIV-1 effective in pregnancy
Boston, MA— Dolutegravir-based antiretroviral therapies (ART) for HIV-1 are more effective for pregnant people than some other ART regimens commonly used in the U.S. and Europe, according to a study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health researchers. The study, published online in NEJM on September 1,...
MedicalXpress
Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease
About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
Nature.com
Recognizing the new disorder "idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia" in patients with previously unidentified clinical conditions
A considerable number of patients with high clinical suspicion for cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis either show negative results for the detection of cryoglobulins or show only trace amounts which cannot be characterized for composition. We aimed at establishing whether theÂ failureÂ to detect or the detectionÂ of trace amounts of cryoglobulin with conventional methods either identifies a peculiar subset of low level cryoglobulinaemia (from now on hypocryoglobulinaemia) or represents a separate entity. Using a modified precipitation technique in hypo-ionic medium, we prospectively identified between 2008 and 2021 237 patients (median age 60.8Â years [22"“97], 137 females) having <"‰0.5% cryocrit and clinical suspicion of autoimmune disorder. Of these 237 patients, only 54 (22.7%) had a history of HCV infection. One hundred and sixty-nine out of 237 patients (71%) had an established underlying disease, while 68 patients (28.6%) (median age 62.9Â years [29"“93], 35 females) did not show either laboratory markers or clinical symptoms consonant with an underlying aetiology. These 68 cases with only trace amounts of cryoglobulins were defined as having a putatively idiopathic hypocryoglobulinaemia. Nineteen of these 68 patients (27.9%) had a history of HCV infection. Twenty-four patients out of 68 (35.3%) were positive for rheumatoid factor (RF), while 25 (36.7%) patients had signs of complement consumption (i.e., C4"‰<"‰15 mg/dlÂ and/or C3"‰<"‰80Â mg/dlÂ ), and 36 (52.9%) had increased inflammatory indexes. Seven patients only had arthralgia and constitutional symptoms while 61 out of 68 (89.7%) presented with at least one of the three cardinal signs of cryoglobulinaemic vasculitis including skin lesions, peripheral nerve involvement, and glomerulonephritis. Seventy-five percent of the subjects had type III hypocryoglobulins. In patients with hypocryoglobulinaemia the histologic features of glomerulonephritis (also examined by electron microscopy) resembled those of mixed cryoglobulinaemia-associated glomerulonephritis. In conclusion, hypocryoglobulins are often polyclonal and are mainly unrelated to HCV infection. Patients who present high clinical suspicion for vasculitis, especially glomerulonephritis and yet test negative for cryoglobulinaemia detected by standard techniques, could require deeper investigation even in the absence of HCV infection, RF activity or signs of complement consumption.
technologynetworks.com
Cancer Cells That Survive After Treatment Lead to Relapse
Scientists at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have identified how some cancer cells cheat treatment-induced cell death. In doing so, they persist and lead to cancer recurrence. The findings may serve as the basis for drugs that prevent relapses by inhibiting cancer cells from gaining these persistence traits. The research was published today in Cell.
Phys.org
A key step toward growing human kidneys in the laboratory
Kidney disease affects one in nine adults globally and the incidence of kidney failure is steadily rising around the world. Being able to grow working kidney tissue in a laboratory could help accelerate medical treatments for kidney disease and restore kidney function. The kidney forms normally in humans as a result of two building blocks—metanephric mesenchyme and ureteric bud. The laboratory of Joseph Bonventre, MD, Ph.D., Chief of the Renal Unit and Founding Chief of the Engineering in Medicine Division at the Brigham, figured out how to generate the first building block—metanephric mesenchyme—resulting in many components of the kidney from human stem cells seven years ago.
AstraZeneca's Farxiga cuts death risk in heart failure patients -study
LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) blockbuster diabetes drug Farxiga led to significant reductions in the risk of hospitalisation and death in people with all types of heart failure, according to study data released on Saturday, opening the door to a substantial increase in patients who could benefit.
MedicalXpress
CT-derived body composition with deep learning predicts cardiovascular events
According to ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), fully automated and normalized body composition analysis of abdominal CT has promise to augment traditional cardiovascular risk prediction models. "Visceral fat area from fully automated and normalized analysis of abdominal CT examinations predicts subsequent myocardial infarction or stroke in Black and White...
MedicalXpress
Protein transformation drives cancer development
A change in function in a mitochondrial antioxidant protein increases stem cell gene expression that promotes the development of more aggressive cancerous cells, according to a recent Northwestern Medicine study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. While the protein superoxide dismutase-2 (SOD2) has been known to scientists...
Researchers studied a woman's 'Alzheimer’s-proof brain' to prevent the disease
Because of a rare genetic mutation, Aliria Rosa Piedrahita de Villegas should have developed Alzheimer's disease in her 40s and died from it in her 60s. However, she lived until the end of her 70's Alzheimer-free. But how?. A group of scientists wanted to understand how this happened and started...
technologynetworks.com
Drug Combination Halts Tumor Growth and Resistance in Mice
An experimental combination of two drugs halts the progression of small cell lung cancer, the deadliest form of lung cancer, according to a study in mice from researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Grenoble Alpes University in Grenoble, France, and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
Nature.com
Development of a brain wave model based on the quantitative analysis of EEG and EEG biofeedback therapy in patients with panic attacks during the COVID-19 pandemic
The current global crisis facing the world is the COVID-19 pandemic. Infection from the SARS-CoV-2 virus leads to serious health complications and even death. As it turns out, COVID-19 not only physically assails the health of those infected, but also leads to serious mental illness regardless of the presence of the disease. Social isolation, fear, concern for oneself and one's loved ones, all of this occurs when a pandemic overloads people. People exhibit numerous neurological disorders that have never happened to them before. Patients are diagnosed with frequent panic attacks, the result of which can be seen in their Quantitative Electroencephalogram results. This test may be one of the main diagnostic tools of the COVID-19 pandemic. From the results obtained, it is possible to compare and draw conclusions. This method of testing effectively allows EEG biofeedback training and observes its effect on brain activity. The feedback received in this way gives us the opportunity to properly tailor a protocol for the patient and their conditions. Numerous studies support the effectiveness of EEG biofeedback for panic attacks and other psychiatric disorders. The purpose of our study was to show the effectiveness of EEG biofeedback with a Quantitative Electroencephalogram of the brainwave pattern after having COVID-19 and what symptoms may result.
targetedonc.com
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Show Promising Efficacy in Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer
The use of immune checkpoint inhibitors in anaplastic thyroid cancer shows a similar toxicity profile to that seen in PD-1 and PD-L1 targeting therapies. Immune checkpoint blockade was well tolerated and had a similar toxicity profile to PD-1/PD-L1-targeting therapies for patients with anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC), according to findings published in Thyroid.1.
MedicalXpress
Early intervention effective in treating neurodevelopmental disorders
A new study suggests that therapeutic interventions to treat neurodevelopmental disorders may be more effective if done during the early stages of brain development. "In order to stop the progression of neurodevelopmental disorders, it is important to identify how and when brain circuits are changing during development. Our study identifies when circuits are altered in addition to how brain circuits are corrected," said the study's senior author Molly Huntsman, Ph.D., associate professor at the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences located on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
technologynetworks.com
CRISPR Screening: Studying Evolution in a Dish
CRISPR screening enables the rapid and unbiased identification of genes relevant to a specific biological pathway. We explore how researchers are using this cutting-edge tool to shape our understanding of biology and advance medicine. In 2012, the invention of CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology marked a new era in biology –...
