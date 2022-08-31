Read full article on original website
Common medication for asthma causes the brain to ‘shrink and change’
PRESCRIPTION steroids can wreck your mental health by damaging the brain, according to a study. Millions of Brits take the strong medicines for conditions like asthma, arthritis and allergies. But scans reveal long-term use leads to structure changes in white and grey brain matter. It could trigger anxiety, depression and...
technologynetworks.com
Astrocyte Study Goes Beyond the Neuron To Understand Brain Disorders
Neurons often get most of the credit for keeping our brains sharp and functioning—as well as most of the blame when it comes to brain diseases. But star-shaped cells called astrocytes, another abundant cell in the human brain, may bear the brunt of the responsibility for exacerbating the symptoms of some neurodevelopmental disorders. Salk Institute scientists have now identified a molecule produced by astrocytes that interferes with normal neuron development in Rett, fragile X and Down syndromes.
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
msn.com
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons. Data shows that...
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer
A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
Common back condition could be the sign of a deadly heart issue
A COMMON back condition could be an early sign of a deadly heart condition, Columbia scientists have discovered. It could mean that those with the condition could be monitored and given treatment earlier. Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) is now thought to be a more common but underdiagnosed cause of fatal...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
Women at risk of deadly condition as thousands of cases are missed
THOUSANDS of women are getting worse NHS care than men after suffering a heart attack, research reveals. Experts blame sexism in medicine for nearly 12,000 cases being wrongly classified as low risk. It means these women have missed out on potentially life-saving treatment - such as surgery or clot-busting drugs.
KevinMD.com
It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis
Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
iheart.com
Mysterious New Respiratory Illness Kills Three, Others Infected
A mysterious respiratory illness has killed three people at a private clinic in Argentina, according to the New York Daily News. The unidentified disease has infected a total of nine patients and had a similar effect on the lungs as COVID-19, however, none of the patients have tested positive for coronavirus or other known respiratory illnesses.
Introduction To Conduct Disorder: A Condition Affecting Children in the USA and Everywhere
Conduct Disorder is an interesting mental condition that is characterized by severe antisocial and aggressive behavior including things like destroying property, regularly picking fights, and mistreating animals. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-V) written by the American Psychiatric Association, Conduct Disorder (or CD for short) is defined as “A repetitive and persistent pattern of behavior in which basic rights of others or major age-appropriate societal norms or rules are violated.” CD is diagnosed in about six to sixteen percent of school-age boys and two to nine percent of school-aged girls. Subtypes of CD are usually categorized by the age when the condition was developed by an individual (onset during childhood vs onset during adolescence) and the presence of deficits in empathy & guilt. Conduct Disorder is usually studied at such a young age because it often leads to antisocial personality disorder (personality disorder characterized by impulsive, irresponsible, and often criminal behavior) in adulthood.
psychologytoday.com
AI Predicts Alzheimer’s Disease from a Single Brain Scan
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common type of dementia and a progressive neurodegenerative disease that destroys brain cells over time. A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning can be used in the development of a biomarker based on a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan for Alzheimer’s disease.
Good News Network
Alzheimer’s Memory Loss Reversed in Mice After Scientists Discover Method to Form New Brain Cells
Alzheimer’s has been reversed in mice after scientists at the University of Illinois-Chicago boosted the formation of new brain cells, a breakthrough that could lead to new treatments. Their gene therapy fueled new neurons in the hippocampus—a region in the brain vital for learning and remembering where you put...
neurologylive.com
Distinguishing Characteristics Identified Between Dementia With Lewy Bodies and Early-Onset Alzheimer Disease
More than 60% of patients with early-onset dementia with Lewy bodies had a least 3 of the 5 identified factors at first clinic visit, compared with fewer than 20% of those with early-onset Alzheimer disease. For patients with early-onset dementia of an undifferentiated etiology, new research identified characteristics that may...
MedicalXpress
New drug candidate developed to treat type 2 diabetes
A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone combination for the future treatment of type 2 diabetes. The scientists have combined the blood sugar-reducing effects of the drugs tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) in a new and highly effective drug. The advantage is that, by combining tesaglitazar with GLP-1, the tesaglitazar only enters tissue that contains GLP-1 receptors. This reduces the adverse effects of tesaglitazar while increasing the effects on sugar metabolism. The new drug has already been successfully tested in animal studies. The findings were published in Nature Metabolism.
Kratom is legal and will get you high, but may not be safe.
Kratom Leaves and Powdered.(addameer.info) You may not have heard of Kratom, I hadn’t before I researched this article, but a 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that 2.1 million people in the U.S. use it. Kratom is a plain-looking evergreen tree originating from Southeast Asia. It’s used as a stimulant in lower doses and a sedative and painkiller in higher doses. Kratom leaves can be chewed, and dry kratom can be swallowed or brewed. Kratom extract can be used to make a liquid product. The liquid form is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea. Kratom is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks.
Futurity
Your ‘sleep age’ may predict your mortality
Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
ohmymag.co.uk
Is your heart as strong as you think? Here's how to tell
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and is responsible for a quarter of all deaths in the UK each year, according to the British Heart Foundation. Adopting healthier diets, exercising regularly and avoiding smoking could significantly reduce your risk of heart disease. Many people, especially the youth, assume their heart is healthy, but cardiologists reveals some commonly overlooked indications of a weak heart. Here are three, according to EatThisNotThat.
Long COVID: Researchers zeroing in on self-targeted immune attacks that may lurk behind it
For almost three years, scientists have raced to understand the immune responses in patients who develop severe COVID-19, with an enormous effort aimed at defining where healthy immunity ends and destructive immunity begins. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, much attention focused on reports of harmful inflammation and...
