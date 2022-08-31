ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
technologynetworks.com

Astrocyte Study Goes Beyond the Neuron To Understand Brain Disorders

Neurons often get most of the credit for keeping our brains sharp and functioning—as well as most of the blame when it comes to brain diseases. But star-shaped cells called astrocytes, another abundant cell in the human brain, may bear the brunt of the responsibility for exacerbating the symptoms of some neurodevelopmental disorders. Salk Institute scientists have now identified a molecule produced by astrocytes that interferes with normal neuron development in Rett, fragile X and Down syndromes.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Slow Wave Sleep#Sleep Spindle#Anxiety Disorder#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#Linus Sleep Disorder#General Health#Bristol#Elife#Cardiff University
scitechdaily.com

Johns Hopkins Doctors Discover That a Common Infection May Cause Cancer

A new study suggests that Clostridioides difficile is responsible for certain colorectal cancers. According to data gathered by scientists at the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, the bacterial species Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, which is well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also cause colorectal cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes

High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
KevinMD.com

It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis

Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
HEALTH
iheart.com

Mysterious New Respiratory Illness Kills Three, Others Infected

A mysterious respiratory illness has killed three people at a private clinic in Argentina, according to the New York Daily News. The unidentified disease has infected a total of nine patients and had a similar effect on the lungs as COVID-19, however, none of the patients have tested positive for coronavirus or other known respiratory illnesses.
HEALTH
Tyler Mc.

Introduction To Conduct Disorder: A Condition Affecting Children in the USA and Everywhere

Conduct Disorder is an interesting mental condition that is characterized by severe antisocial and aggressive behavior including things like destroying property, regularly picking fights, and mistreating animals. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-V) written by the American Psychiatric Association, Conduct Disorder (or CD for short) is defined as “A repetitive and persistent pattern of behavior in which basic rights of others or major age-appropriate societal norms or rules are violated.” CD is diagnosed in about six to sixteen percent of school-age boys and two to nine percent of school-aged girls. Subtypes of CD are usually categorized by the age when the condition was developed by an individual (onset during childhood vs onset during adolescence) and the presence of deficits in empathy & guilt. Conduct Disorder is usually studied at such a young age because it often leads to antisocial personality disorder (personality disorder characterized by impulsive, irresponsible, and often criminal behavior) in adulthood.
psychologytoday.com

AI Predicts Alzheimer’s Disease from a Single Brain Scan

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common type of dementia and a progressive neurodegenerative disease that destroys brain cells over time. A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning can be used in the development of a biomarker based on a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan for Alzheimer’s disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurologylive.com

Distinguishing Characteristics Identified Between Dementia With Lewy Bodies and Early-Onset Alzheimer Disease

More than 60% of patients with early-onset dementia with Lewy bodies had a least 3 of the 5 identified factors at first clinic visit, compared with fewer than 20% of those with early-onset Alzheimer disease. For patients with early-onset dementia of an undifferentiated etiology, new research identified characteristics that may...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New drug candidate developed to treat type 2 diabetes

A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone combination for the future treatment of type 2 diabetes. The scientists have combined the blood sugar-reducing effects of the drugs tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) in a new and highly effective drug. The advantage is that, by combining tesaglitazar with GLP-1, the tesaglitazar only enters tissue that contains GLP-1 receptors. This reduces the adverse effects of tesaglitazar while increasing the effects on sugar metabolism. The new drug has already been successfully tested in animal studies. The findings were published in Nature Metabolism.
SCIENCE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Kratom is legal and will get you high, but may not be safe.

Kratom Leaves and Powdered.(addameer.info) You may not have heard of Kratom, I hadn’t before I researched this article, but a 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health estimates that 2.1 million people in the U.S. use it. Kratom is a plain-looking evergreen tree originating from Southeast Asia. It’s used as a stimulant in lower doses and a sedative and painkiller in higher doses. Kratom leaves can be chewed, and dry kratom can be swallowed or brewed. Kratom extract can be used to make a liquid product. The liquid form is often marketed as a treatment for muscle pain, or to suppress appetite and stop cramps and diarrhea. Kratom is also sold as a treatment for panic attacks.
Futurity

Your ‘sleep age’ may predict your mortality

Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Is your heart as strong as you think? Here's how to tell

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and is responsible for a quarter of all deaths in the UK each year, according to the British Heart Foundation. Adopting healthier diets, exercising regularly and avoiding smoking could significantly reduce your risk of heart disease. Many people, especially the youth, assume their heart is healthy, but cardiologists reveals some commonly overlooked indications of a weak heart. Here are three, according to EatThisNotThat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy