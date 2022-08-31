Read full article on original website
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
The Weeknd Loses Voice in Middle of SoFi Stadium Show, Cancels & Apologizes to Fans: Watch
The Weeknd performed his second sold out show at the SoFi stadium on Saturday night but had some problems. In the middle of the show, The Weeknd took a break and then announced to fans that he lost his voice and is unable to continue performing. The 32-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is on his stadium tour in support of two albums: 2020’s successful After Hours and his 2022’s Dawn FM.
NBA Youngboy Releases New Song ‘Purge Me’, Reportedly Expecting Another Child
The talk of the town in the industry remains who NBA Youngboy is going to sign with since his initial contract with Atlantic Records is now done. There are rumors that Motown has managed to grab him for a sizable deal but those remain unconfirmed at this point. The rapper...
Watch Made In America Fest 2022 (Live Stream)
It’s hard to believe that it’s this time of year already, but today and tomorrow, this year’s Made In America Fest takes place from Philadelphia. Tonight, Tyler, The Creator headlines with artists like J.I.D, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Kodak Black and more taking the stage before him. Below you can check out a full list of what times everyone hits the stage along with the official live stream.
[Saturday Spotlight] Orayvia + MILLII
Welcome back to another edition of Saturday Spotlight. Each week we review submissions from all over the globe, picking the best out of the batch to highlight at the end of the week. If you’re an aspiring rapper, a producer wanting to create a buzz, or a singer looking to expose their talent, Saturday Spotlight is dedicated to discovering the next star. This week, we received over 40 submissions — below are the two picks!
