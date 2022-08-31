ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd Loses Voice in Middle of SoFi Stadium Show, Cancels & Apologizes to Fans: Watch

The Weeknd performed his second sold out show at the SoFi stadium on Saturday night but had some problems. In the middle of the show, The Weeknd took a break and then announced to fans that he lost his voice and is unable to continue performing. The 32-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is on his stadium tour in support of two albums: 2020’s successful After Hours and his 2022’s Dawn FM.
Watch Made In America Fest 2022 (Live Stream)

It’s hard to believe that it’s this time of year already, but today and tomorrow, this year’s Made In America Fest takes place from Philadelphia. Tonight, Tyler, The Creator headlines with artists like J.I.D, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Kodak Black and more taking the stage before him. Below you can check out a full list of what times everyone hits the stage along with the official live stream.
[Saturday Spotlight] Orayvia + MILLII

Welcome back to another edition of Saturday Spotlight. Each week we review submissions from all over the globe, picking the best out of the batch to highlight at the end of the week. If you’re an aspiring rapper, a producer wanting to create a buzz, or a singer looking to expose their talent, Saturday Spotlight is dedicated to discovering the next star. This week, we received over 40 submissions — below are the two picks!
