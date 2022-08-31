The Weeknd performed his second sold out show at the SoFi stadium on Saturday night but had some problems. In the middle of the show, The Weeknd took a break and then announced to fans that he lost his voice and is unable to continue performing. The 32-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is on his stadium tour in support of two albums: 2020’s successful After Hours and his 2022’s Dawn FM.

