ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

MSCS to 'explore any and all remedies' in response to Germantown schools legislation

By Abigail Warren
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cSwvU_0hcl04fb00

The Memphis-Shelby County Schools administration may soon begin moving to reach an agreement with two suburban districts before it loses ownership of four campuses at the end of the year.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the MSCS Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution allowing the district’s administration to “explore any and all options and remedies in response to ( the legislation ).”

Passed earlier this year, the legislation impacts Lucy Elementary in Millington and the 3Gs — Germantown Elementary, Germantown Middle and Germantown High. All four schools are run by MSCS but located within the suburban limits, which are also the boundaries of the municipal school systems, according to a 2013 settlement . A 2017 state attorney general opinion states that one school system cannot operate within the boundaries of another. Legislators codified the opinion with the legislation passed during the recent session.

The law signed by Gov. Bill Lee forces MSCS to reach individual agreements with the boards of Germantown Municipal School District and Millington Municipal Schools. The Jan. 1 deadline to reach an agreement is looming.

MSCS Chairwoman Michelle McKissack said the resolution gives the administration some flexibility as the board has few meetings scheduled between now and Jan. 1.

“This simply allows them to have conversations with all types of parties regarding the future status of the three Germantown schools and Lucy Elementary School,” McKissack said by phone Wednesday morning.

She said the administration apprises the board of conversations related to the four schools.

“This allows the administration to have all sorts of ‘what if’ conversations to try to anticipate, plan for these different scenarios, and they are now authorized to do that as a result of the resolution the board approved.” she said.

The resolution was brought forward by board member Althea Greene, but McKissack said the MSCS administration sought the board’s authorization. All members signed on to the resolution before passing it.

Tony Thompson, a lobbyist for MSCS, told legislators to expect litigation if the legislation passed. Tuesday’s resolution does not explicitly state litigation. However, McKissack said administration may not pursue litigation without a vote by the board.

A sale of one of the properties is possible, but that would also require board approval by vote.

Earlier this summer, Rep. Mark White, R-Memphis, who sponsored the legislation, confirmed Methodist was interested in purchasing the Germantown High School property. He said by phone Wednesday, he last talked to Methodist mid-summer.

In an Aug. 1 work session, Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said MSCS leaders wanted to start working on the issue once the new school year was underway. However, Palazzolo also alluded to the investigation of then-Superintendent Joris Ray as a factor that could delay conversations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQzw0_0hcl04fb00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule

The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

A current U.S. Mississippi district attorney died Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - John Champion passed away this morning according to Clay Joiner, current U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi; Ben Creekmore District Attorney of the Third Circuit Court Oxford, MS; and John Weddle President of the Mississippi Prosecutors Association. Champion graduated from the University of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Statement from Superintendent of Haywood County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A statement from the Superintendent of Haywood County Schools denies any wrongdoing financially. Superintendent Hassell Joey remarked after being suspended by Mayor Livingston that Hassell had stolen money from the school district. In joey’s statement, he admitted to the school board that he had used his...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Germantown, TN
Education
Germantown, TN
Government
Shelby County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Education
City
Germantown, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Millington, TN
Government
City
Millington, TN
Shelby County, TN
Education
tri-statedefender.com

Halbert claims ‘go-high’ stance in dispute with assessor’s office

Contentions between the Shelby County Clerk’s Office and the Shelby County Assessor’s Office came to a head as accusations and threats of ouster flew this week. While Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert prepared for the county’s swearing-in ceremony Wednesday (Aug. 31) afternoon, she called a recent allegation that she is costing the county about $4 million annually “baseless and without merit.”
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue

The Town of Mason — a majority Black community in rural west Tennessee adjacent to the site of a future multi-billion-dollar Ford auto plant — will remain under the financial oversight of the state’s Comptroller, despite an agreed-upon goal that oversight would end August 31. The dispute involving Mason gained widespread public attention this spring, […] The post Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

East T-Stem High School stripped of 2018 state championship, among other punishments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — East T-Stem High School will have to return all awards, forfeit matches, and pay fines, during the four school years in question. Memphis-Shelby County Schools is reviewing the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s (TSSAA) recent decision to discipline East T-STEM High School for violations that reportedly occurred as early as 2017, according to a press release.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#School Systems#Politics State#Politics Legislative#K12#Mscs#Lucy Elementary School
actionnews5.com

Nashville college students express concerns after abducted jogger in Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While the search continues for Eliza Fletcher, the woman who was abducted while jogging near the University of Memphis campus, college students in Nashville have been expressing their concerns for safety on college campuses. “There are times that I’m out late,” Kayla Piowel, a student at...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

10 Memphis and Mid-South names you might be mispronouncing

Tchulahoma Road: This is a fairly major road that crosses the state line from Memphis into Mississippi, but how do you pronounce a road name that begins with “Tch”? A clue is in the slightly different spelling of another road in Fayette County, and a town in Mississippi: Chulahoma, which leaves off the silent T […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Can Memphis repeat Jackson's water crisis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Jackson, Mississippi works to restore usable water to its residents, many are wondering could something like what's happening there also occur in Memphis, a city that often struggles with its aging infrastructure. The Mayor of Jackson says the current crisis there stems from up to...
MEMPHIS, TN
tn.gov

Mark Luttrell Transition Center To Hold Rapid Hiring Event

MEMPHIS – The Mark Luttrell Transition Center (MLTC) will hold a rapid hiring event next Thursday and Friday to fill vacant correctional officer positions. The starting salary is $44,500, with an additional $5,000 sign-on bonus. Conditional job offers will be given on-site at the event. In addition to the...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Mighty 990

MISSING: Runner Kidnapped Near University of Memphis

University of Memphis students recieved a disturbing email Friday morning from school officials, alerting them of a kidnapping that occurred near campus. Memphis police say Eliza Fletcher, 34, was jogging in the area of Central and Zach Curlin near the university just after 4 AM when someone forced her into an SUV.
MEMPHIS, TN
psychologytoday.com

A Memphis Abduction and the Dilemma of Women Jogging Alone

Instances of female joggers being assaulted or abducted overwhelmingly occur when jogging alone. There is a difference between victim-blaming and solution-focused prevention of dangers. Addressing safety issues with family and friends who jog outdoors may help reduce this type of violence. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on September 2, 34-year-old teacher...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Big developments coming to Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the ground was broken to make way for a new $300 million development in Millington. Executive Director of Millington Chamber of Commerce Terry Roland said the new Forked River Commons will be a game changer for the city. “This is one of the happiest...
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

USPS to host job fair in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair in Olive Branch on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The job fair will be held at the Olive Branch Post Office located at 8850 Midsouth Drive and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, according to the release.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WSMV

Memphis jogger kidnapping makes local joggers rethink routine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avid runners and walkers in Nashville said they are scared and concerned after a woman was kidnapped while running in Memphis early Friday morning. The popular trails at Percy Warner Park were just as busy heading into the Labor Day weekend. Still, people said they are taking precautions after hearing about the kidnapping. That includes walking in pairs and turning down the music in their headphones to hear if anyone was approaching.
NASHVILLE, TN
desotocountynews.com

Two-year aviation program to center at Olive Branch Airport

Southwest Tennessee Community College program is the first of its type in Tennessee. The Olive Branch Airport is becoming an education center as well as a transportation center, with the addition of a new aviation program to work out of the airport through Southwest Tennessee Community College. A recent Open...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Daily Helmsman

Police Search for Clues in House of Kidnapped Jogger

Law enforcement officials looked for clues at the house of a jogger who was kidnapped near the University of Memphis on Friday. Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School, was abducted around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning in a parking lot while jogging near Carpenter Complex. Officials...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy