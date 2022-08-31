ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ELON University

Confidential support expands with group option

Confidential support for student survivors of interpersonal and sexual violence is expanding through a collaboration with Counseling Services to create Survivor Circle. Survivor Circle is a confidential support group for students to learn about the impact of trauma, discuss coping skills, and connect. Meetings are 3 to 4 p.m. on...
ELON University

Elon welcomes sixth Multifaith Scholars cohort

Five juniors have been named members of the sixth class of Multifaith Scholars, a two-year fellows program for juniors and seniors that offers a closely mentored, experientially rich and intellectually rigorous educational opportunity for cohort members. After a highly selective application and interview process, students of this multidisciplinary program are...
