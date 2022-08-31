Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Tar Heels look to extend high-scoring start, host Georgia State
North Carolina makes a road trip into the Sun Belt Conference for the second straight week, this time going to Atlanta to play Georgia State. The Tar Heels (2-0) are coming off a wild 63-61 win at Appalachian State. Georgia State (0-1) will try to bounce back from a 35-14 loss at South Carolina.
Henry County Daily Herald
Standoff leads to arrest of alleged murderer in McDonough
McDONOUGH — A five hour standoff in McDonough on Sept. 2 resulted in the arrested of a man wanted for murder. Jamil Gray, 30, was arrested at the Home2 Suites hotel on Mill Road after following the standoff that involved the Henry County Police Department, Fire Rescue and Emergency Management Agency.
Henry County Daily Herald
Black Lives Matter executive accused of 'syphoning' $10M from BLM donors, suit says
An executive at Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (GNF), is accused of "syphoning" more than $10 million from donors, the grassroots arm of the BLM organization said a court filing this week. The suit is against executive Shalomyah Bowers, the foundation itself, Bowers' consulting firm and unnamed individuals.
