Sweltering temperatures are coming to Sacramento. These City spray parks, pools can help you cool down

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters battled a grass fire near the Rio Linda and Elverta areas on Friday. The scene was along the 1800 block of Kasser Road. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene quickly and found several structures were threatened. Firefighters were quickly put in place to defend the structures. With the help of a copter doing airdrops, crews were able to contain the flames at four acres. One shed was destroyed, Metro Fire says, but all the other structures were saved.

ELVERTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO