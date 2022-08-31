Sweltering temperatures are coming to Sacramento. These City spray parks, pools can help you cool down

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRA.com
Spray parks, cooling centers, pool party happening this weekend as many Californians try to beat the heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Trying to beat the heat wave hitting Northern California? Here are some places you can cool off this weekend in the Sacramento region. Spray parks throughout the city will stay open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Find one of 12 locations near you. The Pannell...
Tomatoes spill on Sacramento interstate, again
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) — A truck carrying tomatoes spilled onto Interstate 5 near Elk Grove Boulevard Friday morning after a crash. Traffic in the area slowed down but was still flowing, according to our FOX affiliate. This is the second time tomatoes have spilled in a section of Sacramento interstate. The first was reported The post Tomatoes spill on Sacramento interstate, again appeared first on KION546.
natomasbuzz.com
City’s First Pump Track Opens in Natomas
The city of Sacramento opened its first pump track and bike playground this week in Natomas. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby was joined by representatives from the city’s Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment division as well as North Natomas Jibe and park goers for a small ribbon cutting ceremony held Monday, August 29.
Fire damages Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – The distinctive Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento was damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along the 800 block of El Camino Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Firefighters found the fire was coming from the attic of the restaurant. The flames were contained and extinguished within 40 minutes, Sacramento Fire says.No injuries have been reported, but the extent of the damage suffered by the restaurant is unclear. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento's Faria Bakery to open Folsom location this weekend
FOLSOM, Calif. — Sacramento's Faria Bakery, known for its array of naturally leavened bread and French-style pastries, is opening their new location in Folsom this weekend. The new location in Folsom will be located at 604 Sutter Street. They will have their soft opening this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sacramento cooling experts offer tips on keeping your A/C running smooth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As a major heat wave bares down on Northern California, area heating and cooling experts are offering tips on proper air conditioning maintenance to help you understand more about what it takes to keep your unit running. Eddie Cornejo is a five-year technician with Big Mountain...
Shed burned, but all other structures saved after grass 4-acre fire near Elverta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters battled a grass fire near the Rio Linda and Elverta areas on Friday. The scene was along the 1800 block of Kasser Road. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene quickly and found several structures were threatened. Firefighters were quickly put in place to defend the structures. With the help of a copter doing airdrops, crews were able to contain the flames at four acres. One shed was destroyed, Metro Fire says, but all the other structures were saved.
Heat wave ramps up in Northern California over Labor Day weekend: What you need to know
(KTXL) — A heat wave is ramping up in several western states leading to heat advisories in Northern California and in other parts of the state. The first few days in September, including Labor Day weekend, could see temperatures rise as high as 115° F in some areas of California. How hot it is expected […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Person found dead floating along American River in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento firefighters found a dead person floating along the American River Wednesday afternoon. Few details regarding the incident have been released at this time. First responders found the person in the river in the area of Vine and North 10th Street after the incident was called in around 4 p.m. Sacramento Fire Department wasn't sure how long the body had been in the water before it was found.
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
kubaradio.com
List of Cooling Centers for Yuba City, Marysville, Yuba County and Sutter County
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – With hot weather forecast for the entire Labor Day Weekend, and an Excessive Heat Warning with a high of 107 by Labor Day, local cooling centers will be available for local residents. The listings below are from releases courtesy of The County of Sutter, Yuba County, and City of Yuba City:
Here's when Mendocino Farms could be coming to Arden, Folsom and Land Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mendocino Farms locations are scheduled to open in Land Park, Arden and Folsom next year. There aren't specific dates for opening yet, but a spokesperson for Mendocino Farms told ABC10 the Land Park location is tentatively set to open early in 2023, with Arden and Folsom's locations opening later in the spring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Kills Pedestrian in Oak Park Area
Female Pedestrian Killed on Broadway by Fleeing Driver. A hit-and-run in Sacramento in the Oak Park area caused the death of a female pedestrian on August 29. The collision was reported at about 8:05 p.m. along Broadway near Elby Lane. When officers with the Sacramento Police Department arrived at the scene, they discovered a seriously injured woman.
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Starbucks Closes Over Crime and Safety Issues
The latest Starbucks casualty is in Sacramento, along the Broadway corridor, wrought with blocks of homeless transients, escalating crime, and legitimate safety concerns for the residents and business owners who live and work there. “The growing crime wave in Los Angeles and Southern California claimed a new retail victim on...
California Flex Alert: Here's what it means and how you should prepare
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flex Alert is in effect Friday for the third consecutive day in California as the power grid continues to be threatened by triple-digit temperatures, and another has been announced for Saturday. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is still expecting high electricity demand, mainly from...
KCRA.com
California heat wave: Why the Foothills will have warmer nights for the next few days
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The heatwave in Northern California will impact the Foothills differently than the Sacramento Valley. In a case like this, inversion sets in, which means temperatures get warmer as you go up in elevation. For this weekend, many Valley locations will see overnight lows in the 60s...
These 27 Sacramento city parks offer free Wi-Fi
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In an effort to support digital equity, Sacramento has set up 27 city parks with free Wi-Fi over the past few years. Sacramento entered into a public-private partnership with Verizon in 2017 to bring 5G internet to the city, which included the parks connectivity project and a tech-centered effort aimed at […]
Gas station chain to reduce prices temporarily. These are the Sacramento-area locations
(KTXL) — The national gas station chain Circle K will be dropping its gas prices by up to 40 cents per gallon temporarily on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 1. The temporary price cut is in honor of its Circle K Fuel Celebration Day. According to Circle K, the price on the pump will reflect […]
Sacramento Observer
Stockton Boulevard Affordable Housing Units Planned
The City of Sacramento, in partnership with the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency and nonprofit developer Mercy Housing California, recently broke ground on 200 affordable-housing units coming to Stockton Boulevard. The project, located on a vacant eight-acre lot at 4995 Stockton Blvd., will become Mercy Housing California’s largest development in...
Gov. Newsom discusses state actions to deal with the upcoming heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom discussed the state’s plan to deal with a heat wave that is expected to begin today and last into next week in several western states. The governor’s office said Newsom will discuss ways Californians can stay safe, the strain the high temperatures will put on the state’s power […]
Comments / 0