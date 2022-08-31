ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sweltering temperatures are coming to Sacramento. These City spray parks, pools can help you cool down

By Public Information Officer
 3 days ago
KION News Channel 5/46

Tomatoes spill on Sacramento interstate, again

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) — A truck carrying tomatoes spilled onto Interstate 5 near Elk Grove Boulevard Friday morning after a crash. Traffic in the area slowed down but was still flowing, according to our FOX affiliate. This is the second time tomatoes have spilled in a section of Sacramento interstate. The first was reported The post Tomatoes spill on Sacramento interstate, again appeared first on KION546.
SACRAMENTO, CA
natomasbuzz.com

City’s First Pump Track Opens in Natomas

The city of Sacramento opened its first pump track and bike playground this week in Natomas. Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby was joined by representatives from the city’s Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment division as well as North Natomas Jibe and park goers for a small ribbon cutting ceremony held Monday, August 29.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire damages Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – The distinctive Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento was damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along the 800 block of El Camino Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Firefighters found the fire was coming from the attic of the restaurant. The flames were contained and extinguished within 40 minutes, Sacramento Fire says.No injuries have been reported, but the extent of the damage suffered by the restaurant is unclear. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento's Faria Bakery to open Folsom location this weekend

FOLSOM, Calif. — Sacramento's Faria Bakery, known for its array of naturally leavened bread and French-style pastries, is opening their new location in Folsom this weekend. The new location in Folsom will be located at 604 Sutter Street. They will have their soft opening this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shed burned, but all other structures saved after grass 4-acre fire near Elverta

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters battled a grass fire near the Rio Linda and Elverta areas on Friday. The scene was along the 1800 block of Kasser Road. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene quickly and found several structures were threatened. Firefighters were quickly put in place to defend the structures. With the help of a copter doing airdrops, crews were able to contain the flames at four acres. One shed was destroyed, Metro Fire says, but all the other structures were saved. 
ELVERTA, CA
ABC10

Person found dead floating along American River in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento firefighters found a dead person floating along the American River Wednesday afternoon. Few details regarding the incident have been released at this time. First responders found the person in the river in the area of Vine and North 10th Street after the incident was called in around 4 p.m. Sacramento Fire Department wasn't sure how long the body had been in the water before it was found.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Hit-and-Run Kills Pedestrian in Oak Park Area

Female Pedestrian Killed on Broadway by Fleeing Driver. A hit-and-run in Sacramento in the Oak Park area caused the death of a female pedestrian on August 29. The collision was reported at about 8:05 p.m. along Broadway near Elby Lane. When officers with the Sacramento Police Department arrived at the scene, they discovered a seriously injured woman.
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Starbucks Closes Over Crime and Safety Issues

The latest Starbucks casualty is in Sacramento, along the Broadway corridor, wrought with blocks of homeless transients, escalating crime, and legitimate safety concerns for the residents and business owners who live and work there. “The growing crime wave in Los Angeles and Southern California claimed a new retail victim on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

These 27 Sacramento city parks offer free Wi-Fi

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In an effort to support digital equity, Sacramento has set up 27 city parks with free Wi-Fi over the past few years. Sacramento entered into a public-private partnership with Verizon in 2017 to bring 5G internet to the city, which included the parks connectivity project and a tech-centered effort aimed at […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Stockton Boulevard Affordable Housing Units Planned

The City of Sacramento, in partnership with the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency and nonprofit developer Mercy Housing California, recently broke ground on 200 affordable-housing units coming to Stockton Boulevard. The project, located on a vacant eight-acre lot at 4995 Stockton Blvd., will become Mercy Housing California’s largest development in...
SACRAMENTO, CA

