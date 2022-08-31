Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Holy Rosary enthusiasts see themselves on right road for saving, reviving the site
The grandeur that for 80 years was Holy Rosary Institute has collapsed into the interior of the three-story, 30,000-square-foot edifice, a ramshackle result for a proud, century-old educational institution linked to one Catholic saint and possibly a second. But Corey Jack, executive director of the facility, located at 421 Carmel...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 3, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 3, 2022. Christina Gale Williams, 39, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Dustin Joseph Greig, 28, Iowa: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000;...
kadn.com
Local residents want solutions following killing of teen last week
Lafayette, LA - Following the August 31st shooting involving a 15 and 17 year old in Lafayette, residents are tired of the violence. "The blood of our children are flowing in the streets and that’s chaos for any society," said Cory Levier, a local motivational speaker and firearms instructor.
KPLC TV
Vehicle drives into home on W. Prien Lake Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle went off the road and hit a house in the 4100 block of W. Prien Lake Road Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. John Russell says the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. No injuries were reported, he said.
KLFY.com
7th Annual Rockin on the River helps 14-year-old boy
KROTZ SPRINGS, La. (KLFY) – Rockin on the River returns on Sep. 10 and will benefit a 14-year-old boy from St. Landry Parish. Every year, Rockin on the River benefits a member of the community who is in need. This year, that recipient is 14-year-old Mason Richard. Mason is...
thriveswla.com
Area 337 a Latino Kitchen
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited with Gus Garden, owner of the popular Latin restaurant, Area 337 in Lake Charles. arden was born and raised in Dominican Republic. In 2001, at the age of 14, he and his family moved to Miami. During and after high school, Garden worked at several fast-food establishments, where he began to learn about the food service industry. In 2009, he moved to Puerto Rico. “That’s where the fun began,” Garden says. “I started working in upscale restaurants. Because I knew English, I took care of the tourists. Though I always worked the front of the house, I learned about Puerto Rican cooking – how to make the rice, plantains, yucca.” In this environment, Garden honed his customer service skills, explaining the food culture and preparation to clients, remembering their preferences, and earning their trust. Later, he became a manager and learned those skills.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival returns to Opelousas Saturday
After a two-year break due to COVID, the Original Southwest Louisiana Music Festival returns to Opelousas Saturday. Festival executive director Lena Charles says Zydeco gained popularity with poor farm workers as a way to boost their spirits after a long day in the fields. She says it has the same effect today.
Popular convenience store expands to South Louisiana, starting in Lafayette
Known as one of the most popular convenience stores in the nation, QuikTrip, is breaking ground in Lafayette as they expand across South Louisiana.
St. Francis Diner in New Iberia to temporarily close due to lack items
An Acadiana soup kitchen has been forced to temporarily close for a week
Jennings man shot in the face and the bullet still remains
At Lafayette General, a Jennings man is recovering from being shot in the face on Monday.
KPLC TV
CPSO: Deputy stabbed in hand by Moss Bluff bank break-in suspect
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A suspect was arrested Monday after allegedly breaking into a bank in Moss Bluff and stabbing a deputy in the hand, authorities say. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alarm call at JD Bank on Sam Houston Jones Parkway after the unnamed suspect broke into the bank, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
LPD: Arrest made in multiple Ulta Beauty thefts
A Breaux Bridge man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from multiple Ulta Beauty stores.
LSP seizes meth, arrests Louisiana man in BR after suspect confesses to robbing bank
Upon questioning, the Metairie man "admitted to having meth in his duffle bag" which was in the truck, according to the affidavit.
klax-tv.com
RPSO statement on incident at Pineville High School
(ALEXANDRIA, La) – On August 31, 2022, at approximately 8:30 A.M., a routine visit was given by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and its drug dogs at Pineville High School. During the visit by the RPSO’s drug dogs, a small amount of marijuana was discovered on one of...
Fentanyl Bust: Breaux Bridge Man Arrested by Lafayette Police Following Undercover Operation
More fatal fentanyl has been taken off the streets following an undercover narcotics operation conducted by Lafayette Police. According to a press release, 27-year-old Joseph Linton Robicheaux of Breaux Bridge has been a target of investigators for a few months. In May, drug agents say they actually negotiated a drug deal with Joseph, who allegedly proved the officers Methamphetamine for money.
KPLC TV
15-year-old shot, killed in Lafayette
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - A 15-year-old was shot and killed during a fight over drugs in Lafayette Wednesday, authorities said. Officers arriving to the 100 block of Toulouse Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday found the 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Robin Green, public information officer with the Lafayette Police Department. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.
kadn.com
Lafayette mom voices her frustrations after her son was kicked out of kindergarten at J.W. Faulk
LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN)- A Lafayette mom is frustrated after her child was kicked out of kindergarten at J.W. Faulk Elementary because of his birthdate. Under state law, kids must turn five on or before September 30 in order to enroll in kindergarten. Nureaka Ross’s son was born right after midnight on October 1, 2017, missing the deadline by an hour and 18 minutes.
theadvocate.com
Man sentenced to federal prison after having 4 pounds of meth mailed to Lafayette home
A St. Martinville man was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on drug trafficking charges after he had four pounds of meth mailed across the country to a Lafayette residence. Irvin J. Butler, 41, was sentenced on Thursday to 12 years and seven months in federal prison...
