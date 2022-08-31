Hardware leaker YuuKi_AnS (opens in new tab) has provided a sneak peek of what we could expect from Intel’s next-generation Xeon Emerald Rapids processors. It’s funny because Sapphire Rapids (opens in new tab) hasn’t landed, but the specifications of its successor are already hitting the rumor mill. Although the leaker claims that the specifications came from a document allegedly distributed to OEMs recently, we recommend you approach the information with an open mind.

COMPUTERS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO