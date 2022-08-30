ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Avem Health Partners Donates New Truck To Stroud Fire Department

The Stroud Fire Department has a new truck thanks to Avem Health Partners. The organization donated the $35,000 truck to the department to replace its last command vehicle which was lost in a wildfire in 2020. The City of Stroud fully equipped the truck with long and short-range radios, light...
STROUD, OK
News On 6

Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday

Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6

Silver Alert Still Active For 86-Year-Old From Broken Arrow

A silver alert was issued by police on Aug. 30 for 86-year-old Robert Mundine after he went missing in Broken Arrow. Investigators now have reason to believe that he may have been picked up by a passing vehicle sometime around 2:45 p.m. near 2100 East Omaha Street in Broken Arrow.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Sapulpa Post Office Hosts Job Fair Amid Employee Shortage

The United State Postal Service is working to combat an employee shortage. USPS held a job fair on Thursday at the post office in Sapulpa. Area postmasters Say offices across Green Country need help right now. "Everyone needs help right now and that's why we're having a job fair to...
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

Watch: Rocklahoma Kicks Off In Pryor

Thousands of people from around the country are in Pryor this Labor Day weekend for Rocklahoma. Organizers expect 20,000 people to roll into the festival each day ready to rock out to 51 bands. Fields covered in tents and RVS, three large stages, and hours of live music are the...
PRYOR, OK
News On 6

Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Head-Crash Along Highway 20

A third person has died from injuries sustained in a deadly head-on crash along Highway 20 in Osage County early Thursday morning. According to a family member of Priscilla and Joe Drummond, Priscilla died on Friday evening. OHP Troopers say Joe Drummond was pronounced deceased on the scene following the crash.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

'Tulsa King' Wraps Up Production

The new Paramount+ series featuring Sylvester Stallone has finished production. Stallone posted a speech he gave to the cast and crew to his Instagram account yesterday, saying it was a long, difficult, exciting and mind-blowing production. Stallone stars as a mafia member who just got out of prison in Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Union Faces Off Against Broken Arrow In Classic Rematch

Our Tulsa Tech game of the week featured Union and Broken Arrow. The Tigers hosted the Redhawks. Both teams have one game under their belts. A rematch of a classic in last year's state semifinals, both offenses struggled to get going at first. But Union broke through with the final...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Better Business Bureau: What To Do If You Don't Qualify For Student Loan Forgiveness

TULSA, Okla. - Many Americans will receive help on their student loans following President Biden's recent announcement. So what should you do if you don't qualify for forgiveness or will still have a balance to pay off? Amie Mitchell with the Better Business Bureau joined News On 6 at Noon to talk about some of the things all borrowers need to know.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Victory Christian Takes The Win Against Henryetta

Victory Christian looked to move to 2-0 while hosting Henryetta. With no score in the first, Judah Byrams punched it in from 5-yards out, but it was no good. Same score in the second, Alexander Savage rolls to his left, and found #15 for the touchdown. In the final, 42-6...
HENRYETTA, OK

