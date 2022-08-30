Read full article on original website
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Legal Experts See Higher Chances Of Trump Getting Indicted But Report Says DOJ May Not Bring Charges Until Midterms
Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s indictment appears more likely, although the timing of when the Justice Department would press the charges is still uncertain, according to multiple reports and views offered by legal experts. Indictment To Come This Month? Trump could be indicted sometime over the next 30 days,...
NanoVibronix Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Determination; Company to Request Hearing
NanoVibronix, Inc., NAOV, a medical device company utilizing the Company's proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today announced that, on August 30, 2022, the Company received notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") indicating that, based upon the Company's continued non-compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement as of August 29, 2022, the Company securities would be subject to delisting unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"). The Company plans to timely request a hearing, which request will stay any further action by the Staff at least pending the issuance of the Panel's decision following the hearing and the expiration of any extension that may be granted by the Panel.
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Bayer Corporation to Pay $40 Million to Settle Whistleblower Claims Alleging Fraud in Marketing Three Drugs
The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) announces today that Bayer Corporation ("Bayer") has agreed to pay $40 million to resolve claims in two longstanding, whistleblower lawsuits alleging that Bayer violated anti-fraud laws in selling and promoting three drugs, Trasylol, Avelox and Baycol. In addition, Bayer agreed to pay a separate amount to resolve claims that it unlawfully retaliated against the whistleblower who raised her concerns to superiors.
