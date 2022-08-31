ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Michigan prepares for new COVID variant booster vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New COVID boosters are expected to provide another line of protection. The Pfizer booster is available to those 12 and older, the Moderna booster is available for those 18 and older. Sept. 6, 2022: Michigan reports 15,854 new cases, 83 deaths over past 7 days. The...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Cider mill prices are on the rise in Michigan

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The cost of taking a family trip to the cider mill may be more expensive this fall. Prices are up this year for many cider mills because the cost for plastics, sugar and flour went up. This means the prices of popular items - like donuts - will be a little higher this year at cider mills, like Country Mill in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan roads busy with holiday travelers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Early Monday evening saw many Michiganders still making their way home after celebrating Labor Day up north. Those drivers still had to navigate construction zones across Mid-Michigan. That included from Mason to the Jackson County line. There are 77 rest stops in the state of Michigan....
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Galveston, TX
Houston, TX
Cars
Galveston, TX
Cars
State
Texas State
City
Kingwood, TX
Local
Texas Government
Galveston, TX
Government
City
La Porte, TX
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Cars
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan’s transitioning housing market

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re seeing signs that the red-hot housing market is cooling off. This means savings for buyers, as well as a longer wait for sellers. There’s a huge demand for housing in Mid-Michigan, but not necessarily a lot of buyers. The demand for housing comes from a housing shortage. Owners are getting fewer offers, waiting longer, but still selling.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Farmers say this apple crop is the best in years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every fall, Michiganders look forward to visiting their local apple orchards. This year, orchard owners expect an excellent season for apples and the community to come and enjoy. “We have a really great crop of apples coming, much bigger than last season. Last season’s crop was...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Davis
Person
Tony Gregory
Person
Chris Fleming
WILX-TV

Driver rams Michigan trooper’s SUV, leading to two-county chase with drugs, gun recovered

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in jail following a high-speed chase that included two counties, and the driver ramming a Michigan State Police (MSP) vehicle. MSP First District says the chase happened on Saturday, September 3 when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling at 97 mph on I-69 in Clinton County. The suspect failed to stop, fleeing into Shiawassee County.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Health Equity Council aims to bridge gaps and inequalities in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County is looking for people to serve on its new Health Equity Council. The council will address gaps and inequalities in health care when it comes to COVID-19, and other disparities. According to health experts, the COVID-19 pandemic caused barriers in prevention and resources for...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic stop leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say they have “another gun off the street.”. Troopers with the Lansing Post made a traffic stop on Sunday in Bath Township. Further investigation revealed items leading to a 33-year-old woman from Lansing being arrested. The woman was arrested and lodged...
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Navy#Uss Texas#Texas Legislature#Texas Revolution#Vehicles#Nazis#The Japanese Army#The Houston Ship Channel#Battleship Texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy