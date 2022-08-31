Read full article on original website
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Russia adds 25 Americans to ‘Stop List,’ Michigan’s Labor Day tradition, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join the News 10 Now Desk as we preview what’s coming up on News 10 at 6 p.m., including 25 Americans who have been added to Russia’s “Stop List,” stolen items returned to native countries from museums such as the Met in New York City, and a Michigan tradition on Labor Day.
WILX-TV
Michigan prepares for new COVID variant booster vaccine
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New COVID boosters are expected to provide another line of protection. The Pfizer booster is available to those 12 and older, the Moderna booster is available for those 18 and older. Sept. 6, 2022: Michigan reports 15,854 new cases, 83 deaths over past 7 days. The...
WILX-TV
Cider mill prices are on the rise in Michigan
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The cost of taking a family trip to the cider mill may be more expensive this fall. Prices are up this year for many cider mills because the cost for plastics, sugar and flour went up. This means the prices of popular items - like donuts - will be a little higher this year at cider mills, like Country Mill in Charlotte.
WILX-TV
Michigan roads busy with holiday travelers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Early Monday evening saw many Michiganders still making their way home after celebrating Labor Day up north. Those drivers still had to navigate construction zones across Mid-Michigan. That included from Mason to the Jackson County line. There are 77 rest stops in the state of Michigan....
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan’s transitioning housing market
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re seeing signs that the red-hot housing market is cooling off. This means savings for buyers, as well as a longer wait for sellers. There’s a huge demand for housing in Mid-Michigan, but not necessarily a lot of buyers. The demand for housing comes from a housing shortage. Owners are getting fewer offers, waiting longer, but still selling.
WILX-TV
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 15,854 new cases, 83 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has dropped again Tuesday. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 15,854 new cases of COVID and 83 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,265 cases per day,...
WILX-TV
Coach Tucker talks status of Snow, Henderson
Lansing's Old Town Temple building nearing the completion of construction. First Alert Weather Sunday webcast from WILX News 10.
WILX-TV
Farmers say this apple crop is the best in years
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every fall, Michiganders look forward to visiting their local apple orchards. This year, orchard owners expect an excellent season for apples and the community to come and enjoy. “We have a really great crop of apples coming, much bigger than last season. Last season’s crop was...
WILX-TV
Holt, Grand Ledge will battle for “The Jack” in WILX’s Game of the Week
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Our Week 2 Game of the Week lived up to the hype with Dewitt’s thrilling win over Portland. The Holt Rams (0-2) and Grand Ledge Comets (2-0) hope to keep the entertainment going. Friday, they’ll battle for “The Jack,” a lunchbox trophy named after...
WILX-TV
Driver rams Michigan trooper’s SUV, leading to two-county chase with drugs, gun recovered
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in jail following a high-speed chase that included two counties, and the driver ramming a Michigan State Police (MSP) vehicle. MSP First District says the chase happened on Saturday, September 3 when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling at 97 mph on I-69 in Clinton County. The suspect failed to stop, fleeing into Shiawassee County.
WILX-TV
Health Equity Council aims to bridge gaps and inequalities in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County is looking for people to serve on its new Health Equity Council. The council will address gaps and inequalities in health care when it comes to COVID-19, and other disparities. According to health experts, the COVID-19 pandemic caused barriers in prevention and resources for...
WILX-TV
Traffic stop leads to arrest for firearm, open alcohol, and more
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police say they have “another gun off the street.”. Troopers with the Lansing Post made a traffic stop on Sunday in Bath Township. Further investigation revealed items leading to a 33-year-old woman from Lansing being arrested. The woman was arrested and lodged...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: Man arrested after meth, heroin, ecstasy found during traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after drugs were discovered during a traffic stop. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post found methamphetamine, heroin and MDMA during a traffic stop. Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on charges of possession with...
