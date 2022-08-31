Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs run well at Post Falls Invitational
POST FALLS — It was a day of strong performances by Sandpoint High School's cross country team at the Post Falls Invitational on Thursday at Kiwanis Park. The races, each 2 miles in length, were separated by grade for the season opening event. On the girls side, the 9th/10th...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint-Coeur d'Alene shaping up as another potential thriller
Though the Sandpoint Bulldogs lost last year’s football game to the Coeur d’Alene Vikings, 24-22, the result was a bit of an eye-opener for North Idaho fans — an up-and-coming 4A squad nearly pulling off an upset of a perennial state 5A power. Sandpoint went on to...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint comes up short at Cd'A
COEUR d’ALENE — In a game decided by big plays, the Coeur d’Alene Vikings made them and the Sandpoint Bulldogs didn’t, and as a result, the Vikings are finally in the win column and the Bulldogs are still looking for their first victory. With a chance...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Cocolalla couple spins way to big win
Standing there in front of the "Big Wheel" on Thursday, Jay Kassebaum still wasn't sure if his wife believes they won an Idaho Lottery game. "I told the wife 'OK, we gotta go to Boise because we just won a Big Spin," Kassebaum recounted Thursday shortly before he took his turn on the wheel to see what his total prize would be. "We have to go spin the big wheel. And honestly, we're standing here in front of it, and I don't think she still believes me."
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs, Vikings end in scoreless draw
COEUR d’ALENE — Sandpoint’s Roman Jiles and Coeur d’Alene’s Dylan Jones had three saves each for their teams in a scoreless draw in Inland Empire League play. “Sandpoint’s defense plays really well as a unit,” Coeur d’Alene coach Braden Ridgewell said. “They attack as a group and play in sync, which is a style you don’t normally see up north. Our first half was sloppy and slow. We had some shots in the second half, but just couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net.”
Bonner County Daily Bee
RaeAnn Fry, 75
RaeAnn Fry, 75, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Family services will be held later for the retired hairdresser. Family and friends are invited to sign RaeAnn’s online guestbook at coffeltfuneral.com. Final arrangements are under the care of Coffelt Funeral Service.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 20, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. An information report was generated on Highway 200 in Hope at 7:13 a.m. Report of a 911 hang-up on Midlake Drive in Sagle...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Sept. 1, 2022
Marine Pvt. Peter G. Hutton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Sexton, 116 S. Fourth Ave., Sandpoint, graduated from basic training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego. Army Pvt. Richard C. Bricker, 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore C. Bricker, Rt. 1, Sandpoint, a 1972 SHS graduate, is assigned to Ft. Ord, Calif., where he is training under the modern Volunteer Army Program.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Ting goes live in Kootenai area
KOOTENAI — Ting Internet, a division of Tucows, is officially live in the Kootenai area. “I am thrilled for us to officially be servicing Kootenai with Ting’s fiber," said Kari Saccomanno, Ting city manager for the Greater Sandpoint area. "I know how important fast, reliable and affordable internet access is, and am confident in the benefits that next-generation connectivity will bring for our broader community."
Bonner County Daily Bee
NIC at Sandpoint to host welcome event
SANDPOINT — It’s a new semester in a new home for North Idaho College students at the college’s outreach center in Sandpoint. NIC at Sandpoint will host a Day of Welcome for students and community members from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the new location at 515 Pine St. in Sandpoint. The event is open to the public.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Duane Merton Peterson, 91
Duane Merton Peterson, 91, passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Lakeview Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the VFW Hall. Duane was born on April 14, 1931, in Sandpoint,...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Health advisories issued for Spirit, Cocolalla lakes
Health advisories were issued Wednesday for Spirit Lake in Kootenai County and Cocolalla Lake in Bonner County. The advisories are based on recent water sampling that indicates the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algae bloom or blue-green algae, and they were issued by Panhandle Health District in collaboration with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Legals for September, 3 2022
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE, Case No. CV09-22-1128 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER, MAGISTRATE DIVISION, IN RE: TONYA JoANN PYLE. A Petition by TONYA JoANN PYLE, born March 11, 1973, in the City of Glendale, Los Angeles County, California, now residing at 152 Pomrankey Lane, Dover, Idaho, proposing a change in name to TONYA JoANN LARSON has been filed in the above entitled court. The reason for the change in name is that Petitioner prefers to be known as TONYA JoANN LARSON. Such Petition will be heard on October 5, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. and objections may be filed by any person who can, in such objections, show to the court a good reason against such a change of name. Dated: 8/17/22 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT By:/s/ J.T. Diehl Officer of the Court and Attorney for Petitioner Legal#4509 AD#557234 August 27, September 3, 10, 17, 2022.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Burklie Ann 'BJ' McIntire, 62
Burklie Ann “BJ” McIntire, 62, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Sagle, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit BJ’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign her guest book.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs,Vikings play to IEL draw
SANDPOINT — Lauren Bengtson scored on an assist from Alli Carrico in the 50th minute for the Vikings, who played to an Inland Empire League draw with the Bulldogs at Memorial Field. “The first half was a little slow for us,” said Coeur d’Alene coach Andy Vredenburg, whose team...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Firefighters host Fill the Boot Saturday
Selkirk firefighters will be at Super 1 Foods in Sandpoint on Saturday, hoping to "Fill the Boot" to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Crews will be at the store, 624 Larch St., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the annual fundraiser. All funds raised go to support MDA for...
Bonner County Daily Bee
101 Women accepting fall grant applications
101 Women Sandpoint’s Fall Grant Cycle is currently accepting applications for their bi-annual $10,000 grant award. Bonner County nonprofits who provide services in the areas of education, arts, recreation, or the environment may apply online for the grant. The deadline for submission of the grant is Oct. 1. Three...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Help fight fires, reduce fuel on your property
SANDPOINT — It’s that time of year again. Area fires have area residents coughing and wheezing due to smoke and have some asking what can be done. Well, Cindy Lewis from the local Natural Resources Conservation Service office has at least part of the solution: fuel reduction. To...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Litehouse employees keep busy giving back
SANDPOINT – The Litehouse Giving Committee has been busy this summer giving back to the community. The group of Litehouse employee-owners are committed to finding ways to help local groups and nonprofits. Recently the team coordinated donations of nearly $25,000 to local Sandpoint charities. One of the core values...
