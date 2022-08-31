NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE, Case No. CV09-22-1128 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER, MAGISTRATE DIVISION, IN RE: TONYA JoANN PYLE. A Petition by TONYA JoANN PYLE, born March 11, 1973, in the City of Glendale, Los Angeles County, California, now residing at 152 Pomrankey Lane, Dover, Idaho, proposing a change in name to TONYA JoANN LARSON has been filed in the above entitled court. The reason for the change in name is that Petitioner prefers to be known as TONYA JoANN LARSON. Such Petition will be heard on October 5, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. and objections may be filed by any person who can, in such objections, show to the court a good reason against such a change of name. Dated: 8/17/22 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT By:/s/ J.T. Diehl Officer of the Court and Attorney for Petitioner Legal#4509 AD#557234 August 27, September 3, 10, 17, 2022.

