WIFR
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard was continuing to search Monday for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday...
WIFR
Rape, incest exceptions pulled from South Carolina abortion bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban setting up a showdown among Republicans wary of passing such a restrictive bill. Democrats helped set up the fight, choosing not to vote with three moderate...
WIFR
HoopStars returns for the first time since 2019
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Senator Steve Stadelman’s free youth basketball tournament HoopStars returns for the first time since 2019. Around 100 to 150 kids signed up for the event with the ages ranging from third to eighth graders. COVID-19 didn’t stop kids from playing basketball and Stadelman is...
