Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bleacher Report
Ranking Jacob deGrom's Potential Landing Spots amid Mets Opt-Out Rumors
If Jacob deGrom is with the New York Mets come Opening Day of 2023, it may be because they were able to fend off other suitors for him in free agency this winter. The two-time Cy Young Award winner still has a player option on his contract, plus a club option for 2024. Yet deGrom made it clear in March that opting out and testing the open market was "the plan." On Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the right-hander is still expected to do so.
Bleacher Report
Big-Name MLB Players Teams Should Leave Behind After 2022
There are times when it hurts to say goodbye, yet Major League Baseball teams should know that there are also times when it's nonetheless preferable to saying hello again. With this in mind, let's have some hard discussions about big-name veterans teams should be looking to move on from after the conclusion of the 2022 season.
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Gary Sanchez Explains Being Nearly Hit in Head by Gilberto Celestino's Practice Swing
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez avoided a potential disaster during Sunday's 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox. As White Sox pitcher Kendall Graveman was warming up during the top of the eighth inning, Sanchez was heading back to the dugout to look at the scouting report when Gilberto Celestino took a full swing in the on-deck circle that nearly hit his teammate in the face.
Bleacher Report
Latest 2022 MLB Playoff Predictions and World Series Pick With 1 Month to Go
Only 30 days remain until the 2022 MLB postseason bracket is set in stone, but we just cannot wait that long to decide whether the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees or some other team is going to win the World Series. Before we dive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Yankees' Aaron Judge Crushes 53rd HR of 2022, Sets New Single-Season Career High
Aaron Judge opened Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays with a bang. The New York Yankees star homered off Shawn Armstrong from the leadoff spot. His 53 home runs are now a personal single-season best, surpassing his output from 2017. The four-time All-Star is also nine dingers away from...
Bleacher Report
White Sox Ace Dylan Cease Loses No-Hitter with 2 Outs in 9th Inning vs. Twins
Dylan Cease was so close to making history. The Chicago White Sox ace was tossing a no-hitter through nine innings of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field. That changed with two outs in the top of the ninth. Luis Arraez singled on a line drive to...
Bleacher Report
MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Complete AL, NL Standings, Bracket and Wild-Card Race
The 2022 MLB season is winding down, and the playoff picture continues to grow clearer. Through Sunday's action, most of the division races moved closer to being already decided, while it appears there are a couple that will come down to the wire. With less than a month left in...
MLB・
Rays beat Yankees again, cut AL East lead to 4 games
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays can keep trying to avoid talking about the American League East race all they want. Their play, and the standings, are saying plenty. The Rays beat the struggling Yankees again Saturday night, 2-1, reducing what on July 10 was a 15 ½-game margin to four (and three in the loss column).
Comments / 0