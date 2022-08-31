ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking Jacob deGrom's Potential Landing Spots amid Mets Opt-Out Rumors

If Jacob deGrom is with the New York Mets come Opening Day of 2023, it may be because they were able to fend off other suitors for him in free agency this winter. The two-time Cy Young Award winner still has a player option on his contract, plus a club option for 2024. Yet deGrom made it clear in March that opting out and testing the open market was "the plan." On Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the right-hander is still expected to do so.
Big-Name MLB Players Teams Should Leave Behind After 2022

There are times when it hurts to say goodbye, yet Major League Baseball teams should know that there are also times when it's nonetheless preferable to saying hello again. With this in mind, let's have some hard discussions about big-name veterans teams should be looking to move on from after the conclusion of the 2022 season.
Gary Sanchez Explains Being Nearly Hit in Head by Gilberto Celestino's Practice Swing

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez avoided a potential disaster during Sunday's 5-1 win over the Chicago White Sox. As White Sox pitcher Kendall Graveman was warming up during the top of the eighth inning, Sanchez was heading back to the dugout to look at the scouting report when Gilberto Celestino took a full swing in the on-deck circle that nearly hit his teammate in the face.
