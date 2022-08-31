-Original Story- Fire crews are still trying to get control of a wildfire up North in the Sawtooth National Forest that is growing daily and forcing evacuations. Since Monday, the Ross Fork Fire has grown by more than 10,000 acres and stands around 24,000 acres at last report. The fire is currently only 4% contained, and fire activity continues to be extreme with continued hot and dry winds. About 175 personnel are battling the blaze.

