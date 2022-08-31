Edward Joseph McAteer, 85, of Southern Pines and formerly Oakland, CA., passed peacefully at the Hospice house in Pinehurst on Wed. Aug. 31. Born in Ireland, he was the son of the late Stephen and Katherine (Brogan) McAteer. Ed immigrated to the United States as a young man aboard the Queen Mary. His family settled in California and after high school he immediately jumped into work. Through friends from work and school he was employed at Crescent Trucking, a career that lasted over 30 years. He joined the Teamsters union, partaking in the struggle of the American worker for a better life for workers. On July 23, 1964, he married Marilyn McAteer. After his retirement from Crescent, Ed would continue to drive, this time in the family’s RV as they explored America.

SOUTHERN PINES, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO