Obituary for Edward Joseph McAteer of Southern Pines
Edward Joseph McAteer, 85, of Southern Pines and formerly Oakland, CA., passed peacefully at the Hospice house in Pinehurst on Wed. Aug. 31. Born in Ireland, he was the son of the late Stephen and Katherine (Brogan) McAteer. Ed immigrated to the United States as a young man aboard the Queen Mary. His family settled in California and after high school he immediately jumped into work. Through friends from work and school he was employed at Crescent Trucking, a career that lasted over 30 years. He joined the Teamsters union, partaking in the struggle of the American worker for a better life for workers. On July 23, 1964, he married Marilyn McAteer. After his retirement from Crescent, Ed would continue to drive, this time in the family’s RV as they explored America.
Obituary for William Max Boeger of Pinehurst
William Max Boeger, 82, of Pinehurst, NC, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Born in Stamford, Ct. on April 20, 1940, he was the son of Max Ludwig (Boge) and Marguerite Farrell Boeger. Bill graduated Stamford H.S. 1958 and later drafting school in Manhattan, NY. His career as a Mechanical Engineer lasted into 1978 and while vacationing on Nantucket he met a family whose living was that of a Chimney Sweep. Within the year Bill started Max the Chimney Sweep in Trumbull, CT. In 1987 the family relocated to Pinehurst, NC and Sandhills Chimney Service was born in 1990. Both businesses are still in operation by family members.
Obituary for Nancy Lee Maples Weant of Southern Pines
Nancy Lee Maples Weant, 92, of Southern Pines (formerly Salisbury and Charlotte) passed away peacefully at her home on September 1, 2022. Born in Rocky Mount on August 26, 1930, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, the late Lloyd Palmer Maples and Elsie Lee Patria Maples, husband, Robert A. Weant, and a brother, Willie Maples. She is survived by sons Drew Weant (wife Wendy), Worth Weant, daughter Robin Weant (partner Kelia Coffey), grandchildren Ginny, Katie, Bobby, and Irie Weant, and brothers Palmer Maples, Jr., Adam Maples, and Newsome Maples.
Obituary for Mary Diane Schmidt of Pinehurst
Mary Diane Schmidt, 72, died Friday, September 2, 2022 at her home in Pinehurst. She was born in Lincoln, Nebraska April 13, 1950 to the late Edgar and Erna Westervelt. She and her husband Joe lived in Miami, Florida for 49 years where she was a kindergarten teacher for the Miami Dade County Public Schools for 35 years. They have been residents of Pinehurst, NC for the last 6 years. She received her Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Miami and her Master of Education degree from Florida International University.
Raleigh News & Observer
A ‘bucket of bones’ is great, but hungry NC college students are getting more
Get most college graduates together 20 years after turning the tassel and the talk will invariably turn to memories of a favorite professor, a lost love, that time they got drunk at a party and ended up with a lamp shape on their head. Oh, so I’m the only one,...
'We stand united': Cary church continues on with services despite messages of hate this week
A church in Cary continued on with Sunday services despite getting messages of hate earlier in the week.
More than 100 students baptized without parents’ permission at North Carolina school
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina school apologized after baptizing more than 100 children without their parent’s permission, according to the Fayetteville Observer. Northwood Temple Academy, a private Christian school connected to Northwood Temple Pentecostal Holiness Church in Fayetteville, posted on Facebook on Thursday, “I feel it in my bones, You’re about to move! […]
Someone in NC won over $500,000 after buying $20 ticket
RAEFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone walked into a Hoke County convenience store Saturday afternoon, bought a 100X The Cash Fast Play ticket and won $508,513, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. The win happened just before 2 p.m. at the Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford. The odds of winning a Fast […]
Two children in critical condition in Labor Day accident
Labor Day traffic in Southern Pines came to a halt on Monday morning after a Honda Accord slammed into a tree on U.S. 15-501 near Zaxby’s restaurant. The wreck left two children in critical condition and their grandmother injured, according to Southern Pines Fire Chief Mike Cameron. Around 8:15...
Southern Pines police investigating disturbance at mobile home park
Carthage, N.C. — The Southern Pines Police Department is asking for the public to avoid the area near the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park. Police are investigating a disturbance on Friday night at the mobile home park located at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. Authorities said no deputies have been...
cbs17
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer explodes during fire along I-95 in Johnston County
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic was blocked for more than an hour after a tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded along Interstate 95 north of Benson in Johnston County Sunday night. The incident was reported in the southbound lanes near mile marker 83 around 8:30 p.m. about two miles north...
Hamlet Police seek break-in suspects
HAMLET — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying three suspects. The Hamlet Police Department on Sunday posted photos of three people on its Facebook page. The photos appear to be of a woman and two men. Investigators say the trio was involved in a breaking and...
Homeless family in Fayetteville lives in fear after minivan they use for shelter vandalized
"I'm a forgiving person and I forgive him."
Mom thanks officers who helped her deliver baby after she went into labor while driving in NC
The police department recognized the two officers with the Chief’s Cup to recognize their kindness and support.
46-year-old found dead in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man was found dead Monday morning, according to authorities. Tony Anthony Jacobs, of Lumberton, was found dead at 12:49 a.m. on Seneca Street, according to police, who said that a preliminary investigation did not show that he had any visible traumatic injuries. Anyone with information […]
cbs17
Woman dead in Moore County mobile home shooting, sheriff says
ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a shooting in a neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday at approximately 10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of someone going door to door in the area of Sunset mobile home park in Robbins.
Woman, 41, reported missing in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 41-year-old woman who has been missing since Aug. 28. Jennifer Lowery of St. Pauls was last seen on Saturday night, Aug. 28, at 234 Decker Road, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. She is 5-foot-8, […]
2 juveniles, 1 adult shot during Robeson County house party
MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles and one adult were shot Saturday night at a house party in Robeson County, according to Maxton police. Police were called at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday to a house party on West Rockingham Road for reports of multiple people shot. Police found that three people were injured. The Robeson […]
Robbins man charged with hit-and-run of Moore County child
Moore County, N.C. — A Robbins man was arrested Friday and faces multiple charges connected to a hit-and-run in Moore County that left 12-year-old Tyler Mabe in a coma. State troopers found Bobby Monroe Frye, 50, at home after connecting his 1999 silver Nissan Sentra to the crime. Mabe...
Man dies at hospital after shooting near Hope Mills
Hope Mills, N.C. — A man died Wednesday after a shooting in a neighborhood near Hope Mills. At 1:15 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to a home near the 400 block of Scipio Court. A man with a gunshot wound was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical...
