Duluth, MN

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Boo At The Zoo Back At Lake Superior Zoo This October

Looking for a fun and family-friendly Halloween event to bring your kids to? You're in luck because the Lake Superior Zoo is bringing back Boo At The Zoo this year!. It has been a pretty big year for the Lake Superior Zoo! Recently, they announced a new addition: an endangered baby cotton-top tamarin monkey! It might be the cutest addition possible and the baby can often be seen clinging to his dad's back in the exhibit. Awwww!
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
HUMBIRD, WI
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Hop Aboard This Classic Minnesota Steam Engine This Fall In Duluth

For the first time after a two-year hiatus, you can ride on a classic steam engine on the Lake Superior Railroad from Duluth to Two Harbors. The steam engine is the Duluth, Missabe & Iron Range No. 332 (also known as Duluth & Northeastern 28) and it will be running along the tracks from Duluth to Two Harbors from the first time since 2019. There were plans to operate with passengers in 2020, however, the plans were put on pause due to the pandemic. The locomotive went through inspections in 2021 and it was discovered that there were cracks near the mud ring in the firebox, according to trains.com.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

NWS Duluth Shares Spooky Snow Statistics

Sadly, summer is coming to an end and fall is in the air. Fall brings fun and festive activities but it is hard to enjoy them at times knowing winter is right around the corner. Now, that the end of summer is near, it is interesting to look back and...
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

5 Apartment Buildings Within Walking Distance of University of Minnesota Duluth Campus

Looking for a place to stay other than the dorms? Here are some options of apartment complexes near the University of Minnesota Duluth campus. Chester Grove Apartments is located between St. Scholastica & UMD. They offer 1 or 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 480-960 square feet. Amenities include off-street parking, laundry, garages, bike racks, and access to public transportation.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Highway 37 Roundabout On Iron Range Near Duluth Reopens

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting drivers to a traffic control change that's occurred at a busy intersection along Highway 37. Work crews have spend the summer constructing a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 37 and County Road 7, which has necessitated some closures, a lane diversion, and a detour. Now - as work progresses - some of those closures are ending.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

How Does This Summer Compare To Last Year?

Sadly, summer is coming to an end. Although we may have a few nice days left in the forecast, hot and scorching weather is likely done for the year. Sigh. WDIO Meteorologist Brandon Weatherz weighed in on this fact with an interesting statistic of his own on Tuesday (August 30th). Depending on how you feel about hot weather, you may or may not be a fan of what he has to say.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Historic Minnesota Home By Glensheen Architect Hits The Market For $1.35 Million

This Minnesota Mansion is 139 years old and was built by the same architect that designed the Glensheen historic estate. The Minnesota home has 8200 square feet, 6 Bedrooms, and 5 Bathrooms, was built in 1883 and is listed at $1,350,000. You can find the home at 490 Summit Avenue in Saint Paul. The coolest thing about this home is it was designed by the same architect that designed the historic Glensheen estate.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

