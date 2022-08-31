Read full article on original website
Duluth Kitten With Heart Condition Just Wants A Home For His Remaining Days
Talk about a story that pulls at your heartstrings. We talk with Nicole from Animal Allies each week and feature a pet of the week. It's not very often that we feature a puppy or a kitten because they usually get adopted quickly. This cute kitten though has some special needs.
Boo At The Zoo Back At Lake Superior Zoo This October
Looking for a fun and family-friendly Halloween event to bring your kids to? You're in luck because the Lake Superior Zoo is bringing back Boo At The Zoo this year!. It has been a pretty big year for the Lake Superior Zoo! Recently, they announced a new addition: an endangered baby cotton-top tamarin monkey! It might be the cutest addition possible and the baby can often be seen clinging to his dad's back in the exhibit. Awwww!
Town Of Superior Fire Department Receives $10,000 Donation For AED’s
Keeping people safe. That's the ultimate goal of the police, fire, and emergency departments in the Northland. Now thanks to a generous donation, one of those organizations will be able to better serve our region with the emergency equipment they need. The Town of Superior Fire Department was recently awarded...
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin
Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
How Much Does It Cost To Rent A Duluth Movie Theater?
A while back Marcus Theaters in Duluth was offering private party movie theater rentals starting at $100, which to me was a pretty good deal. We never made it work to take advantage of that deal, but with the Kiddo's birthday coming up in November, we started looking again. Another...
Hop Aboard This Classic Minnesota Steam Engine This Fall In Duluth
For the first time after a two-year hiatus, you can ride on a classic steam engine on the Lake Superior Railroad from Duluth to Two Harbors. The steam engine is the Duluth, Missabe & Iron Range No. 332 (also known as Duluth & Northeastern 28) and it will be running along the tracks from Duluth to Two Harbors from the first time since 2019. There were plans to operate with passengers in 2020, however, the plans were put on pause due to the pandemic. The locomotive went through inspections in 2021 and it was discovered that there were cracks near the mud ring in the firebox, according to trains.com.
NWS Duluth Shares Spooky Snow Statistics
Sadly, summer is coming to an end and fall is in the air. Fall brings fun and festive activities but it is hard to enjoy them at times knowing winter is right around the corner. Now, that the end of summer is near, it is interesting to look back and...
5 Apartment Buildings Within Walking Distance of University of Minnesota Duluth Campus
Looking for a place to stay other than the dorms? Here are some options of apartment complexes near the University of Minnesota Duluth campus. Chester Grove Apartments is located between St. Scholastica & UMD. They offer 1 or 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 480-960 square feet. Amenities include off-street parking, laundry, garages, bike racks, and access to public transportation.
Portion of Duluth’s Hartley Park Parking Lot and Old Hartley Road Trailhead Remain Closed
As summer winds down across the Northland, there are still several projects taking place across the area that are providing varying levels of inconvenience for motorists and residents. A new project began this week near Hartley Park in Duluth that will have an impact on both Hartley Park and an...
Sold! The Historic Cutler Mansion in Duluth Originally Listed For $849,900
Built in 1912, the Cutler Mansion is one the most recognizable houses in the Duluth. It features a limestone facade and sits on a nice corner lot. It's not often that a piece of history is available to purchase, but this property hit the market in April, 2022, for $849,000.
Highway 37 Roundabout On Iron Range Near Duluth Reopens
Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting drivers to a traffic control change that's occurred at a busy intersection along Highway 37. Work crews have spend the summer constructing a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 37 and County Road 7, which has necessitated some closures, a lane diversion, and a detour. Now - as work progresses - some of those closures are ending.
REO Speedwagon, Styx, Loverboy Duluth Minnesota Concert Review
Like many people, going to concerts and experiencing live music is one of my favorite things to do. Last night Duluth's Amsoil Arena and a massive crowd in attendance was rocked by some really talented musicians. REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy were the line-up for the evening and to me,...
How Does This Summer Compare To Last Year?
Sadly, summer is coming to an end. Although we may have a few nice days left in the forecast, hot and scorching weather is likely done for the year. Sigh. WDIO Meteorologist Brandon Weatherz weighed in on this fact with an interesting statistic of his own on Tuesday (August 30th). Depending on how you feel about hot weather, you may or may not be a fan of what he has to say.
Historic Minnesota Home By Glensheen Architect Hits The Market For $1.35 Million
This Minnesota Mansion is 139 years old and was built by the same architect that designed the Glensheen historic estate. The Minnesota home has 8200 square feet, 6 Bedrooms, and 5 Bathrooms, was built in 1883 and is listed at $1,350,000. You can find the home at 490 Summit Avenue in Saint Paul. The coolest thing about this home is it was designed by the same architect that designed the historic Glensheen estate.
Cash For Clubs 2022: Let’s Support The Twin Ports Area’s School Clubs and Groups
As we shift into fall, school is once again on the minds of Northland students and parents. With preparations underway for the new school year, we are excited to once again offer an opportunity to give local school organizations a little financial boost. Cash For Clubs is back! The radio...
Here’s How the Northland Reacted to UMD’s New Bulldog Mascot
The University of Minnesota Duluth shared its new design for its official Bulldog mascot named Champ, and the reaction from the public has been trending in one clear direction, negative. The new look was revealed on the UMD Athletics social media channels yesterday using the previous look of a grey-colored...
