cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
22 WSBT
One injured in Pulaski County hunting incident
Winamac, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a hunting incident that occurred Thursday on private property in Pulaski County. Just after 9 a.m., Dave Berry, 69, of Roachdale was dove hunting along a Sandy Prairie Hunt Club field when he was struck by a gunshot. Initial investigation has...
WNDU
Nappanee woman sentenced to 94 years in prison for deadly 2020 stabbing
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee woman was sentenced Friday for a deadly stabbing that happened in Kosciusko County back in December 2020. Vickie Wooldridge, 45, was sentenced to 94 years in prison for murdering Matthew Lucas, 42, and stabbing two others at a home on Westside Drive on Dec. 15, 2020.
WISH-TV
Crash closes northbound U.S. 52 lanes in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Lanes are closed on U.S. 52 northbound near 450 North due to a crash, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are advising drivers to avoid the area for the next hour. Investigators have not provided additional information regarding the extent of...
WANE-TV
FW man in critical condition after DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man suffered leg and arm fractures after crashing into a tree just outside of Garrett, Indiana Thursday morning. William J. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne was driving on W Quincy Street in Altona, Indiana when the vehicle drove off the road for an unknown reason.
WNDU
Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
WIBC.com
Suspect in Custody After Shooting Inside Fishers Home
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect is in custody after a Thursday afternoon shooting inside a home in Fishers, police said. No one was hurt in the shooting. Fishers Police Department tweeted just before 5 p.m. Thursday that the suspect, who was not named, was taken into custody without incident. Officers were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 13400 block of Lantern Road. That’s north of 131st Street between Allisonville Road and State Road 37.
Fox 59
Yorktown 18-year-old arrested for drunk driving, speeding at 125 mph
HANCOCK COUNTY — A Yorktown teenager has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after driving recklessly at a high speed and driving under the influence. According to an affidavit, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash with injury in the 8000 block of North Indiana 9 in Greenfield May 28.
WLFI.com
Man arrested after Overlook Pointe shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is behind bars after a shooting late Tuesday at Overlook Pointe Apartments. Bryce Smith, 32, faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and intimidation, both while armed with a deadly weapon. Police say Smith pulled out a gun and fired one shot during...
WIBC.com
Investigators Release Pictures Of Possible Suspects In Lafayette School Bus Damage
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Investigators in Lafayette are looking for at least one young woman in last weekend’s damage to school bus’s in a school bus yard. Tippecanoe County’s sheriff has released a couple of security camera pictures of the group of young people who investigators say damaged or crashed eight school buses and destroyed some playground equipment at a nearby elementary school.
Fishers police issue warning about rainbow fentanyl
FISHERS, Ind. — A warning is going out from local police about a deadly new form of fentanyl. The Fishers Police Department is warning the public about rainbow fentanyl, which is sold in multiple forms including pills, powder, and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk. Police say the brightly colored blocks are a new tactic to […]
Current Publishing
INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31
Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
Vandals hit Kokomo playground, latest crime in Indian Heights neighborhood
KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo Police are investigating several crimes in a neighborhood on the southside of the city. A playground is covered in graffiti, on the slides, in the tunnel and even underneath the equipment. “It’s happening too much and too often,” said Debby Rayn, a neighbor. Overnight vandals spray painted vulgar pictures and words […]
WANE-TV
Chase from New Haven to Huntington includes 3 stop sticks, middle fingers, and paint thinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after police said he led them on a chase from New Haven to Huntington. It was just after 11 p.m. Sunday night when a New Haven Police officer was dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle. A caller said a red Dodge Caravan was parked in the driveway of a home for 4 hours and he believed people inside were using drugs, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Man walking dog finds body in pond in Lafayette neighborhood
A man walking his dog came across a body in a pond Wednesday morning inside a Lafayette neighborhood.
wslmradio.com
Semi Truck Stolen in Jasper County Recovered on I-65
This morning, officers from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post were dispatched to a theft of a tractor-trailer from the Love’s Truck Stop located on S.R. 10 east of I-65. Officers spoke with the victim who had been inside the...
wbiw.com
Marion woman dies in Grant County crash
MARION – Monday at approximately 10:13 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police and the Marion Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Baldwin Avenue at the intersection of Fourth Street, in which a Marion woman, died. The preliminary crash investigation by Indiana State Police Trooper Dustin Rutledge...
cbs4indy.com
Muncie woman found guilty of supplying heroin to overdose victim; faces up to 40 years
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 33-year-old Muncie woman has been found guilty of dealing heroin to another woman who then overdosed and died. Vera R. Morgan was found guilty on Wednesday after the jury deliberated for only a little over an hour. On top of being found guilty of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death, the jury also found Morgan guilty of being a habitual offender.
WOWO News
One dead in Allen County crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a crash Monday night. Officials say Johnny Eugene Nickell, 49 of New Haven, struck a guardrail and then a tree in the 6600 block of South River Road at 9:37 p.m. Nickell’s cause of...
2 found dead in Fishers home, police say
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a home Wednesday morning. Fishers police were called to Cumberland Place Village, a neighborhood on Forsythia Lane near 141st Street and Cumberland Road, after a caller threatened they would take their life.
