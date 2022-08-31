ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

PREVIEW: No. 18 Texas Longhorns vs. Louisiana Monroe Warhawks

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dadcn_0hckVtEU00

The Texas Longhorns will take the field against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks Saturday night. The game will present an opportunity to erase last year’s struggles from players’ minds.

Terry Bowden begins a second season for Louisiana-Monroe after similar adversity in his first year. The Warhawks finished the season with a 4-8 record in 2021. Albeit, their struggles were not for lack of efficient quarterback play.

Rising sophomore Chandler Rodgers will lead the offense for a first full season this year. Rodgers finished third in the Sun Belt in completion percentage, connecting on 62.6 percent of his passing attempts.

Rodgers figures to have a strong option for a primary target in senior receiver Boogie Knight. Knight had 45 catches for 588 receiving yards. If the Longhorns were to game plan to take away a player, the veteran receiver may be the most dangerous threat.

Let’s look at how the game could play out for both teams.

ULM key player: Boogie Knight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AkybH_0hckVtEU00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Boogie Knight amassed 824 all-purpose yards last year. Terry Bowden probably has a good idea where the football should go for the Warhawks on Saturday.

Texas key player: Quinn Ewers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1js7KL_0hckVtEU00
Mikala Compton-USA TODAY NETWORK

Ewers should be the deciding factor in the game. Given the surrounding talent he will have, I’m not sure Quinn can mess this game up if he tried. I expect the first year starter to play well.

Matchup to watch: ULM run offense vs. Texas run defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FDGje_0hckVtEU00
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

I don’t expect much from the Warhawks in this game, but they return a number of offensive contributors from last season. Nine starters return for the ULM offense, including running back Malik Jackson. Jackson finished the 2021 season on fire. He capped the campaign with a 112-yard performance against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and a 166-yard game against Arkansas State on the ground. Texas will have an opportunity to show just how much its run defense has improved.

Texas wins if...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAzwX_0hckVtEU00
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Texas wins if they protect the football. It would take a multitude of errors to lose this game. The Longhorns should be able to move the football even if their offensive line struggles in pass protection. The talent disparity between Texas and ULM skill players is too vast for players like Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington not to get open and make plays in space.

ULM wins if...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10BGTg_0hckVtEU00
David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

ULM will win if they create turnovers and seize an early double digit lead. Even should that happen, it would be difficult for the Warhawks to hold on barring a wholly unfocused effort from Texas.

Prediction: Texas 62, ULM 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Qy9D_0hckVtEU00
Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Longhorns should make short work of the Warhawks. It’s not reasonable to expect ULM to stop Bijan Robinson for consecutive drives, much less an entire game. Texas should be able to counter the focus on stopping Robinson in the vertical passing game. Texas puts up fireworks for the home crowd.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Monroe, LA
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Monroe, LA
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lafayette, LA
Football
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Monroe, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
College Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Monroe, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Bowden
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

147K+
Followers
194K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy