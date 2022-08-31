Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Need for Meals-on-Wheels is growing in Middle Tennessee while volunteer list shrinks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A nonprofit serving thousands of Middle Tennesseans is struggling to find volunteers. Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels serves about 467,000 meals every year. That number has risen by about 150,000 meals since the start of the pandemic. Organizers say inflation and gas prices are hurting their ability to...
Sons join search for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska
A veteran who was hunting in Alaska has been missing for days, and now his sons have joined in on the search efforts.
Seeing more ants around your home? Here’s why
A Middle Tennessee pest expert offers up a few helpful tips to keep the ants away when the weather changes.
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
Adult changing stations being added to four Tennessee rest areas
We are all familiar with baby changing stations in public restrooms as they provide a great service for parents when they are out and about. But what if you have an elderly or disabled person who has the same needs?
Tennessee mother warns of electric shock drowning ahead of Labor Day
Noah Dean Winstead, and Nate Lynam died in 2012 after being electrocuted while swimming at Cherokee Lake.
WSMV
Tennessee man missing in Alaskan wilderness during hunting trip
DEADHORSE, Alaska (WSMV) - A lifelong outdoorsman and hunter from Dover has been missing in the Alaskan wilderness for almost a week. Steve Keel is a former marine and well-known electrician in Stewart County. Steve was in Northern Alaska on a hunting trip with a friend when he went missing....
Tour Tennessee’s Chilling Bell Witch Cave and Enjoy Hayrides, Music, and More this October
The Bell Witch Cave in Tennessee is known for being quite eerie, and this October you can experience it with fun festivities too!. Located in Adams, Tennessee is the Bell Witch Cave. The Bell Witch Cave is said to be inhabited by the infamous Bell Witch who tormented a farmer and his family many years ago. The lore of the Bell Witch says that she vowed to return to the area, and according to many locals and paranormal investigators, she has made good on that promise and returned to the area.
TODAY.com
Missing mother kidnapped while jogging in Tennessee
Police say Eliza Fletcher, a mother of two, was kidnapped while running near the University of Memphis when an unknown person forced her into a dark SUV.Sept. 3, 2022.
No camping on public property law brings more tension to Tennessee shelters
The Tennessee legislature passed a law this year making it a felony to camp on public property. It came after an already hard set of years with COVID-19.
actionnews5.com
Statewide grocery tax suspension saved Tennesseans 4% on almost any food, drink item
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many of you will be firing up your grills this Labor Day weekend. The holiday comes just a couple of days after a month full of tax-free groceries here in Tennessee. Many of us took advantage of the month-long grocery tax-free holiday, implemented by Governor Bill...
thesmokies.com
Interactive Tennessee fall foliage map, 6 leaf peeping tips [2022]
Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. They say the beauty of the leaves in Tennessee in the fall is due to the...
Counties with the most seniors in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
wpde.com
Here's a possible reason why your pet suddenly woke late Sunday night
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Did your dog or cat wake suddenly between 11:30 p.m. and midnight Sunday? There may be an explanation. FOX 17 Code Red Meteorologist Greg Bobos says a solar flare that cause a coronal mass ejection impacted the planet. According to SpaceWeather.com, a solar flare is...
Over $1 billion in Tennessee Unclaimed Property
The Unclaimed Property division of Tennessee's Department of Treasury is traveling around the state to meet with people who may have claims.
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
Tennessee may be known for its Southern hospitality and general kindness to visitors, but even the Volunteer State can have its moments of being "rude." There's a reason "bless your heart" is a mainstay in any southerner's vocabulary, masking a backhanded remark in the guise of a sweet saying. Preply...
wpln.org
For years, teens came to Nashville to ask for a judge’s permission to get abortions instead of telling their parents. That’s done, leaving ‘zero options.’
For years in Tennessee, teens have traveled to Nashville to get a judge’s approval for an abortion, instead of asking their parents. But that’s no longer an option, and that leaves young people with few places to turn. Davidson County Juvenile Court judge Sheila Calloway remembers the faces...
wgnsradio.com
Cemetery School Considered For National Register of Historic Places
(NASHVILLE) At 9:00 o’clock Wednesday morning (9/14/2022) the State Review Board will meet to examine Tennessee's proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. Rutherford County’s CEMETERY SCHOOL is one of four nominees from across the state awaiting approval to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Register...
WSMV
Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
