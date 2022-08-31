Jackson, Mississippi, mayor says he hopes water service can be restored this week, as residents endure lines for bottles

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com
After 6 days of misery, FEMA director says it's too early to say when Jackson, Mississippi, residents will have clean running water
For almost a week, thousands of residents in Mississippi's capital haven't had enough water to flush their toilets. Nor enough water to fight fires. Or even enough clean running water to safely brush their teeth. Yet six days after a major failure at a water treatment plant, it is still...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Situation remains dire for residents of Jackson, Mississippi, as effort to restore water supply suffers setbacks
The situation remains dire for many Jackson, Mississippi, residents as the city enters the sixth day since a major water plant failed, leaving thousands of people unable to access clean tap water. Efforts to restore the supply suffered a setback Friday when a chemical imbalance and reduced water pressure were...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
'We're suffering out here': Jackson residents and officials have been warning about water issues for years
James Taylor lugged two 24-count cases of bottled water to his pickup truck as the sun beamed its rays onto the parking lot of Grocery Depot in west Jackson, Mississippi. It was already a scalding 88 degrees around 10 a.m. Taylor was sweating and frustrated.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Jackson preparing to issue golf cart permits
JACKSON — The city of Jackson is getting ready to begin issuing permits for the operation of golf carts and low speed vehicles on city streets. City workers are in the process now of installing signs governing access to city streets. Under the golf cart ordinance, approved by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jacksonprogress-argus.com
'We're living in a nightmare': Jackson university students take online classes, leave campus amid city's ongoing water crisis
Just one week after the school year began in Mississippi's capital city, university students were faced with a crisis canceling all in-person classes and forcing them online, but this time, it wasn't Covid-19. Hundreds of students at Jackson State University, a historically Black university, moved into their dorms August 18...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Authenticity, accidental learning planned for 32nd Annual Native American Festival in Flovilla
FLOVILLA — The spirituality of the springs, sounds of drums and rattles accompanied by the singing of the Muscogee Nation will come together as an appreciation of the past and celebration of the future during the 32nd Annual Native American Festival. “The festival will celebrate the native peoples’ heritage...
Comments / 0