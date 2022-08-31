ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Sept. 5 Marks 10th Anniversary Of Fire That Destroyed Tulsa Charter School

Sept. 5 marks the 10th Anniversary of the fire that destroyed the Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences on 17th Street and Lewis Avenue. It was around 5 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2012, when firefighters arrived to begin extinguishing the flame. Just 15 minutes later, they were caught in a terrifying situation.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

OHP: Missing 22-Year-Old Man Located

--- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) on Sunday for a missing person who is believed to be in imminent danger. Troopers are searching for 22-year-old Tyreyon Hurt who has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Tulsa, OK
Accidents
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Cars
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6

Tulsa Police Investigate After Man Fatally Shoots Alleged Burglar

An investigation is underway in Tulsa on Sunday morning after a man shot and killed an alleged burglar, according to Tulsa police. Police say officers first responded to the call at the Brandy Chase Condominiums, near East 68th Street and South Peoria Avenue, at around 1:43 a.m. on Sunday morning.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Head-Crash Along Highway 20

A third person has died from injuries sustained in a deadly head-on crash along Highway 20 in Osage County early Thursday morning. According to a family member of Priscilla and Joe Drummond, Priscilla died on Friday evening. OHP Troopers say Joe Drummond was pronounced deceased on the scene following the crash.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Henryetta Hosts Hundreds For Annual Labor Day Parade

Henryetta is home to the oldest and longest-running Labor Day Celebration in Eastern Oklahoma. Hundreds of people gathered for Monday morning's parade. People lined Main Street to wave and watch floats go by, in this more than century-old tradition. “It means a lot to all of us that still live...
HENRYETTA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Fire Sprinkler#Apartment Complex#Accident#The Tulsa Fire Department
News On 6

Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday

Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Veteran Alliance To Host 3rd Annual Benefit Dinner

A service organization that helps Oklahoma veterans is getting ready for its benefit dinner in just a couple of weeks. The mission of the Oklahoma Veteran Alliance is to reduce veteran suicide and provide resources for our veterans. Jeromee Scot from Community Service Council joined the News On 6 team...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

OSU Head Football Coach Mike Gundy Wins 150th Game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are celebrating a milestone win for Head Coach Mike Gundy. The Cowboys beat Central Michigan 58 to 44 in their season opener on Thursday night giving Gundy his 150th win with the program. That makes him only the fourth active FBS head coach with 150 wins at their current school.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy