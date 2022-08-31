Read full article on original website
News On 6
Sept. 5 Marks 10th Anniversary Of Fire That Destroyed Tulsa Charter School
Sept. 5 marks the 10th Anniversary of the fire that destroyed the Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences on 17th Street and Lewis Avenue. It was around 5 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2012, when firefighters arrived to begin extinguishing the flame. Just 15 minutes later, they were caught in a terrifying situation.
News On 6
Stillwater Police Says Apartment Fire Is Possible Arson, Investigation Underway
Stillwater Police and Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 2119 N. Monroe St. at 7:15 p.m. on Monday. Police said the initial investigation led them to believe that the fire was intentionally set, however the case is still under investigation. The fire is out at this time and...
News On 6
OHP: Missing 22-Year-Old Man Located
--- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers issued an Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) on Sunday for a missing person who is believed to be in imminent danger. Troopers are searching for 22-year-old Tyreyon Hurt who has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder.
News On 6
Cookson Man Dies After Crash In Cherokee County, OHP Investigating
A man from Cookson died after a crash in Cherokee County. The crash happened early Monday morning on Highway 82, a mile south of Cookson. Troopers said Thomas Montapertol was on a motorcycle when he crashed. OHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Investigate After Man Fatally Shoots Alleged Burglar
An investigation is underway in Tulsa on Sunday morning after a man shot and killed an alleged burglar, according to Tulsa police. Police say officers first responded to the call at the Brandy Chase Condominiums, near East 68th Street and South Peoria Avenue, at around 1:43 a.m. on Sunday morning.
News On 6
Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Head-Crash Along Highway 20
A third person has died from injuries sustained in a deadly head-on crash along Highway 20 in Osage County early Thursday morning. According to a family member of Priscilla and Joe Drummond, Priscilla died on Friday evening. OHP Troopers say Joe Drummond was pronounced deceased on the scene following the crash.
News On 6
Broken Arrow Crochet Group Makes 100 Winter Hats For People In Need
A crocheting group made 100 winter hats for the Broken Arrow Police Department to give to people in need. The group at the Broken Arrow Senior Activity Center put in more than 400 hours of work in two months. The hats will be in Broken Arrow police vehicles and will...
News On 6
Henryetta Hosts Hundreds For Annual Labor Day Parade
Henryetta is home to the oldest and longest-running Labor Day Celebration in Eastern Oklahoma. Hundreds of people gathered for Monday morning's parade. People lined Main Street to wave and watch floats go by, in this more than century-old tradition. “It means a lot to all of us that still live...
News On 6
Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday
Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Charity Launches Mentor Program To Help People Find Jobs
A Broken Arrow group wants to help people find the right jobs by connecting them with experts in different careers. The organization Broken Arrow Neighbors decided to start the program because many of its clients ay they want to work, but don’t know how to get started. The program...
News On 6
Oklahoma Veteran Alliance To Host 3rd Annual Benefit Dinner
A service organization that helps Oklahoma veterans is getting ready for its benefit dinner in just a couple of weeks. The mission of the Oklahoma Veteran Alliance is to reduce veteran suicide and provide resources for our veterans. Jeromee Scot from Community Service Council joined the News On 6 team...
News On 6
OSU Head Football Coach Mike Gundy Wins 150th Game
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are celebrating a milestone win for Head Coach Mike Gundy. The Cowboys beat Central Michigan 58 to 44 in their season opener on Thursday night giving Gundy his 150th win with the program. That makes him only the fourth active FBS head coach with 150 wins at their current school.
