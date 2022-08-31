Read full article on original website
One Hundred Years in the Wedgwood Business District
The year 2022 marks one hundred years since the first store opened in what is now defined as the Wedgwood neighborhood, between NE 75th to 95th Streets in northeast Seattle. The north-south arterial 35th Ave NE is the central core of Wedgwood with its main business district at the intersection of NE 85th Street.
A guide to Seattle’s Labor Day long weekend festivities
Labor Day festivities kick off today through the three-day weekend, and King County has become a huge tourist destination this time of year. Seattle is the No. 1 domestic destination for Labor Day weekend, according to AAA Bookings. “A lot of it speaks to the resurgence of the cruise industry....
Eastern Progress
Bartell Drugs to shut down in Seattle's Chinatown amid crime surge
(The Center Square) – News broke Friday that Rite Aid has decided to close its Bartell Drugs in the Seattle Chinatown International District at 400 S. Jackson St. The larger pharmacy acquired the local chain of drugstores in 2020 for $95 million. Bartell Drugs currently boasts on social media of “more than 64 stores in the Puget Sound region [with] each location feature[ing] its own distinct neighborhood vibe and products,” and Rite Aid had shut very few of them down to date.
4 must-try rooftop bars in Seattle
Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots while the weather is still lovely.Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city — but a few standbys are also worth revisiting.1. mbarDetails: Savor inventive cocktails and Levantine cuisine at this hip rooftop in South Lake Union.Best for: Happy Hour. Order a loaded mezze platter ($20) or a customizable vodka soda ($11) Sunday through Thursday from 4-6pm.Address: 400 Fairview Ave. N. ...
capitolhillseattle.com
This company just bet $60M against the future of business travel to convert a hotel at the base of Capitol Hill into apartments — meanwhile, down the street, Seattle is expanding its Convention Center
The end of business travel as we know it means the “highest and best use” of an extended stay hotel at the base of Capitol Hill above downtown Seattle will be as an overhauled apartment building. PEG Companies, a Provo, Utah-based “vertically integrated real estate development and investment...
KING-5
A retail and manufacturing store in Georgetown creates handcrafted, durable kitchenware
SEATTLE — One of the things you often hear about the "good old days" is that things were made to last. Two Seattle brothers have made the same commitment with their business, Hardmill. Owner Ryan Barrie used to work in a restaurant in college, which helped him realize his...
This Is Washington's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
‘Confused’ and ‘slightly outraged’: Joel McHale raises concern over some Vashon Island mail service
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — The U.S. Post Office has decided to end door-to-door mail delivery for some residents living on Vashon Island as the residents have had that type of delivery for more than 60 years. That change has hit a nerve with Hollywood comedian, actor and Mercer Island...
Tri-City Herald
Donut burgers and boba tea in a light bulb among new eats and drinks at WA State Fair
May everyone in your party find something they want to eat (or drink!) at the Washington State Fair, which kicks off Friday, Sept. 1 in Puyallup. If you missed Krusty Pups and Fisher Scones, you’ll find those mainstays among the dozens of food vendors scheduled to feed the crowds over the three-week run. New options this year include Southern bites, antojitos, mini doughnuts, Hawaiian poke and glow tea.
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
38 Places Where Kids & Grandparents Can Play Together
Whether the grandparents are in town for a visit or they live close by, you can still make every day Grandparent’s Day with some of these exciting activities that are truly “all ages.” From animals and museums, to theater and chocolate factory tours, we’ve got plenty of skip gen ideas for having fun, from 1-101.
The Flight Deal
Southwest: Seattle – Maui, Hawaii (and vice versa) $223. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
Workers at Mercer Island sandwich shop on strike due to heat
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Workers at a Mercer Island sandwich shop are on strike, citing dangerous working conditions as the cause of heat-related injuries in the workplace. KIRO 7 talked to employees at Homegrown on the first day of the strike, and they said working the sandwich line is too hot for anyone to deal with.
travelswithelle.com
15 Fun-Filled Road Trips From Seattle, Washington
We understand why summertime road trips are popular–the sun is out, the weather is excellent, and there is so much adventure on the roads that exit Seattle, Washington!. From Seattle, you can take a journey to a peaceful island, the mountains, the forest, or perhaps a combination of these places. Seriously, the number of activities and adventures you can get into in this area is endless.
familydestinationsguide.com
50 Best Restaurants in Seattle, WA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Seattle, nicknamed the Emerald City, is a famous waterfront metropolis featuring an impressive array of dining choices. Dine at joints boasting mesmerizing waterfront views, vibrant bars serving various alcoholic drinks, and private spaces for special events. Discover eateries offering extensive menus featuring kid-friendly dishes, globally-inspired delicacies, and food choices for...
southsoundmag.com
HGTV’s ‘Unsellable Houses’ Stars to Open a Snohomish-Based Design Center
Snohomish-raised twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are the dream team behind HGTV’s popular home-renovation series Unsellable Houses, now in its third season and streaming on Discovery+. The duo will be bringing their eye for design to the greater Seattle area when they open their new design center...
thurstontalk.com
2022 Family Friendly Fall Activities in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
It’s time for pumpkin-flavored everything, fun costumes and apple cider. While it’s hard to say goodbye to the summer weather, fall has so many fun events and activities to look forward to in Thurston County. Family-friendly events throughout September and October will have you hanging with vikings, looking for treasures at fall markets or getting chills at local haunted houses. Mark your calendars for these fun fall activities in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
5 things to know this weekend
As a whole, Washington state has seen a relatively tame fire season so far, though there is still time left to go. King County Emergency Management Director Brendan McCluskey said areas of concern in King County are those considered part of the wildland urban interface, which is the transition zone between undeveloped wildland and human development.
secretseattle.co
Seattle’s Newest Rooftop Bar Is Opening In September
Think you’ve experienced all of Seattle’s rooftop bars? Think again. There’s nothing like getting drinks with a city view to make you feel like the main character. There are quite a few stunning rooftop bars in Seattle, but naturally we always want more. Astra Hotel is opening its Altitude Sky Lounge Bar on Tuesday, September 6 here in Seattle and we can’t wait to check it out.
q13fox.com
Seattle unveils new machines to clean up downtown
There'll be a new fleet of mobile cleaning machines you'll see throughout Downtown Seattle. The Metropolitan Improvement District said its goal is to clean and make the downtown area more inviting for visitors, residents and workers.
