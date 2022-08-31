ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

One Hundred Years in the Wedgwood Business District

The year 2022 marks one hundred years since the first store opened in what is now defined as the Wedgwood neighborhood, between NE 75th to 95th Streets in northeast Seattle. The north-south arterial 35th Ave NE is the central core of Wedgwood with its main business district at the intersection of NE 85th Street.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

A guide to Seattle’s Labor Day long weekend festivities

Labor Day festivities kick off today through the three-day weekend, and King County has become a huge tourist destination this time of year. Seattle is the No. 1 domestic destination for Labor Day weekend, according to AAA Bookings. “A lot of it speaks to the resurgence of the cruise industry....
SEATTLE, WA
Eastern Progress

Bartell Drugs to shut down in Seattle's Chinatown amid crime surge

(The Center Square) – News broke Friday that Rite Aid has decided to close its Bartell Drugs in the Seattle Chinatown International District at 400 S. Jackson St. The larger pharmacy acquired the local chain of drugstores in 2020 for $95 million. Bartell Drugs currently boasts on social media of “more than 64 stores in the Puget Sound region [with] each location feature[ing] its own distinct neighborhood vibe and products,” and Rite Aid had shut very few of them down to date.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

4 must-try rooftop bars in Seattle

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots while the weather is still lovely.Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city — but a few standbys are also worth revisiting.1. mbarDetails: Savor inventive cocktails and Levantine cuisine at this hip rooftop in South Lake Union.Best for: Happy Hour. Order a loaded mezze platter ($20) or a customizable vodka soda ($11) Sunday through Thursday from 4-6pm.Address: 400 Fairview Ave. N. ...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Pierce County, WA
Lifestyle
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Lifestyle
County
Pierce County, WA
King County, WA
Restaurants
City
Puyallup, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

This company just bet $60M against the future of business travel to convert a hotel at the base of Capitol Hill into apartments — meanwhile, down the street, Seattle is expanding its Convention Center

The end of business travel as we know it means the “highest and best use” of an extended stay hotel at the base of Capitol Hill above downtown Seattle will be as an overhauled apartment building. PEG Companies, a Provo, Utah-based “vertically integrated real estate development and investment...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pollo
Tri-City Herald

Donut burgers and boba tea in a light bulb among new eats and drinks at WA State Fair

May everyone in your party find something they want to eat (or drink!) at the Washington State Fair, which kicks off Friday, Sept. 1 in Puyallup. If you missed Krusty Pups and Fisher Scones, you’ll find those mainstays among the dozens of food vendors scheduled to feed the crowds over the three-week run. New options this year include Southern bites, antojitos, mini doughnuts, Hawaiian poke and glow tea.
PUYALLUP, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

38 Places Where Kids & Grandparents Can Play Together

Whether the grandparents are in town for a visit or they live close by, you can still make every day Grandparent’s Day with some of these exciting activities that are truly “all ages.” From animals and museums, to theater and chocolate factory tours, we’ve got plenty of skip gen ideas for having fun, from 1-101.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#El Pollo Loco#Gps#Mobile#Food Drink#Mexican#Federal Way Kent
travelswithelle.com

15 Fun-Filled Road Trips From Seattle, Washington

We understand why summertime road trips are popular–the sun is out, the weather is excellent, and there is so much adventure on the roads that exit Seattle, Washington!. From Seattle, you can take a journey to a peaceful island, the mountains, the forest, or perhaps a combination of these places. Seriously, the number of activities and adventures you can get into in this area is endless.
SEATTLE, WA
familydestinationsguide.com

50 Best Restaurants in Seattle, WA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Seattle, nicknamed the Emerald City, is a famous waterfront metropolis featuring an impressive array of dining choices. Dine at joints boasting mesmerizing waterfront views, vibrant bars serving various alcoholic drinks, and private spaces for special events. Discover eateries offering extensive menus featuring kid-friendly dishes, globally-inspired delicacies, and food choices for...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thurstontalk.com

2022 Family Friendly Fall Activities in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County

It’s time for pumpkin-flavored everything, fun costumes and apple cider. While it’s hard to say goodbye to the summer weather, fall has so many fun events and activities to look forward to in Thurston County. Family-friendly events throughout September and October will have you hanging with vikings, looking for treasures at fall markets or getting chills at local haunted houses. Mark your calendars for these fun fall activities in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

5 things to know this weekend

As a whole, Washington state has seen a relatively tame fire season so far, though there is still time left to go. King County Emergency Management Director Brendan McCluskey said areas of concern in King County are those considered part of the wildland urban interface, which is the transition zone between undeveloped wildland and human development.
KING COUNTY, WA
secretseattle.co

Seattle’s Newest Rooftop Bar Is Opening In September

Think you’ve experienced all of Seattle’s rooftop bars? Think again. There’s nothing like getting drinks with a city view to make you feel like the main character. There are quite a few stunning rooftop bars in Seattle, but naturally we always want more. Astra Hotel is opening its Altitude Sky Lounge Bar on Tuesday, September 6 here in Seattle and we can’t wait to check it out.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle unveils new machines to clean up downtown

There'll be a new fleet of mobile cleaning machines you'll see throughout Downtown Seattle. The Metropolitan Improvement District said its goal is to clean and make the downtown area more inviting for visitors, residents and workers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy