ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Saudi Prince Made $500 Million Russia Bet at Start of Ukraine War

(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co, the investment firm controlled by billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, quietly invested more than $500 million in three major Russian energy companies between February and March, regulatory filings showed. By investing in Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil, Kingdom was likely seeking undervalued assets, but its...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Grossi
Person
Olaf Scholz
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#United Nations#Ukraine War#Un#Russian#The Nord Stream 1#German#Eu#Visa Facilitation Dea
The Independent

Former US Ambassador to Russia says Putin won’t recover from Ukraine defeat

Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul has said Russian president Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has met none of the “strategic objectives” it was meant to accomplish and will go down as a failure.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Mr McFaul said Mr Putin’s recent order to increase Russia’s armed forces by 137,000 new soldiers is most likely meant to help Moscow break the “stalemate” between Russian and Ukrainian forces in contested areas."Remember, six months ago, he said he was going to unite Ukrainians and Russians because Ukrainians are just Russians with accents. He failed...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia

“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy