Putin's only ally in Europe is keeping his distance from Russia's war in Ukraine
Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, has steered his country closer to Russia. Those tightening ties have included rhetorical and logistical support for Russia's war in Ukraine. But Lukashenko has avoided direct involvement in the war, which would only worsen his problems at home. On August 24, Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander...
A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think
The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
US News and World Report
Saudi Prince Made $500 Million Russia Bet at Start of Ukraine War
(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co, the investment firm controlled by billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, quietly invested more than $500 million in three major Russian energy companies between February and March, regulatory filings showed. By investing in Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil, Kingdom was likely seeking undervalued assets, but its...
nationalinterest.org
No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost
There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow could expand conflict and should not be underestimated, warns Germany – as it happened
German chief of defence says Russia ‘capable of expanding the conflict regionally’ with ‘second theatre of war’
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian military intelligence believes Russia planning ‘provocation’ at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – as it happened
Defence intelligence of Ukraine issues warning over what they say is an unexpected ‘day off’ for employees at the plant
Former US Ambassador to Russia says Putin won’t recover from Ukraine defeat
Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul has said Russian president Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has met none of the “strategic objectives” it was meant to accomplish and will go down as a failure.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Mr McFaul said Mr Putin’s recent order to increase Russia’s armed forces by 137,000 new soldiers is most likely meant to help Moscow break the “stalemate” between Russian and Ukrainian forces in contested areas."Remember, six months ago, he said he was going to unite Ukrainians and Russians because Ukrainians are just Russians with accents. He failed...
nationalinterest.org
China Says U.S. Arm Supplies to Ukraine Intended to ‘Crush’ Russia
“Non-intervention in [other countries’] internal affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world,” the Chinese ambassador said. Chinese ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui declared on Tuesday that the United States bore the primary responsibility for the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that U.S. policymakers had sought to expand NATO eastward with the explicit purpose of provoking a conflict with Russia in order to defeat it.
Russia Orders 1,200 Civilians to War Amid Counteroffensive: Ukraine
The conscription was allegedly ordered by Russian Army General Aleksandr Dvornikov, the commander of the Southern Military District.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin-appointed Kherson leader reportedly flees to Russia; first grain ship docks in Africa – as it happened
Deputy head of Russian-backed administration reportedly leaves Ukraine amid counterattack; first shipment of grain arrives in Djibouti
Russia Developing 'New Tactic' to Counter U.S. HIMARS: Ukraine Official
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said the tactic is "dispersion" and that Russia is doing less "ammo stacking."
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Ukraine Counteroffensive Forcing Russia to Deplete 'Certain Units': Kirby
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday that the counteroffensive has already had an effect on Moscow's military.
Russia is trying to sell other countries the new 'cutting-edge' tank that Moscow itself apparently doesn't really want to buy
Russia's state-run arms maker is marketing the new T-14 Armata tank for export. The T-14 is considered highly advanced, with features said to match or exceed those of NATO's tanks. But Moscow has reduced its own purchases of Armatas, raising doubt about its ability to build them. Russia wants other...
Russians 'can't move anywhere further' in Ukraine, says Fmr. Ukrainian Defense Minister
Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk tells Sara Sidner western weapons helped halt Russia’s progress in Ukraine, but more is needed.
U.S. Uncovered Putin's Secret Plans for Ukraine War: Report
President Joe Biden was first briefed on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine last fall, according to a new report.
Putin blamed the US for dragging the war in Ukraine out, even though he could call Russian troops home at any moment
Putin on Tuesday accused the US of dragging out the war in Ukraine. "They need conflicts to retain their hegemony," Putin said of the US. The Russian leader ignored the the reality that he could call Russia's troops home whenever he wants. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday suggested that...
Ukraine offensive prompts Kherson occupiers to ‘pause’ poll on joining Russia
Russian state news agency says referendum plans on hold as Ukrainian attacks on key bridge over Dnieper River put pressure on troops
