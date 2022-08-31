Wood County library to host actor, author, and chef Danny Trejo

BOWLING GREEN — The Wood County District Public library will host Hollywood actor and best-selling author Danny Trejo, the library announced Wednesday.

Mr. Trejo, whose film credits include Desperado , Heat, and the series From Dusk to Dawn , will discuss his film, writing, and restaurant career, as well as his notable life story, which includes an early life of drugs and incarceration.

Danny Trejo: Culinary & Life Experiences will take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center located at 540 West Poe Rd.

The event is free, but online registration tickets are required. You can register for tickets at wcdpl.org/danny-trejo .

The tickets are available on a first come first serve basis and there is a four-ticket limit per registration. When tickets are distributed, individuals can be put on a waitlist for the next available seat(s) by calling 419-352-5050.