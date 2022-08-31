ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

Wood County library to host actor, author, and chef Danny Trejo

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QuNOR_0hckBVWy00

BOWLING GREEN — The Wood County District Public library will host Hollywood actor and best-selling author Danny Trejo, the library announced Wednesday.

Mr. Trejo, whose film credits include Desperado , Heat, and the series From Dusk to Dawn , will discuss his film, writing, and restaurant career, as well as his notable life story, which includes an early life of drugs and incarceration.

Danny Trejo: Culinary & Life Experiences will take place at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the Bowling Green City Schools Performing Arts Center located at 540 West Poe Rd.

The event is free, but online registration tickets are required. You can register for tickets at wcdpl.org/danny-trejo .

The tickets are available on a first come first serve basis and there is a four-ticket limit per registration. When tickets are distributed, individuals can be put on a waitlist for the next available seat(s) by calling 419-352-5050.

Comments / 1

Related
13abc.com

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus hosts weekend full of performances

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus Humans Gone Wild will present a brand new show at the Toledo Speedway, throughout the weekend. The one and a half hour show is packed with aerial artists, special effects and more all in the worlds largest big top arena. There are over 60 performers from around the world that will be showcasing their talents.
TOLEDO, OH
presspublications.com

Waterfront festival celebrates, supports Toledo Lighthouse

The 18th Toledo Lighthouse Waterfront Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Maumee Bay State Park, located at 1750 Park Road #2, Oregon. Festivalgoers can take a boat ride up close to the iconic lighthouse, where they can look for Sarah, the phantom of the lighthouse, in the third-story window. They can also check out the first- and second-floor shutters which have been replicated as part of a restoration process. The cost is $40 per person for the hour-long ride. Reservations are recommended and may be made by texting 419-367-1691.
OREGON, OH
13abc.com

419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors. Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wood County, OH
Entertainment
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Bowling Green, OH
Entertainment
County
Wood County, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
fightnews.com

Bell dominant in Toledo

Albert “Prince” Bell scored a comprehensive win over Nicolas Polanco in the headline event of promoter Vick Green’s (Pulse Boxing) show at downtown Toledo’s Huntington Center Saturday night. In the process, Bell captured the vacant WBO/NABO super featherweight belt by scores of 100-90 x 2 and 99-91.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Alaze Lindsey, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for the possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Calipe Brown, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to nine months in prison for failure to comply...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
13abc.com

Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following persons recently applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Joshua Bowers and Andrea Croft, both of Lima; Michael Epley and Courtney Roeder, both of Lima; Eric Clark and Jodie Doner, both of Delphos; Dylan Shaffer and Alexandra Lammers, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tanner Mayer and Danielle Schramm, both of Elida; Clyde Yoder and Samantha Fruchey, both of Bluffton; Brandon Howard and Kiara Sauer, both of Lima; Michael Peitz and Kayla Von Seggern, both of Lima; William Haehn and Lisa Dickman, both of Delphos; Ellis Lloyd of Elida and Kelli Sorrell of Marion; Shawn Brinkman and Jennifer Stacy, both of Elida; Charles Arrick Jr. and Tamesha Finch, both of Lima; Theodore Gates and Myranda Schmidt, both of Lima; Maxwell Stout and Kaitlynn Ringo, both of Delphos; Kolton Keith of Alger and Kaylee Williams of Lima; James Schwartz and Alysa Wireman, both of Lima; Andrew Stevens and Cora Kielsmeier, both of Lima; Nickoli Sackinger and Ashlynn Veira, both of Lima; Brandon Fitch and Shelby Freytag, both of Lima; Chad Rode and Genevene Ramirez, both of Delphos; Kendervor Robinson Sr. and Angela Mize, both of Lima; Nathan Beggs and Scoutt Long, both of Delphos; Noah Tenney and Lauryn Barry, both of Lima; Lucas Kilgore and Jessica Lybarger, both of Lima; and Dustin Greer and Mallary Carney, both of Bluffton.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Family remembers mom, grandmother killed in brutal attack

OREGON, Ohio — Betty Shiffler's family said she was a woman with a heart as big as her smile. She had three children: eldest son Ronnie, middle daughter Sonya and youngest daughter Tonya. They all loved her dearly. Sonya said her father, Ray Shiffler, and brother Ronnie are taking Betty's death the hardest.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Actor#Library#The Wood#Bowling#Desperado Heat#Wcdpl Org Danny Trejo
13abc.com

Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A groom is facing a series of charges after police say he punched a guest at his wedding at an area resort over the weekend. Tyler Russel, 30, is facing two counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest charges after a fight broke out at his wedding at the Kalahari Convention Center in Sandusky on Saturday.
SANDUSKY, OH
hometownstations.com

2022 Lima Labor Day Parade has been canceled

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Unfortunately, there will not be a Labor Day Parade in Lima this year. The parade has been historically organized by the West Central Ohio Labor Council. Local labor officials tell Your Hometown Stations that the council announced that the parade is canceled for this year. They hope that it will be back on Labor Day in 2023.
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
huroninsider.com

Man charged with 7th OVI following loud music complaint

SANDUSKY – A 48-year-old man with seven prior OVI convictions was charged with a felony count of OVI on August 27. According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the area of Taylor Street and Brown Street for a report of loud music coming from a vehicle.
SANDUSKY, OH
Lima News

Man found shot in car on Hardin County road

KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Rossford man indicted for vandalism

A Rossford man has been indicted for vandalism after he allegedly trashed a city motel room. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 17 indicted Jason McMillion, 44, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 22, he allegedly caused property damage to a motel...
ROSSFORD, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy