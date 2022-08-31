ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikes Peak Posse, Denver Rustlers score at Colorado State Fair livestock auction

By By MARIANNE GOODLAND
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

Future agricultural producers on Tuesday showed off their livestock — and their ability to make the sale — in hopes of finding willing bidders from business leaders, elected officials, political insiders and others at the Junior Livestock Sale at the Colorado State Fair.

Bidders from the Pikes Peak Posse, Denver Rustlers, Fair Ladies, Pueblo Critter Bidders and a host of other organizations and companies competed for hogs, steers, rabbits, lambs and goats during Tuesday's auction. The auction raised $491,000, according to the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

The Pikes Peak Posse, now in about its 25th year, is a group of about 70 business leaders, elected officials and community leaders from Colorado Springs. They won a record 14 animals, spending about $35,000. Their top buy was a trio of reserve champion rabbits shown by Aidan Datteri of Weld County, for $3,000.

That paled in comparison to the larger Denver Rustlers, a group of about 230 who gathered in Denver prior to boarding the buses to Pueblo. Competing largely against the Sam Brown family of Pueblo, legends at the livestock auction who have spent more than $2 million in support of youth organizations 4-H and Future Farmers of America competitors since 1966, the Rustlers spent $36,000 alone on one animal: the grand champion market hog owned by Avery Kimble of Montrose County.

The day began for those headed to the fair with gatherings in Denver and Colorado Springs. Then it was on to the buses for an eventual meetup of the two groups just south of the El Paso County line. Once ready, an escort of five Pueblo County sheriff vehicles led the buses to the fairgrounds.

The auction featured a luncheon catered by Classic Catering, owned by Colorado restaurateur Jim Beatty.

There was plenty of hobnobbing during the luncheon by elected officials, which included both Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and his Republican challenger, Heidi Ganahl.

And then it was time for the auction, which Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O'Dea was also on hand for.

Once an animal has been auctioned, according to Scott Smith of the Pikes Peak Posse, the winner can choose to have it processed.

"It's some of the best meat you'll have in your life," Smith said.

Many of the animals auctioned off Tuesday are around six months old, although steers are older at up to two years old. The youngsters buy the animals, learn how to raise them, keep track of how much they spend, how to market and show the animal and finally learn how to let go when the animal is auctioned off.

The competitors who make it to the auction are at the top of hundreds of entries in the livestock categories at the state fair every year.

About 139 animals were slated to be auctioned off during the three-hour event, led by the grand and reserve champions in hogs, steers, rabbits, lambs and goats.

The competition early on was fierce for the top animals. The Sam Brown family won the grand champion market steer shown by Stetson Gabel of Weld County, which sold for $56,000.

Also taking place on Tuesday: the second annual Governor's Plate competition at the Pueblo Bank & Trust Pavilion, featuring nine food trucks. The major requirement: how well the competitors highlight Colorado Proud produce, according to Polis. Tuesday's fare included last year's winner, Papa Mario's grilled cheese as well as pizzas, a "Cup of Cobbler" featuring Colorado peaches, and dishes featuring local favorite Pueblo chiles.

"Everyone's a winner on flavor," Polis told Colorado Politics, though he kept his favorite to himself. Polis' Chief of Staff Lisa Kaufman told Colorado Politics her personal favorites were a delicious Habanero Peach Cup-O-Cobbler from Edgewater and pizza from Stoke Pizza of Pueblo

Two winners are chosen: one from the governor, and the other through a People's Choice competition.

The peach cobbler, which featured habanero chiles for a different take on the classic, took first place. Papa Mario’s grilled cheese sandwich, which features corn and chiles from Pueblo's Musso Farms and Belford cheese from James Ranch in Durango, earned the People's Choice prize.

