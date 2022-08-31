ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Creative Bloq

The next-gen Apple Pencil could have a secret rotating feature

It's been almost four years since the launch of Apple Pencil 2, and the rumours keep coming for its long-awaited follow-up. While we still await a firm release date and official details for the next-gen Apple Pencil, it's not stopped leaks, rumours and speculation over what Apple is planning for its next pen stylus.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Laptop vs desktop: which should you buy?

To discover which is best, laptop vs desktop, we pit the latest MacBook Pro against the latest iMac. The issue of laptop vs desktop has been raging pretty much since the first carryable computer was launched in 1984 (in case you're wondering, it was the IBM 5155 Portable, which weighed just over 11kg).
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

Get a Lenovo Chromebook for an (almost) rock-bottom price

Owning a 2-in-1 device means you'll have a portable laptop and tablet in one compact package, plus they're also great for use on the go. Just in time for those heading back to school, we’ve found a great deal on a 13-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5, just $359.99, down from $429.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of $70, and one of the lowest prices we've seen.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Grab Apple's newest iPad Pro without the pro price

You can use iPads for many things, from writing up work to watching your favourite streaming services, or as a portable drawing tablet. And, out of the iPad range, the iPad Pro is the best at doing it all, so when we see a good deal, we get excited! Right now, you can find the 11-inch 2021 Apple iPad Pro on Amazon on sale for £1,365.03 down from £1,899. (opens in new tab)
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

The best phone design of the decade? You decide

The best phone design of the decade can include the Apple iPhone X and even the Light Phone, so which is your favourite?. What's the best phone design of the last decade? That's the debate we're having here for this category of the Creative Bloq at 10 Award. We all have a favourite phone design that made an impact on us personally or changed the industry, now you can vote and have your say.
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

Refurbished tech - what to look out for before buying

Refurbished tech is often overlooked in the race for the latest laptop, phone or tablet and can include refurbished Apple devices, refurbished phones and refurbished laptops. But as the cost of living crisis continues to affect many of us, buying new technology can seem like an expense we just can’t afford at the moment. However, if the laptop or smartphone you rely on breaks, you may not have much choice.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Is this really the greatest Apple Mac wallpaper of all time?

While best known for its elegant hardware design, Apple also has a reputation for stunning wallpapers. New backgrounds are arguably one of the most exciting aspects of any iOS or macOS announcement (or is that just me?), and Apple fans sure do love to reminisce about their favourite wallpapers from times gone by.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

So it seems Apple might keep us waiting for the next iPad

If you were hoping (like us) that you might be able to get your claws on the new 2022 iPad in the next couple of weeks, it seems you might be disappointed. We've heard rumours that the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 are likely to be launched earlier than planned, and many hoped the next iPad might arrive with them, but that's now looking less likely.
TECHNOLOGY
Creative Bloq

The Lenovo Glasses T1 are a monitor you wear on your face

We've been talking about glasses as one of the next frontiers of wearable tech for what seems like eons. Many companies have been working on smart glasses with various functionalities, most notably AR, but Lenovo's latest offering is a simpler proposition: they're a monitor for your face. The Lenovo Glasses...
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Apple vs Samsung: which should you buy?

When it comes to tech, Apple vs Samsung is one of the biggest battles of the current era. The two brands, headquartered in California and South Korea respectively, are the most popular smartphone vendors in the world. Both make popular tablets and laptops too. But which should you choose?. This...
BUSINESS
Creative Bloq

Clip Studio Paint moves to subscription model

Celsys has announced plans to abandon Clip Studio Paint's one-time payment structure in favour of a subscription model, and the creative community is not happy. While there are many reasons to choose – or avoid – creative software, how creatives are asked to pay is a big deal, with many even steering clear of heavyweight Adobe because of its subscription-based payment constraints.
SOFTWARE
Creative Bloq

Get more than a third off the price of this stunning LG OLED TV

If you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment with a bigger, bolder TV screen, this LG OLED TV deal is one not to miss. LG's range of stunning OLED TVs is usually almost prohibitively expensive, but Amazon has slashed a massive $900 off the price of the 65in 4K LG OLED C1 (opens in new tab), reducing it from an eyewatering $2,499.99 to a more digestible $1,596.99.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

The best Samsung T7 deals September 2022

There's a reason why it's a good idea to search for the best Samsung T7 deals. The T7 (including the Samsung T7 Touch), is a fantastic bit of useful tech, and right now, you can snap up some very low Samsung T7 prices. But what's so great about the Samsung T7?
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Low HP Spectre x360 prices and great deals in August 2022

Making the most of a great HP Spectre x360 price is easier than ever. Especially when we're put this page together, which pulls in all the best HP Spectre x360 deals into one place. And, with the 2022 model of HP's flagship laptop/hybrid on sale since May this year, now is a great time to get a cracking HP Spectre x360 price on the 2021 model.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

What's going on with the macOs Ventura UI design?

Apple is renowned for its outstanding design prowess, from product design to branding. But even Apple can struggle to get things right sometimes, as some of the developers using the beta version of macOs Ventura are now pointing out. Several developers have listed litanies of schoolboy UI errors and bugs,...
SOFTWARE
Creative Bloq

5 things Steve Jobs did that Apple would never do today

Few company CEOs have inspired such strong reactions – both positive and negative – as Apple’s former leader Steve Jobs. His leadership tenure was markedly different from the company under current CEO Tim Cook, and there are things he did that it’s unimaginable for Cook to do today.
BUSINESS
