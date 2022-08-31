ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creative Bloq

Laptop vs desktop: which should you buy?

To discover which is best, laptop vs desktop, we pit the latest MacBook Pro against the latest iMac. The issue of laptop vs desktop has been raging pretty much since the first carryable computer was launched in 1984 (in case you're wondering, it was the IBM 5155 Portable, which weighed just over 11kg).
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

The Apple iPhone 14 launch date may be earlier than expected

Looking forward to getting your hands on the new Apple iPhone 14. Well, it looks like you won't have to wait very long at all, because it's rumoured that the long-anticipated launch event will take place a little earlier than we expected. And even better, it's rumoured that the Apple Watch Series 8 will be launched on the same date.
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

Grab Apple's newest iPad Pro without the pro price

You can use iPads for many things, from writing up work to watching your favourite streaming services, or as a portable drawing tablet. And, out of the iPad range, the iPad Pro is the best at doing it all, so when we see a good deal, we get excited! Right now, you can find the 11-inch 2021 Apple iPad Pro on Amazon on sale for £1,365.03 down from £1,899. (opens in new tab)
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

So it seems Apple might keep us waiting for the next iPad

If you were hoping (like us) that you might be able to get your claws on the new 2022 iPad in the next couple of weeks, it seems you might be disappointed. We've heard rumours that the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch 8 are likely to be launched earlier than planned, and many hoped the next iPad might arrive with them, but that's now looking less likely.
TECHNOLOGY
Creative Bloq

Sony's DualSense Edge is the jarring redesign PS5 needs

Sony revealed its new PlayStation 5 tech last night at Gamescom, the German gaming festival, and it backs up months of pro controller rumours. The DualSense Edge Wireless Controller is the latest hardware from Sony, and it's, well… ugly. The new DuelSense Edge – a name that conjures up...
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Refurbished tech - what to look out for before buying

Refurbished tech is often overlooked in the race for the latest laptop, phone or tablet and can include refurbished Apple devices, refurbished phones and refurbished laptops. But as the cost of living crisis continues to affect many of us, buying new technology can seem like an expense we just can’t afford at the moment. However, if the laptop or smartphone you rely on breaks, you may not have much choice.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Get a Lenovo Chromebook for an (almost) rock-bottom price

Owning a 2-in-1 device means you'll have a portable laptop and tablet in one compact package, plus they're also great for use on the go. Just in time for those heading back to school, we’ve found a great deal on a 13-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5, just $359.99, down from $429.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of $70, and one of the lowest prices we've seen.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Waiting for Apple Watch 8? This Series 7 deal might change your mind

With Apple Watch 8 apparently coming sooner than expected, many will be holding out for the new smartwatch, but right now the current Apple Watch Series 7 is at its cheapest price yet Amazon has up to $132 off (opens in new tab) on several configurations, taking the 41mm GPS version down to just $299 in Clover and Midnight colours and the GPS + cellular version down to just $367 – an impressive saving of 26%.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

The best phone design of the decade? You decide

The best phone design of the decade can include the Apple iPhone X and even the Light Phone, so which is your favourite?. What's the best phone design of the last decade? That's the debate we're having here for this category of the Creative Bloq at 10 Award. We all have a favourite phone design that made an impact on us personally or changed the industry, now you can vote and have your say.
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

The next-gen Apple Pencil could have a secret rotating feature

It's been almost four years since the launch of Apple Pencil 2, and the rumours keep coming for its long-awaited follow-up. While we still await a firm release date and official details for the next-gen Apple Pencil, it's not stopped leaks, rumours and speculation over what Apple is planning for its next pen stylus.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 review

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is a great little machine with a decent touchscreen, but its low resolution won’t satisfy the needs of graphics pros. While it may be ideal for writing, admin and browsing on the go, it’s unlikely to be a designer’s first port of call.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Snap up the newest iPad at its lowest price ever

Apple's 2021 iPad has just dropped to its lowest price yet. Already a cheap and cheerful option, the newest deal on the block knocks a very-nice-indeed $50 off the retail price. This brings it down from $329 to just $279 over at Best Buy (opens in new tab). For that, you get the 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi and 64GB memory in either space grey or silver, but if you need more storage, there's also $50 off the 256GB, too.
TECHNOLOGY
Creative Bloq

The best Apple devices of the decade – vote now

The best Apple devices and Apple products have changed the way we accomplish many tasks, from digital art to listening to music. We figured a voting category dedicated to the Californian company was a no-brainer. As part of the Creative Bloq Awards 2022, you can vote in the Creative Bloq...
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq

ABOUT

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

 https://www.creativebloq.com/

