Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

The third day of the Labor Day Lift Off on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette) Jerilee Bennett

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Villa Grove in the San Luis Valley is the site of this year's Seven Peaks Music Festival. Music and lots of it. Also camping. Headliners Dierks Bentley, Morgan Wallen and Tracy Lawrence and a long, long list of performers on the various stages. Friday through Sunday. sevenpeaksfestival.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

It's legendary, bawdy and back after a pandemic break, Thunder in the Rockies, presented by Loveland’s Thunder Mountain Harley-Davidson. Days of competitions, vendors, bikinis, motorcycle blessings, a bike show and music by Texas Hippie Coalition, Shoot to Thrill, Moonshine Bandits and more. thunderintherockies.com/about

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

A music mountain weekend, Four Corners Folk Festival in Pagosa Springs. On the main stage: Yonder Mountain String Band, Armchair Boogie, Honey Dewdrops, Jig Jam, William Prince, Amy Helm, Gangstagrass, Dirtwire, Heartless Bastards. ksutpresents.org

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

A weekend of roaring action in Durango with the Four Corners Motorcycle Rally. They'll ride the Million Dollar Highway, go to the Slippin Sideways Flat Track Races, ride up the ski slope at the Hill Climb Races, do group rides and poker runs and see new custom builds at bike shows. Live music, too. The schedule: fourcornersmotorcyclerally.com/pages/event-schedule

SATURDAY-MONDAY

Streets, yes the pavement, in the Golden Triangle Creative District become breathtaking works of art for this weekend's Denver Chalk Art Festival. Some of the most beautiful you'll ever see, from 3D to Disney, nature, portraits and works by a chalk art specialist since 1988. If only canvases didn't have to disappear. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Golden Triangle is south of Civic Center Park, cross streets 12th and Bannock, near Denver Art Museum. denverchalk.art

SATURDAY-MONDAY

The spectacular hot air balloon extravaganza, Labor Day Lift Off, returns with crowds in the thousands getting a close-up look in Memorial Park in Colorado Springs, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Park opens 5:30 a.m., liftoff starting at 7 a.m. Saturday-Monday and Balloon Glow at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free, coloradospringslabordayliftoff.com Six parking lots available, $5-$15.

SATURDAY

Hoist a stein and even kids' root beer steins at Oktoberfest in Keystone. Craft beer tents open 1-6 p.m. Kinderfest for the kids, concerts, German polka lessons, keystonefestivals.com.

SATURDAY

Main Street Westcliffe is filled with Saturday holiday activities. First a pancake breakfast before The High Altitude Horsepower Car Show, with classics, muscle cars, hot rods and more. Vote for your favorite car. Add to that the Wet Mountain Weavers Fiber Arts Show and Sale with weaving and spinning demonstrations and Quilters Art Show. visitwetmountainvalley.com

SATURDAY-NOV. 27

A favorite-movies treat opens downtown Saturday: Pixar Putt mini-golf. Work your way through 18 holes with characters and stories from films including "Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," "Finding Nemo," "A Bug's Life," and more at The Rally Hotel in McGregor Square. Open 3-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Pixar Putt After Dark for adults, 7-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Tickets at pixarputt.com.

SATURDAY-MONDAY

A bountiful Harvest Festival celebration in Windsor includes a major holiday parade Monday with more than 100 units, proudly described as the biggest parade in Northern Colorado. The days include vendors, food, hot air balloons, fireworks, pancake breakfast, pie eating, music and much more. A full schedule: windsorharvestfest.com