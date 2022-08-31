Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Trigg County 4 Crittenden County 2
This game featured a milk start and a Red Bull ending. Watch Trigg County outscore Crittenden County in the final four minutes on the YSE Highlight Reel.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Trigg County 4 Crittenden County 2
Trigg County scored three goals in the final four minutes to beat Crittenden County 4-2 in district soccer action at Josh Nichols Field. Here is a YSE gallery of the night.
yoursportsedge.com
Colonels Take 8th Place at Calloway Invitational
Runners from Christian County traveled across the lakes Saturday as the cross country season continued. The Colonels and one Lady Colonel were taking part in the Calloway County Invitational. Wyatt Fleming had the best time of the day for Christian County. Fleming finished the course in a time of 19:49.8....
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg’s Cavanaugh and Thompson Pick Up Top 10 Finishes at Calloway County
There were a pair of Top 10 finishes for Trigg County runners Saturday. The Wildcats were at Calloway County to take part in the Calloway County Invitational. Austin Cavanaugh’s sensational fall season continued. Cavanaugh completed his run Saturday in 16:48.4. That time placed him second out of more than 100 runners. He was edged out for the best time of the day by Calloway County’s Daniel Puckett, who claimed first place with a time of 16:42.5.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yoursportsedge.com
UHA’s Cole Glover Secures Top 10 Finish at Calloway County Invitational
University Heights Academy’s Cole Glover has been among the most consistent runners in the area so far this cross country season. That continued Saturday at Calloway County. Running in the Calloway County Invitational, Glover picked up another top ten finish. Glover finished his run in a time of 18:27.8. That time put him in 8th place for the day.
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central Runners Compete at Calloway Invitational
One Rebel and one Lady Rebel represented Todd County Central Saturday at the Calloway County Invitational cross country meet. Aidan Bobbett and Aly Prather traveled to Murray to compete in the event. In the boys’ race, Bobbett finished with a time of 25:28.6. That time placed him in 84th place....
yoursportsedge.com
Bryce Light Represents Heritage at Calloway County Invitational
Heritage Christian Academy freshman Bryce Light got the chance to compete with some of the best cross country runners in the area Saturday. Light was the only runner from HCA to take part in the boys’ race at the Calloway County Invitational. Light finished his run with a time...
Comments / 0