nextbigfuture.com

Fourth Tesla Virtual Power Plant Events in 17 Days $TSLA

Today will be the fourth Tesla-PGE Virtual Power Plant (VPP) event in 17 days. VPP today. This will be for about 2 hours. A solar power blog reported that earlier Tesla-PFE were targeting or estimating 20-60 hours per year. The VPP only operates from May to October. 60 days at...
INDUSTRY
nextbigfuture.com

DARPA AI Contest to Assess Critical Minerals

DARPA has partnered with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to explore the potential for machine learning and artificial intelligence tools and techniques to accelerate critical mineral assessments. The goal is to significantly speed up the assessment of the nation’s critical mineral resources by automating key steps in the process.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
nextbigfuture.com

James Webb Space Telescope Direct Exoplanet Image

For the first time, astronomers have used NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to take a direct image of a planet outside our solar system. The exoplanet is a gas giant, meaning it has no rocky surface and could not be habitable. The above NASA James Webb Space Telescope image...
ASTRONOMY
nextbigfuture.com

DARPA Muon Scanner to Search for Tunnels or Monitor Volcanoes

The Defense Department and other federal agencies have sought advanced sources that generate gamma rays, X-rays, neutrons, protons, and electrons to enable a variety of scientific, commercial, and defense applications – from medical diagnostics, to scans of cargo containers for dangerous materials, to non-destructive testing of aircraft and their parts to see internal defects. But none of these sources can image through concrete walls several meters thick, map the core of a volcano from the outside, or peer deep underground to locate chambers and tunnels. For such imaging capabilities, a more powerful particle is needed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nextbigfuture.com

NASA Artemis Space Launch System Will Roll Back to Assembly

NASA will roll the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket back to the VAB (Vehicle Assembly Building) before the next launch attempt to reset the system’s batteries. The flight termination system is required on all rockets to protect public safety. Engineers could not overcome a hydrogen leak in a quick...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

