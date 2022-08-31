Read full article on original website
Related
nextbigfuture.com
Fourth Tesla Virtual Power Plant Events in 17 Days $TSLA
Today will be the fourth Tesla-PGE Virtual Power Plant (VPP) event in 17 days. VPP today. This will be for about 2 hours. A solar power blog reported that earlier Tesla-PFE were targeting or estimating 20-60 hours per year. The VPP only operates from May to October. 60 days at...
nextbigfuture.com
DARPA AI Contest to Assess Critical Minerals
DARPA has partnered with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to explore the potential for machine learning and artificial intelligence tools and techniques to accelerate critical mineral assessments. The goal is to significantly speed up the assessment of the nation’s critical mineral resources by automating key steps in the process.
nextbigfuture.com
James Webb Space Telescope Direct Exoplanet Image
For the first time, astronomers have used NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to take a direct image of a planet outside our solar system. The exoplanet is a gas giant, meaning it has no rocky surface and could not be habitable. The above NASA James Webb Space Telescope image...
nextbigfuture.com
DARPA Muon Scanner to Search for Tunnels or Monitor Volcanoes
The Defense Department and other federal agencies have sought advanced sources that generate gamma rays, X-rays, neutrons, protons, and electrons to enable a variety of scientific, commercial, and defense applications – from medical diagnostics, to scans of cargo containers for dangerous materials, to non-destructive testing of aircraft and their parts to see internal defects. But none of these sources can image through concrete walls several meters thick, map the core of a volcano from the outside, or peer deep underground to locate chambers and tunnels. For such imaging capabilities, a more powerful particle is needed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nextbigfuture.com
NASA Artemis Space Launch System Will Roll Back to Assembly
NASA will roll the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket back to the VAB (Vehicle Assembly Building) before the next launch attempt to reset the system’s batteries. The flight termination system is required on all rockets to protect public safety. Engineers could not overcome a hydrogen leak in a quick...
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
Comments / 0