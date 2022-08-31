ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tmj4.com

Visiting Bleu Sheep

Bleu Sheep started in 2021 when the owners, Catherine and Lilly, had a vision of creating a thoughtful and artistically crafted charcuterie for the Milwaukee market. Our philosophy is that our customers experience a pleased palette and an artful aesthetic. Bleu Sheep’s menu can be described as elevated, elegant, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
tmj4.com

A Local Culinary Talent in the Delafield Hotel

Chef Tyler Mader takes us inside a Modern American Kitchen located in the Delafield Hotel. The I.d. restaurant draws its influence from local farmers, and assertive flavors. Executive Chef, Joe Heppe who incorporates his love of music into cooking demonstrates one of the menu's signature dishes, Pork Belly!. Follow Tyler...
DELAFIELD, WI
tmj4.com

Harvey Moy's Award Winning Restaurant in Menomonee Falls

Elliot Moy is the owner of the restaurant Harvey Moy's. His family owned restaurant is certainly a dining experience you have to try. It is the latest stop for The Mader Menu with Tyler Mader this Labor DAy. Their menu is a blend of the finest Szechuan, Hunan, Mongolian and...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy