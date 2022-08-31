Read full article on original website
Nicola Materazzi, father of Ferrari F40 and Bugatti EB110, dead at 83
Nicola Materazzi, an Italian engineer largely unknown outside of automotive circles, passed away on Aug. 23 at the age of 83, Pledge Times reported. While you may not be familiar with the name, you'll definitely be familiar with some of the cars he's credited with helping develop. The list includes the Ferrari 288 GTO and F40, Bugatti EB110, and Lancia Stratos.
Bugatti’s Molesheim Experience Lets You Glamp Under the Stars, View Rare Classics and Sip Vintage Bubbly
In the wee hours of a balmy summer night in Molsheim, France, I view Jupiter glowing high in the evening sky from the grounds of Château St. Jean, which has anchored these roughly 17 acres for the past 165 years. I’m overnighting in the shadow of this storybook residence, purchased in 1928 by Ettore Bugatti, founder of the renowned French automaker. In the modern era, such a stay has never been available to anyone save the staff who guard the estate—an opportunity so rare, so tightly controlled, it requires leaving my passport at the security gate. Welcome to the Bugatti...
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
Aston Martin reveals its monster V12 engine two-seater design
The powerful car comes to celebrate the Q division’s 10th anniversary.
This Lamborghini Miura Is Now More Hot Rod Than Supercar And We Love It
The Lamborghini Miura was the first ever mid-engined supercar, and because of that will always hold a candle in the world of motoring. But as a performance car, it didn’t really boast that much… performance. It was always a difficult car to drive, but despite this, became incredibly popular with gearheads thanks to its impeccable looks and history.
First Look: Ducati and Lamborghini Team Up on a 208 HP Raging Bull of a Bike
Ducati and Lamborghini have joined forces for the second time in their collective history to create a stunning naked superbike in the $68,000 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. Hot on the heels of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini released in 2021, a bike that paid homage to the Lamborghini Siàn, the Streetfighter channels the design forces at the 631 hp Lamborghini Huracán STO. And it’s more than just a doff of the cap between neighbors that makes this motorcycle what it is. Although the new model comprises 630 units for general distribution worldwide, an extra 63 custom examples, priced at $83,000, will be...
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For
As the 2023 vehicles are on the horizon. The big question is to whether to buy the 2022 or 2023. This 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale may be worth waiting for. The post 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale: A Car That Could Be Worth Waiting For appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Zenvo Hypercar Is Coming With A V12, Could Make Up To 1,800 HP
The year was 2018 and the event was the Geneva Motor Show. A Danish automaker presented a million-dollar hypercar called the TSR-S, which can sprint from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.8 seconds. The company? Zenvo, and it looks like the exotic carmaker wants to make headlines again next year.
