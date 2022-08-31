The Tesla Semi electric truck keeps very few secrets as of today; however, the electric vehicle company itself has published new images of the Semi on its official website. Back in 2017 Tesla showed the public what was to become the target of all eyes, since for the first time it aspired to mass market a long-range electric truck at a really competitive price. Its arrival was initially announced for 2019, although after multiple delays due to many different problems the Tesla Semi is closer than ever, and will begin deliveries at the end of this year or at the beginning of 2023. On this occasion Tesla has renewed the photo gallery on its official website, where all the new specific details of the final production electric truck can now be clearly seen.

