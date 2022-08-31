Read full article on original website
MotorTrend Magazine
Hot New Infiniti EV Aims to Challenge the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3
WHAT IT IS: A little late to the game, this will be Infiniti's first fully electric vehicle, with its sights dead-set on competitive EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2. Also, this could be the brand's most attractive new car in years. WHY IT MATTERS: Going electric isn't...
Engadget
BMW and Toyota plan to release jointly-built fuel cell cars in 2025
The longstanding green car partnership between BMW and Toyota is relatively close to bearing more fruit. As Autoblog explains, BMW sales chief Pieter Nota told Nikkei in an interview that the brands aim to sell jointly-developed hydrogen fuel cell vehicles as soon as 2025. Nota didn't hint at what to expect, but stressed that fuel cells are "particularly relevant" for large SUVs like the iX5 Hydrogen concept (above). Small-volume production of the iX5 is expected to start by the end of this year.
torquenews.com
Tesla Premium Brand With Highest Loyalty Among Customers
Tesla is positioned as the premium vehicle brand that has the most loyalty from its customers worldwide; but what could be the reason for this decline in more classic, legacy car companies? Different studies help analyze the situation. Historically, customers of premium or luxury brands have shown high levels of...
Porsche Generating Huge Interest For Upcoming IPO
Several automakers have gone public in recent years with stock IPOs (initial public offerings) to drum up cash and build value. Some recent examples include electric truck company Rivian and electric luxury automaker Polestar. These IPOs have launched with mixed success, but according to a recent report from Bloomberg, Porsche...
Carscoops
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
electrek.co
The best urban electric bikes you can buy for under $1,000 right now
I’ve had the pleasure of testing literally hundreds of electric bicycles over the past few years. I’ve seen everything from bargain basement models to several ultra high-end electric bikes with cutting edge materials and advanced production processes. Sometimes the cheapest electric bikes leaving you wanting more while the...
TechCrunch
Tesla hiring ‘high-volume’ recruiters in Quebec
A job posting by the global battery-electric brand seeks “an extraordinary recruiter” with “strong business acumen, a passion for their craft, and a genuine commitment to providing an unforgettable candidate experience.”. CEO Elon Musk said during Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in August that the company could eventually...
Volkswagen shifts gears with Oliver Blume taking wheel
Volkswagen on Thursday hands over the reins to new CEO Oliver Blume, tasked with steering the German automotive giant through challenging economic conditions after four turbulent years under his predecessor, Herbert Diess. The 63-year-old finally lost the confidence of Volkswagen's main shareholders -- the Porsche-Piech family -- as problems mounted in the group's software division, headed by the CEO himself.
insideevs.com
Scottish Startup Munro Electric Off-Roader Production Starts In 2023
Munro Vehicles is an automotive startup founded in 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland and its first offering, the Munro Mark 1, is a rugged electric off-roader designed to carry people and equipment over difficult terrain. The plan was to make a vehicle that is interesting for industrial operations like gold mining,...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Toyota to invest $2.5 billion to expand battery manufacturing in North Carolina
Toyota announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina. This investment follows the company’s announcement that it is increasing electric vehicle production. The expanded manufacturing facility will not only provide the needed batteries, but will add 350 jobs, bringing the total employment to approximately 2,100. Scheduled to begin production in 2025, the facility will produce batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and BEVs.
electrek.co
Toyota will convert Japanese engine plants to build batteries – is it finally coming around to EVs?
Japanese automaker Toyota continues to delve deeper into a Bizarro-mirrored universe in which it actually (sort of) behaves like an EV automaker. Following news earlier this week in which the EV laggards laid out an $5.6 billion investment plan to build batteries, Toyota is already making moves to convert two engine and powertrain plants near its Japanese headquarters to produce EV batteries instead.
insideevs.com
Sono Motors Reaches 20,000 Reservations For Sion Solar EV
Sono Motors is an EV startup whose ambition was to develop and sell an affordable solar electric hatchback that would essentially democratize solar EVs in a way other manufacturers have so far not been able to. Last October we reported that the company had reached 15,000 paid reservations for its Sion model, and since then it has shown what is basically the finished production version of the solar EV and most recently it announced that reservations have passed the 20,000 mark.
Why Honda is investing $4.4 billion with LG to make batteries in the US
A preview of what the 2024 Honda Prologue, an EV, could look like. HondaThe automaker is hungry for batteries to fuel its EV manufacturing plans—and it's not the only one.
Government Forces Toyota To Invest In American Battery Production
Toyota may have introduced the bZ4X in recent months as its first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV), but that hasn't stopped environmental groups from critiquing the company's reticence to commit to EVs. And while it remains committed to offering something for the varied needs of its customers, the automaker is smart enough to know it will be left behind if it doesn't embrace electric vehicles.
A New Subaru SUV Is Coming On Sept. 15, Likely Crosstrek
SubaruSubaru teased a new SUV in a Youtube video that looks like a new Crosstrek.
torquenews.com
Imminent Arrival Of Tesla Semi Electric Truck
The Tesla Semi electric truck keeps very few secrets as of today; however, the electric vehicle company itself has published new images of the Semi on its official website. Back in 2017 Tesla showed the public what was to become the target of all eyes, since for the first time it aspired to mass market a long-range electric truck at a really competitive price. Its arrival was initially announced for 2019, although after multiple delays due to many different problems the Tesla Semi is closer than ever, and will begin deliveries at the end of this year or at the beginning of 2023. On this occasion Tesla has renewed the photo gallery on its official website, where all the new specific details of the final production electric truck can now be clearly seen.
Automakers Scrambling to Build US Battery Plants Amid EV Tax Credit Revamp
via Getty ImagesSeveral automakers have announced they will build domestic battery plants following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
electrek.co
Kollter RS1 80 mph electric motorcycle will start cruising US roads soon
The commuter-class electric motorcycle market is heating up quickly, with the Kollter RS1 set to become the next mid-power bike hitting US roads. While electric sport bikes that can easily blow past 100 mph (160 km/h) have been the most popular models so far, commuter electric motorcycles are coming into their own. Several models that can reach speeds of between 60-80 mph (96-130 km/h) have been announced, rolling in at a fraction of the price of flagship electric sport bikes.
