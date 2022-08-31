ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROUNDTABLE: What should Northwestern do with incoming Big Ten media deal money?

On August 18, Kevin Warren announced the Big Ten’s groundbreaking $8 billion media deal set to take effect ahead of the 2023 academic year. Currently, each school takes home about $60 million in revenue from TV deals — by 2025, this number will jump between $80 to $100 million because of the new agreement, per ESPN. What should Northwestern do with this new stream of income? We asked our staffers, and here’s what they had to say:
Baseball: A review of Wildcat summer ball performances

For most college sports fans, summer is a build-up for football season. But for collegiate and high school baseball players, it’s a time to prove yourself against the best of the best around the country. Although the storied Cape Cod Baseball League often comes to fans’ heads first when the topic of summer ball comes up, other top leagues like the New England Collegiate Baseball League consistently draw top collegiate prospects to play in their ranks.
