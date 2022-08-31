On August 18, Kevin Warren announced the Big Ten’s groundbreaking $8 billion media deal set to take effect ahead of the 2023 academic year. Currently, each school takes home about $60 million in revenue from TV deals — by 2025, this number will jump between $80 to $100 million because of the new agreement, per ESPN. What should Northwestern do with this new stream of income? We asked our staffers, and here’s what they had to say:

