TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Trotwood Police were dispatched following reports of a man being shot at a Trotwood bar Saturday morning. Police arrived at Arena Bar and Grill on the 4500 block of Salem Avenue at about 2 a.m., to find a man on the ground in the parking lot, according to a release by Trotwood Police Department. The man was taken to a hospital, but died from his injuries.

TROTWOOD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO