Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Moscow, we have a problem: Russian soldiers grow weary of war
In July, I wrote an article asking how long Russian soldiers would hold on in Ukraine. Less than a month later, we are seeing soldiers, and now units, questioning why Russia is at war in Ukraine and refusing to fight — publicly. The Security Service of Ukraine has been...
Putin's only ally in Europe is keeping his distance from Russia's war in Ukraine
Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, has steered his country closer to Russia. Those tightening ties have included rhetorical and logistical support for Russia's war in Ukraine. But Lukashenko has avoided direct involvement in the war, which would only worsen his problems at home. On August 24, Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander...
Ukraine Situation Report: U.S. Says Some Russian Units Are “Falling Back” In Kherson
Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank on a road in the Donetsk region on August 13, 2022. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Pentagon acknowledges Ukrainian breakthroughs as a result of its offensive in the south around Kherson.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Humiliating moment Russian troops ‘flee the frontline’ as Ukraine vows to drive them back to the border
THIS is the humiliating moment Russian troops are recorded fleeing the frontline inside their trenches as Ukraine vowed to push them back to the border. The footage - which will be hugely embarrassing to Russian leader Vladimir Putin - comes as Ukrainian defenders launched their much-anticipated counterattack in occupied Kherson overnight.
Drone strike hits Russia's Black Sea fleet in Ukraine's occupied Crimea
Russia’s naval headquarters for its Black Sea fleet in Ukraine’s occupied Crimea was hit by a drone Saturday, a Russian official said. The Moscow installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, took to Telegram to confirm the hit and said a drone crashed into the roof of the building.
NATO is eager for Sweden's air force to join the alliance, but Swedish fighter pilots aren't happy with their bosses
Long-standing frustrations among Sweden's fighter pilots have been inflamed by a recent increase to the Swedish military's retirement age.
Experts say the Russian hypersonic missile Kinzhal is not a 'hypersonic weapon.' Here's why
In March this year, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced that it had used its hypersonic Kinzhal missile during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The announcement was nothing more than a marketing gimmick to pump Russia's position as a defense supplier, Sandboxx News reported last week. Hypersonic weapons are the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle
Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
Ukraine nuclear plant worker says Russia evacuated its personnel ahead of attacks on Zaporizhzhia
EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian staff operating the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) knew Russian forces were responsible for attacks on the plant after Moscow's Rosatom technicians were evacuated ahead of time, one former worker told Fox News Digital. Russia has occupied the plant since March along with a "limited number" of experts...
americanmilitarynews.com
Zelenskiy says Ukrainian forces will target Russian troops who shoot at nuclear power plant
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukrainian forces will target any Russian soldiers who shoot at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant as the two sides continue to trade blame over recent incidents of shelling at the plant.
Russian troops in a new combat unit meant to turn the tide in Ukraine keep getting drunk and harassing locals, nearby residents say
Russia has suffered staggering losses in Ukraine and is looking to bolster its ranks. But one new combat unit in training is reportedly harassing locals and spending much of its time drunk. Locals have been complaining about the new unit on social media, The Wall Street Journal reported. Russia is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
As Ukraine's Kherson counteroffensive advances, Russia throws a new Army Corps into the fight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s much-anticipated counteroffensive began in the Kherson Oblast on Aug. 29. Recapturing Kherson would secure Odesa — keeping access open to the Black Sea, isolating Russian forces on the Crimean Peninsula, and possibly sending a shock wave throughout Russia. It would be a significant turning point and a huge shift in momentum.
Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say
A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
Bayraktars Say Putin's Russia Won't Get Their Deadly Drones for Ukraine War
The heads of the Turkish company that makes Bayraktar TB2 drones said they support Ukraine and won't sell to Russia "no matter how much money we are offered."
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Destroys Russian Depot Holding S-300 Missiles Used To Bomb Kharkiv
The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully destroyed a Russian ammunition depot where S-300 missiles used to bomb Kharkiv oblast are being kept. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated the Kyiv army's victory during an address at the end of the 194th day of the war on Monday. The Ukrainian army used M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), sometimes referred to as "God's finger" because of its firepower, to destroy the depot. It was not specified where the Russian ammunition depot was located.
International Business Times
Ukraine Army Successfully Forces Russian Soldiers To Retreat In Four Directions, Inflicts Significant Losses
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday successfully forced Russian soldiers to retreat in four different directions as the war entered day 174, a report said. The Ukrainian army prevented Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of the Southern Buh river and Slovyansk. In the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, the Russians suffered massive losses due to the fierce defense of the Ukrainian army, forcing them to withdraw, according to the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
Ukrainian Marines Say They've Tracked and Killed Russian Troops in Donetsk
Ukraine is due to celebrate 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union on August 24.
Putin’s on the brink
In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
Comments / 1