The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully destroyed a Russian ammunition depot where S-300 missiles used to bomb Kharkiv oblast are being kept. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated the Kyiv army's victory during an address at the end of the 194th day of the war on Monday. The Ukrainian army used M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), sometimes referred to as "God's finger" because of its firepower, to destroy the depot. It was not specified where the Russian ammunition depot was located.

MILITARY ・ 10 HOURS AGO