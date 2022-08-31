Kogonada & Christopher Radcliff To Direct & Write New Series About The Death Of Vincent Chin; Chloé Zhao To Produce

Lurching unnaturally back to life nearly twenty years since Lars von Trier first plumbed the depths of madness contained within Copenhagen’s Rigethospitalet, “The Kingdom: Exodus” has returned, and it is swarming with ghosts. The five new episodes serve as a continuation of the auteur’s ‘90s-era surreal gallows comedy while looking inward, making conversation with its own past as well as the sinister penumbra of history itself. Aside from the malevolent spirits converging on the hospital due to its location atop the former site of hellacious “bleaching ponds,” characters from the original run reappear in altered forms as if through a perverse form of reincarnation. Sleepwalker Karen (Bodil Jørgensen) heeds the call from a spectral little girl that once haunted a patient much like herself. The doctor Helmer Jr. (Mikael Persbrandt) replaces his father, mocked by the rest of the staff with the nickname “Halmer,” as in “half a Helmer.” A pair of mentally disabled dishwashers who served as a wry Greek chorus have ceded their positions to a young man with progeria (Jesper Sørensen, a comic marvel) and an insubordinate robot. The introduction of automation is one of the only signs of modernity that permeates the building’s enclosure of insanity, in which it often seems as if time stands still.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO