Kogonada & Christopher Radcliff To Direct & Write New Series About The Death Of Vincent Chin; Chloé Zhao To Produce

‘The Kingdom: Exodus’ Review: Lars Von Trier Is Down With The Sickness In Revived Hospital Comedy Series [Venice]
Lurching unnaturally back to life nearly twenty years since Lars von Trier first plumbed the depths of madness contained within Copenhagen’s Rigethospitalet, “The Kingdom: Exodus” has returned, and it is swarming with ghosts. The five new episodes serve as a continuation of the auteur’s ‘90s-era surreal gallows comedy while looking inward, making conversation with its own past as well as the sinister penumbra of history itself. Aside from the malevolent spirits converging on the hospital due to its location atop the former site of hellacious “bleaching ponds,” characters from the original run reappear in altered forms as if through a perverse form of reincarnation. Sleepwalker Karen (Bodil Jørgensen) heeds the call from a spectral little girl that once haunted a patient much like herself. The doctor Helmer Jr. (Mikael Persbrandt) replaces his father, mocked by the rest of the staff with the nickname “Halmer,” as in “half a Helmer.” A pair of mentally disabled dishwashers who served as a wry Greek chorus have ceded their positions to a young man with progeria (Jesper Sørensen, a comic marvel) and an insubordinate robot. The introduction of automation is one of the only signs of modernity that permeates the building’s enclosure of insanity, in which it often seems as if time stands still.
‘Tell Me Lies’: Grace Van Patten On Toxic Relationships And Ensemble Acting [Interview]
Based on the novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, the new Hulu drama “Tell Me Lies” follows the toxic relationship between Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten, “Nine Perfect Strangers”) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), over the course of eight years, starting when they first meet during college. Meaghan Oppenheimer (“Queen America”) serves as showrunner for the racy series, with Emma Roberts executive producing with her partner Sarah Preiss under their Belletrist Productions banner.
‘Theater Of Thought’ Review: Werner Herzog’s Latest Is A Brainy But Plodding Affair [Telluride]
Werner Herzog’s “Theater of Thought” may be the most egg-headed documentary to ever open with a quote “ascribed to Chuck Berry.” To wit: “In my Theater of Thought I am rocking. / In the Dance of my Mind, I am swinging. / C’mon, babe, roll over to me.” A quick Google search finds no such quote ascribed to Berry, or, for that matter, anyone else. That’s Herzog for you.
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Review: Civility Dies & Friends Go To War In Martin McDonagh’s Thought-Provoking Tragicomedy [Venice]
The mordantly comedic assault on the politics of revenge used to be the province of English/Irish playwright turned filmmaker Martin McDonagh. In more recent years, the writer/director has turned his probing eye towards compassion, forgiveness, and redemption and the unanswerable question of whether his problematic protagonists are worthy of any such goodwill. The challenge made on the spectator and the moral ambiguity continues in his latest, “The Banshee Of Inisherin,” a stark, moody, quieter, hilariously dark tragicomedy that offers no easy answers or resolutions of any kind.
‘Monica’ Review: Trace Lysette Stuns in Andrea Pallaoro’s Quiet Family Drama [Venice]
Andrea Pallaoro’s “Monica” is oblique in its depiction of characters in crisis, yet never obtuse. He and cinematographer Katelin Arizmendi shoot the film in the boxier Academy ratio, locking the film into a nearly permanent state of portraiture. They capture everyone, but primarily Trace Lysette’s titular character, from intimate and unexpected angles. Monica will be far away, have her back to the camera, cast her gaze downward, or have only a portion of her torso in the frame.
Nicole Kidman’s Legendary AMC Theatres Ad Is Getting A Sequel
Screenwriter Billy Ray has confirmed that a sequel to Nicole Kidman‘s viral AMC Theatres ad is already in the works. “I got a text from the chairman of AMC about a month ago asking me if I would write the next one, and of course the answer to that is yes,” Ray told Vanity Fair. “It’s already written.”
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
‘Alien’ Franchise Vet Walter Hill Says Disney Isn’t Interested In His ‘Alien 5’ Script
Longtime “Alien” franchise screenwriter and producer Walter Hill (“48 Hours“) has revealed that Disney isn’t too keen on his “Alien 5” spec script — or in bringing back Sigourney Weaver‘s iconic hero Ellen Ripley for a legacy sequel. The “Alien” franchise...
John Williams Says He Would ‘Love’ To Compose a James Bond Film Score
At the ripe young age of 90, veteran Hollywood composer John Williams says there’s still one more major film franchise he’d like to tackle: “James Bond.”. The composer behind iconic scores for such blockbusters as “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” “Jaws,” “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Superman,” “Jurassic Park” and “Indiana Jones” — the fifth installment of which he’s currently working on — briefly opened up about the possibility of composing a 007 score in an interview with Classic FM (via the Guardian), saying only, “I’d love it” when asked if he’d be interested in the opportunity.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Olivia Wilde Sidesteps “Noise” About Shia LaBeouf & Missing Florence Pugh At Venice Press Conference
Reviews of Olivia Wilde’s psychological drama “Don’t Worry Darling” premiering at the Venice Film Festival are now out. And while it’s a little too early to land on a consensus (our review is mixed), unless you’ve been living under a rock, the film and the spectacle surrounding it have threatened to become one of the biggest, nosiest dramas of the year. Well, at least online and on social media.
‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ Teaser Trailer: Nicolas Winding Refn Delivers A Neon-Drenched Crime Series For Netflix
For all the noise that Nicolas Winding Refn makes with his daring, provocative, controversial, and challenging films, perhaps one of the least-seen things any modern auteur has made in recent years is his series, “Too Old To Die, Young,” starring Miles Teller which was seemingly not promoted and dumped on Amazon in the summer of 2019. That’s a shame because as difficult as it was to watch, violent, gruesome, brutal, and confrontational as it was, “Too Old To Die Young” was a blistering statement about America. Seemingly unbothered by it all, Refn went right back to making another series and has returned with “Copenhagen Cowboy,” which has returned him to his early crime roots in Denmark, ala his original “Pusher” trilogy.
‘Women Talking’ Review: Jessie Buckley Leads A Stellar Cast In Sarah Polley’s Tense Drama [Telluride]
TELLURIDE – The events at a secluded Mennonite colony in Bolivia during the late ‘00s spurred headlines around the world. Men from the extremely conservative religious group had raped multiple women in their community while they slept. They got away with it for years by using an anesthetic used for cows that rendered their victims helpless. When the women woke up in pain or accused any men in the community of violating them, they were framed as being “hysterical” and imagining things. After two women took matters into their own hands, setting a trap for one perpetrator, eight men ended up in custody. That horrifying tale was the inspiration for Miram Towes’ celebrated 2018 novel “Women Talking.” She described it as a “fictional response” to how the women might react if the male elders decided to forgive the rapists. In her first narrative picture in over a decade, Sarah Polley uses her considerable filmmaking talents to adapt Towes’ prose into a moving and harrowing feature.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Review: Olivia Wilde Goes The Mystery Box Route With ‘The Stepford Wives’ Meets ‘The Matrix’ [Venice]
Following her outstanding and irreverent directorial debut, “Booksmart,” actor-turned-filmmaker Olivia Wilde returns with a much more ambitious effort in “Don’t Worry Darling.” Taking the mystery box route, “Twilight Zone” meets “The Stepford Wives,” with a little dash of “The Matrix,” the audacious film is ultimately a misfire because of its overextending mystery conceit. But regardless, it’s a well-crafted film that shows Wilde’s debut was no fluke. And if Jordan Peele took social-political dimensions about race and melded them with horror, “Don’t Worry Darling,” seems to take similar cues and inspiration, melding social ideas of patriarchal societies, the female experience, and the notion of feminism and control, with fantastical genre.
‘Empire of Light’ Review: Olivia Colman Is Heartbreaking In Sam Mendes’ Drama [Telluride]
TELLURIDE – When has Olivia Colman ever been bad in anything? Think about it for a moment. Can you remember any performance of hers where you reacted with an “Eh, she was fine”? The answer is you have to do some serious digging to find a miss (we tried). Colman is simply one of the great film and television actors of our time. So, it’s no shock then that she’s once again utterly superb in Sam Mendes’ new drama “Empire of Light,” which debuted at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival.
‘The Whale’ Review: Brendan Fraser And Sadie Sink Are A Heartbreaking Duo In Darren Aronofsky’s Best Film Since ‘The Wrestler’ [Venice]
Darren Aronofsky loves reclaiming the broken, the damaged, the forgotten. Take his magnum opus, 2008’s “The Wrestler,” the story of an aging WWE entertainer who gives it all for one more shot at glory. While 2005’s “Sin City” had already brought star Mickey Rourke back into the Hollywood fold, here his return was concreted, completed, the talk of the town, and etched onto shining plaques. The same was true, to a lesser degree, of Natalie Portman in “Black Swan,” and even Russell Crowe in “Noah.”
Jeremy Strong Breaks His Silence On That Infamous New Yorker Profile: “A Pretty Profound Betrayal of Trust”
Jeremy Strong has finally broken his silence on that infamous 2021 New Yorker profile. In a new interview with Vanity Fair from the Telluride Film Festival, where Strong is promoting his role in director James Gray’s “Armaggedon Time,” the “Succession” star didn’t hold back when discussing his feelings on the newsmaking profile, telling VF it amounted to a “pretty profound betrayal of trust” on the part of the publication and the article’s writer, Michael Schulman.
‘Thunderbolts’: Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova Reportedly Set To Lead Marvel Anti-Hero Team
Marvel has seemingly been slowly sowing the seeds of an anti-heroes film—much of that planted in “The Falcon And The Winter Solider”— and they’ve wasted no time bringing that to fruition. On the horizon is a “Thunderbolts” movie that will be helmed by Jake Schreier (“Robot & Frank”) with a prime summer release date on July 26, 2024. Based on a anti-heroes/bad guys team from the comics, the expectation is we’ll see a mix of heroes and villains thrown together into a new group that has some sort of U.S. government oversight—the timing is perfect, given that the Avengers technically don’t exist and powers that be clearly need some kind of super-powered force to step in for their absence.
‘Love Life’ Review: Kōji Fukada’s Film Is An Uneven Melodrama On Grief And Intimacy [Venice]
The tragedy at the center of “Love Life,” the new film from Japanese director Kōji Fukada which premieres in Competition at this year’s Venice Film Festival, does not come to disrupt a perfectly happy family. Cracks are visible in the facade of the life shared by Taeko (Fumino Kimura) and Jiro (Kento Nagayama) even before the fatal accident that claims the life of Keita (Tetta Shimada), her young son from a previous marriage. But Taeko, who cares for her son, her husband, and her clients through her job in social services, can just about keep all the plates spinning until that fateful day. When Keita dies, formerly dormant problems bubble up to the surface, while others that once seemed crucial now appear completely trivial.
‘The Estate’ Trailer: Toni Collette And Anna Faris Scheme To Win Kathleen Turner’s Affections In Vicious Dark Comedy
“Aunt Hilda is dying of cancer and I don’t really care.” That’s the opening quote from the trailer for “The Estate,” a dark comedy slated for Nov. 4 about two down-on-their-luck sisters (Toni Collette and Anna Faris) who try scheming their way into the will of their terminal aunt, the ultra-loaded — and not-exactly-beloved — Hilda, played by Kathleen Turner.
