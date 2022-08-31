Pikes Peak Posse, Denver Rustlers score at Colorado State Fair livestock auction

Read full article on original website
Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski Industry
For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hillman column: Colorado is a mess; have voters had enough?
Not long ago, Colorado was one of the safest, most prosperous states in the nation. Today, Colorado is a mess. Crime is soaring. The economy is faltering. Energy prices are rising. Schools are struggling. Many of today’s problems are the predictable result of “progressive” policies adopted during the four-year reign...
coloradosun.com
They had 120 days to tame a wild horse. A northwestern Colorado competition shows off the power of the mustang.
It took Bear Emlyn an entire 40 days to get close enough to his mustang to put a halter on her. The bay filly was so wary of Bear that the 11-year-old boy had to spend hours just sitting in the corral with a book. And he was on a...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Ending school lunchline shaming on Colorado’s November ballot
In November, Colorado voters will have an opportunity to end a practice known as “lunch-line shaming,” which drew national attention after a Colorado child’s arm was marked as a message to parents who had fallen behind on their lunch tab. Karla Gonzales Garcia, director of organizing and...
2021 Vehicle Theft Report: Colorado Ranks #1 in the Country
Colorado faced a rise in crime in 2021, especially when it came to vehicle thefts. According to a new report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Colorado was ranked #1 in the United States for reporting the highest vehicle thefts in 2021. Colorado's Elevation Isn't the Only Thing Sky High.
Finalists selected for 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year
The Colorado Department of Education Thursday announced seven finalists for the 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year competition, with the sole finalist to be announced by the end of October.
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
coloradopolitics.com
Money race tight in most of the closest-watched Colorado Senate contests
While Democrats are expected to hold onto the Colorado House going into 2023, albeit with a potentially more narrow advantage than they hold now, the state Senate is much closer to being in play in November. Democrats hold a 21-14 advantage, a majority that grew by one when Sen. Kevin...
Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park
A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
People Say These Are the Most Overrated Attractions in Colorado
Sure, Colorado is known worldwide for some amazing scenery and things to do. Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Rocky Mountain National Park. The Stanley Hotel. Pikes Peak. World class skiing. The list goes on and on. But if you take a deep dive across the World Wide Web, you're going to find...
Historic Colorado + Utah Photos from Robert Grant You Must See
Take a little trip back in time to Colorado and eastern Utah of yesteryear. This gallery offers 30 images lifted from negatives from the personal collection of Grand Junction photographer Robert Grant. The images below were selected completely at random. As luck would have it, some shots reflect content recently...
Collect-A-Con Is Coming To Colorado Next Month. It Looks Awesome
Collectors from all over Colorado are getting ready for one of the biggest collector events of the fall. Collect-A-Con is coming to Colorado next month and it looks like an event we're not going to want to miss. Collect-A-Con Is Coming To Colorado In October. I think just about every...
skyhinews.com
Western Colorado candidates to debate Sept. 10
Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl will also speak at the event. Pre-registration is required to attend in person, but the livestream will be free to watch. The non-partisan political group Club 20 will partner with the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and Colorado Mesa University Civic Forum to put on debates Sept. 10 at the university’s Robinson Theater. The event will be livestreamed on Club 20’s Facebook page and feature debates for every Western Colorado House and Senate District race as well as U.S. Senate and Congressional debates.
Colorado's Drake Power Plant to Shut for Good After 100 Years: 'Milestone'
The plant's closure comes as part of a Colorado Springs plan to retire all coal power generation by 2030.
theprowersjournal.com
Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes to Present Their Perspectives on the Sand Creek Massacre in a November Exhibition at the History Colorado Center
Three Tribal Nations and History Colorado Partner to Give an Authentic Representation of Atrocity’s Impact. DENVER – On November 19, 2022, a new exhibition “The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever,” opens at the History Colorado Center in Denver. The exhibition will recount the deadliest day in Colorado history—November 29, 1864—when U.S. troops brutally attacked a peaceful village of Cheyenne and Arapaho who were promised military protection. More than 230 women, children and elders were killed. The exhibition is being made in deep consultation with representatives from the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. For the first time, History Colorado will be telling the full story of the Sand Creek Massacre based on tribal accounts and oral histories from the descendants of those who survived that terrible day.
Denver-area power company takes over thermostats of thousands of customers
DENVER — A Colorado power company locked the smart thermostats of thousands of customers for the first time, citing an “energy emergency.”. Xcel Energy, which serves 1.3 million electric customers in Colorado, started the AC Rewards program six years ago, KUSA-TV reported. The program allows customers to receive rebates in exchange for allowing Xcel to adjust their thermostats during the summer’s hottest days to ease the electrical grid, according to the television station.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: The Sierra Club is coming for your furnace
Remember when groups like the Sierra Club used to be about keeping the air breathable, water drinkable and trees huggable? We miss those days. Evidently having run out of worthier targets, Sierra Clubbers now have trained their sights on your furnace, your water heater and your stove. If you thought the battle against climate change was only about fighting fossil-fueled power plants and gasoline-powered automobiles, guess again. It turns out natural gas-fired household appliances are next on the enemies list.
Craig Daily Press
With wages comparable to Wendy’s, CDOT struggles to fill 130 openings across Western Slope
The Colorado Department of Transportation is short 130 employees on the Western Slope, leaving a crucial region of the state down about 22% of its staff. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, CDOT officials told Routt County commissioners the agency has been slow to respond to the current job market, and they are losing out on candidates to fast food chains that offer better wages.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Environmental extremism threatens to cause recession
If the United States endures a recession in 2023 — or a full-fledged depression — we should blame woke trends embraced by corporations, politicians and public utilities caving to political pressure. Southern Colorado heard from Tatiana Bailey, director of the UCCS Economic Forum, on Thursday at the first...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Chief Pazen — point man in Denver’s crime fight
Paul Pazen at times must have felt like a voice in the wilderness during the past four years as Denver’s police chief. He repeatedly has warned the political establishment, the media and anyone who would listen that soft-on-crime policies have slapped the cuffs on his cops — and have put the community on a collision course with cold, hard reality.
