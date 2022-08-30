ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WJHL

Daniel Boone and Elizabethton to face off at ETSU next Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Daniel Boone Trailblazers and Elizabethton Cyclones will play on a bigger field than usual Friday, Sept. 9. The game will be played at William B. Green Jr. Stadium on East Tennessee State University’s campus, the home of the Bucs. Gates will open to Cyclones and Blazers fans at 5:30 […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cyclones, No. 1 Greene Devils renew fierce rivalry

Over the past five seasons, Class 4A teams in Tennessee have kept tabs on the rivalry between Elizabethton and Greeneville. That’s because one of these teams has played for a state championship in each of the last five years, winning four times.
GREENEVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Tennessee versus Bowling Green

Tennessee (0-2-1) will host Bowling Green (0-1-1) Wednesday at Regal Soccer Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and SEC Network+ will televise the nonconference matchup. Tennessee lost, 3-2, versus No. 2 Duke in its last match. Bowling Green enters Wednesday’s contest following a 1-1 draw against Cincinnati.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

McCallie Football preparing for another Tennessee State title rematch

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Week three of the Tennessee high school football schedule features a TSSAA state championship game rematch between McCallie and MBA . For the Blue Tornado, the win was the program’s third consecutive title under coach Ralph Potter and completed a season sweep of the Big Red.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Tennessean

Nolensville Little Leaguers are the BEST sports!

Good morning, friends, this is Tennessean storytelling columnist Brad Schmitt, psyched for a long holiday weekend! ✨ Great news from last week, if I may be a bit braggadocious — The Tennessean won the General Excellence Award, essentially best in show, at the Tennessee Press Association awards. 🥇 ...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
