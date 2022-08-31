ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
realtynewsreport.com

$430 Million Apartment Purchase by Hines

MIAMI – (Realty News Report) – Hines Global Income Trust acquired the 495-unit Gables Station in Miami for a reported $430 million, in one of the largest apartment deals ever in South Florida. Gables Station is a 14-story, 1.2-million-SF upscale live, work and play development located in the...
MIAMI, FL
miami.edu

501 NE 31st St Rental

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. %&&UPGRADED 1bed / 1.5 bath unit in this spectacular new building! FRESHLY PAINTED AND IN PERFECT CONDITION. TILE FLOORING throughout and HIGHER CEILINGS (LOFT STYLE). MODERN CUSTOM-MADE BAR WITH A WINE COOLER and lots of storage space. Built-in closet, electric shades. STATE OF THE ART AMENITIES, including: rooftop pool (with breathtaking views), state of the art fitness center, barbecue areas, spa, tennis court, and much more. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES, so don't worry about valet anymore ;) LOCATION CAN'T BE BEAT: walkable urban retail area and very close to the trendy Design District, Wynwood and Midtown. Cable and Internet included.%$&$#$%If you have been denied an application for lease in the past due to bad credit or your background, please call me or text me , I will get you approved!!Self-employed, bad credit, no problem. Text me, I respond immediately and have tons of inventory!WE ARE ESSENTIAL BUSINESS FOR COVI19, WE ARE ALWAYS OPENCALL ME OR TEXT MEAndy ZamudioWe accept deposits with credit card if you are short of cash we help with that, we are the only company that accepts credit cards for deposits , zelle, cash app, paypal venmo payments accepted!!! Aceptamos los depositos con tarjeta de credito sinud esta corto de cash, somos la unica compaÃ±ia que lo acepta en Florida, zelle, cash app, paypal ,venmo%&$% (Listing 7034038 Confirmed 9/2/2022)
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Miami, FL
Real Estate
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
Miami, FL
Business
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Adrienne Arsht sells Miami estate for a record $106.87M

Living in the Free State of Florida doesn’t come for free. Businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht has sold her 4-acre waterfront compound in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood for a cool $106.87 million, its listing brokerage confirmed to The Post on Friday. The Wall Street Journal, which broke news of the sale, reported that mighty sum not only breaks a sales record for Miami-Dade County, but also marks the first time a Miami home has traded hands for nine figures.
MIAMI, FL
hypebeast.com

Ultra Luxury Bentley Residences Miami Apartments Each Have Four-Car Garage

Residents at Bentley’s new ultra-luxe high-rise in Miami will be able to travel directly to their new apartment while still inside their car. The 61-storey building will feature four ‘Dezervator’ vehicle lifts – named after Bentley’s developing partner Dezer Development – which will transport residents from the roadside directly to their Bentley Residences apartment.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? 330 luxury apartments planned in Plantation

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? Pixl ...
PLANTATION, FL
thenextmiami.com

Construction Permit Issued At Casa Neos Site In Downtown Miami

Miami’s Building Department has issued a seawall permit at downtown Miami’s Casa Neos site. Ebsary Foundation Company said in a letter to DERM that it plans to begin construction on September 6. Separately, revised construction permits for the building itself are being processed (the construction permit in revision...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Jll#Urban Living#Business Industry#Linus Business#Jll Capital Markets#Empira Group#Swiss#Esg#Leed
yieldpro.com

Berkadia arranges sale and financing of build-for-rent community in Broward County

Berkadia announces it has arranged the sale and financing of Stellar at Palm Aire, a new build-for-rent community consisting of 39 townhomes located in the center of the Palm Aire Country Club in Pompano Beach, Fla. Senior Managing Directors Roberto Pesant and Jaret Turkell, along with Director Yoav Yuhjtman, Associate Director Omar Morales and Senior Analyst Jose Mota of Berkadia Miami, marketed the property on behalf of Stellar Communities. Pulso Capital purchased the property for $21.5 million, or $551,282 per unit.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
secretmiami.com

This Whimsical Historic Village Is Miami’s Best Kept Secret

Set in the agricultural district of South Dade’s Goulds neighborhood, is an enchanting 10-acre village home to shops and restaurants that feels like you’re stepping back in time. It’s nestled among lush gardens and framed by picturesque trails, fountains and an eclectic mix of buildings that were crafted during the turn of the century.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
thenewtropic.com

Lost Restaurants of Greater Miami: Part II

The growth of Greater Miami was nothing short of phenomenal, beginning almost immediately following World War I, and it was that growth that brought about the great Florida “boom” of the early to mid-1920s. In retrospect, most American historians now recognize and agree that the tremendous American boom of the twenties actually began in South Florida, just as “the five terrible events” of 1926 in Miami would be the harbinger of the Great Depression that would envelop the rest of the country beginning with the October, 1929 stock market crash. So, the astute reader might ask, “what does that have to do with our topic?” and the answer, of course and seriously, is “everything.”
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

An Evening Of Fine Art Will Take Over North Miami Beach’s Surreal Ancient Spanish Monastery

What happens when you merge extraordinary works of art and one of South Florida’s most precious jewels? One unforgettable “Artists in the Cloisters” event!. The Ancient Spanish Monastery, a non-profit with the mission to preserve one of the oldest buildings of the Western World, is putting on its 2nd annual showcase for one night only, on Thursday, September 8.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
fox40jackson.com

LAWRENCE JONES: Miami mayor’s ‘tremendous success’ fuels rumors of another presidential challenger in 2024

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” to discuss what’s right about Miami as a model city for the rest of the country. LAWRENCE JONES: On the other side of the aisle, another rumored 2024 challenger has emerged. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has splashed onto the scene with tremendous success in the Sunshine State. I had the chance to visit with him about what’s going right in Miami and his presidential potential.
MIAMI, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Hallandale Beach CRA Allocates $1 Million for Rent Stabilization Program

In the wake of South Florida experiencing the largest year-over-year rent increases in the state at 57.2 percent, the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency’s (CRA) Board of Directors voted unanimously on Tuesday, August 24, 2022, to approve the Rent Stabilization Program. The Program allocates $1 million in rental assistance for qualifying tenants living within the CRA boundaries who earn low to moderate average median incomes and have had their rent increase by 20 percent or more.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Zoo Miami ticket giveaway every day in September

Every day during the month of September Zoo Miami will be releasing a limited amount of free tickets ONLINE ONLY at 8 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Zoo Miami (also known as The Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens) is the largest and oldest zoological garden in the state of Florida and the only subtropical zoo in the continental United States.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy