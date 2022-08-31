Read full article on original website
Fatal overdoses up 44% in Black community, CDC says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new study by the CDC found fatal drug overdoses increased by 44% among Black people in 2020. That is a sharp increase that’s been seen here in Franklin County as well. In Franklin County, the coroner’s office reported a 35% increase in opioid overdose deaths among African Americans alone. “It’s more […]
OhioHealth sets final work date for 58 employees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OhioHealth said in a letter last week that the final work date for 58 of its recently laid-off employees will be in November. In a Sept. 1 letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, OhioHealth said Nov. […]
‘Ohio State Murders:’ Play written by alumna heads to Broadway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A play written by an Ohio State University alumna detailing her experiences as a Black freshman in the 1950s is heading to Broadway. Written by award-winning playwright Adrienne Kennedy, “Ohio State Murders” follows writer Suzanne Alexander who returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker. Throughout the play, Alexander’s experiences […]
Ohio bill would protect flying Thin Blue Line flag
PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — A father’s fight to fly the Thin Blue Line flag in memory of his son, a police chief who was killed in the line of duty, has inspired a bill at the Ohio Statehouse. Thomas DiSario received a Thin Blue Line flag in memory of his son Steven Eric DiSario, who […]
Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more. Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn. Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
Two stable after hit-and-run in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are in the hospital after a hit-and-run collision in east Columbus overnight Tuesday, according to Columbus police. CPD state officers went to the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Beachwood Road at 2:20 a.m. and found two people injured after a hit-and-run. One person was taken to Grant Medical […]
Community hosts vigil for girl found in pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus community is honoring and remembering the life of a little girl gone too soon. Four-year-old Ester Mutivito was reported missing on Friday and her body was found on Saturday. On Monday, community members gathered for a vigil near the pond where she was found. “This is just, it’s very […]
Woman, 39, missing for three days from north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old woman has been missing for the past three days from Polaris in north Columbus, according to police. Tamara Wilson was last seen on September 2 near Polaris Parkway and South Old State Road wearing a red and white dress with red sandals, per police. She was also carrying a […]
Boy, 16, injured in Italian Village shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting near a bar in the Italian Village overnight Sunday. Police responded to the 1000 block of Mt. Pleasant Avenue at approximately 3:05 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. A caller told police that it sounded like two different guns shooting at each other. […]
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
Labor Day draws thousands of flyers to Columbus airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As travel numbers have increased all summer long, this Labor Day has been one of the biggest travel weekends since before the pandemic. Between Buckeyes fan coming to town for the season opener and Labor Day vacationers, thousands of flyers passed through John Glenn International Airport. Bradley Reed and his family […]
Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of a Dairy Queen in north Columbus Sunday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported at the restaurant on the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle South at approximately 3:50 p.m. Police dispatch said the shooting victim, 33-year-old Adrian Marcus Carr, was rummaging […]
Community mourns death of girl, 4, found in pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus community is mourning after a four-year-old girl was found dead in a retention pond this weekend. Ester Mutivito was reported missing Friday and found Saturday in a retention pond in the area of Belcher Drive and Dresden Street. A memorial sits near the pond in the apartment complex, with […]
Greek Festival sees large turnout in full return
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been a busy weekend for Columbus sports fans and those celebrating the Labor Day weekend but that’s only benefited the 2022 Greek Festival. This year would have been the 50th anniversary of the festival if not for pandemic-forced cancellations and modifications in 2020 and 2021, respectively. “To be back with […]
Police investigating after shooting near Polaris
Police are investigating after a shooting and a crash occurred in the Polaris area. Upper Arlington boy making progress in clinical studies. Labor Day draws thousands of flyers to Columbus airport. NBC4 Noon 9/5/2022. Midday Forecast: September 5, 2022.
Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game
Upper Arlington boy goes viral at OSU game. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3wTXrWu. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. The Spectrum Sept. 4, 2022: Vance on Senate race. Updated Morning Forecast: September 4, 2022. Connecting with COSI: New Pterosaurs exhibit...
15-year-old girl missing from Gahanna since Friday
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Gahanna for the past three days, according to police. Police say Lanie Starr left her home in the area of Stygler Road and McCutcheon Road at night on Friday, September 2. Starr is 5’6″, 110 pounds with red hair and brown […]
Police look for answers in 2019 south Columbus murder
Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is renewing efforts in a three-year homicide investigation into a south Columbus shooting. Police look for answers in 2019 south Columbus murder. Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus …. The Spectrum Sept. 4, 2022: Vance on Senate race. Updated Morning Forecast: September 4, 2022.
Connecting with COSI: New Pterosaurs exhibit coming soon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Storm Team 4 meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Joe Wood, director of education interactions and performances at COSI to talk about their upcoming reptile exhibit. “Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs” is organized by the American Museum of Natural History. Joe explains how a Pterosaurs differs from a dinosaur […]
Body of retired Navy chief recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police reported the body of Shawnreno Ricks, who was reported missing Friday, has been recovered. He was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m. Ricks’ body was found Saturday in the Scioto River, Columbus Police said. Police said Ricks went for a run at Scioto...
