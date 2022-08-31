Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Air Force partners with NASA to test materials in space
The Air Force Research Laboratory may be headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, but it increasingly finds its work in outer space. The AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate, with Georgia Tech Research Institute, NASA and DuPont de Nemours, Inc., has placed an experiment on the International Space Station (ISS) to test how certain materials fare in “space weather” — exposure to space, the lab said Thursday.
Scientists build a magnet in China that is a million times stronger than Earth's magnetic core
China started using the world's most powerful magnet for scientific research. The magnet is roughly the size of a coin, but creates an impressive 45.22-tesla magnetic field. The world's most powerful magnet ever (45.5 tesla) was developed by the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory in the U.S. China reportedly launched...
NASA confirms Artemis I SLS megarocket is ‘go for launch’
Despite all the issues that have popped up, the Artemis I launch date has officially been set in stone. NASA announced earlier this month that the SLS megarocket, which will help usher in a new age of space exploration, is now “go for launch” for the Artemis I mission on August 29, 2022. And, with just six days to go, the space agency doesn’t appear to be backing down.
hypebeast.com
NASA’s Moon-Bound Rocket Is Now Scheduled To Launch on Friday
NASA has ambitious plans for this weekend: to finally launch its 322-foot (98 m) tall, uncrewed Orion spacecraft to the moon. The space agency momentarily considering taking off this Friday, September 2, before ultimately determining that the day posed the risk of bad weather. The rocket was originally supposed to...
Digital Trends
Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon
NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
Phys.org
This team of amateurs built a satellite that NASA is taking to space
If NASA is to boldly go where no man has gone before, the federal agency might have Tampa to thank for it. NASA is set to launch the unmanned Artemis 1, the first flight of its larger Artemis program mission to build a moon base and send astronauts to Mars.
A quantum magnet is 3 billion times colder than interstellar space, scientists discover
"Japanese and U.S. physicists have used atoms about 3 billion times colder than interstellar space to open a portal to an unexplored realm of quantum magnetism," explained a Rice University press release – where the study's U.S. scientists are based. That sentence belongs in a sci-fi movie, but it...
hotnewhiphop.com
NASA Once Again Postpones Artemis I Launch
NASA had originally planned to send Artemis I, its moon-bound space capsule, on Monday. The capsule would mark the first step in a plan to establish a long-term presence on the moon in order to conduct further research and perhaps stimulate economic development. The launch on Monday, however, never came...
NASA Discarded Hardware From Apollo Missions to the Moon
Just because we have been to the moon before does not make the goals of NASA's Artemis program any easier.
The asteroid NASA will slam into in September is right where scientists expected
Detailed orbital calculations will help assess the effect of the asteroid smasher. Six nights of observations by two powerful telescopes confirmed that the orbit of double asteroid Didymos is perfectly aligned for NASA's asteroid-smashing DART spacecraft to arrive in late September. The observations, conducted in early July by the Lowell...
scitechdaily.com
Engineers Solve Data Glitch on NASA’s Voyager 1 – But There’s Still a Problem
An issue affecting data from NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft has been repaired by engineers. Earlier this year, the probe’s attitude articulation and control system (AACS), which keeps Voyager 1’s antenna pointed at Earth, started sending jumbled information about its health and activities to mission controllers, even though it was otherwise operating normally. It also appeared that the rest of the probe was healthy as it continued to gather and return science data.
Phys.org
Space station research contributes to navigation systems for moon voyages
On its mission to the Moon, NASA's Orion spacecraft is designed to use NASA's Near Space Network and Deep Space Network to navigate. But if the craft loses communication with the ground or the Networks, crews can use a backup autonomous navigation system known as Optical Navigation (OpNav). This system analyzes images of the Moon or Earth taken from the spacecraft to determine its position relative to either of those two bodies.
A Briefcase-Sized Box Is Already Making Oxygen on Mars
The Martian atmosphere, in its current state, is not Earthling-friendly at all. It's extremely thin, over 100 times less dense than Earth's, and is made up mostly of carbon dioxide. Any humans attempting to breathe it would soon find themselves not breathing at all. But on that dusty, dry, alien world, a small instrument, a little bigger than a briefcase, has been reliably pumping out breathable oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. It's the first demonstration of the processing of in situ resources for human use on another planet – establishing a way that breathable air could be generated for a human mission...
bloomberglaw.com
Killer-Asteroid Search Hits Bump as Biden Team Urges NASA Delay
Infrared telescope would identify large, threatening space objects. Congress seeks to bolster program through CHIPS, funding bills. Thousands of asteroids as big as the Washington Monument zip around our solar system at 40,000 miles per hour, hunks of metal or rock that could strike with 10 times the force of the most powerful nuclear weapon and kill millions of people.
A month on 'Mars': Get to know the Haughton-Mars Project
When flying to the Haughton-Mars Project (HMP) base, the impression is one of a vast wasteland below. The landscape looks featureless and bleak, but in fact holds many surprises.
FOXBusiness
Artemis launch: NASA rocket leaks liquid hydrogen fuel ahead of second attempt
Launch controllers are continuing the flow of liquid nitrogen to NASA's Artemis rocket core stage after another liquid hydrogen fuel leak was detected and reoccurred twice Saturday morning ahead of the second launch attempt. The leak was located in the cavity between the ground and flight side plates of the...
JPL tries to keep Voyager space probes from disconnecting the world's longest phone call
Keeping in touch with NASA's two aging Voyager spacecraft is getting harder to do as they get farther away and their power sources dwindle.
NASA Reports Five Asteroids Will Approach Earth Over the Next Few Days
Recently, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) published a report that stated five asteroids will approach the Earth this weekend as well as Monday. The JPL is a research development lab at the California Institute of Technology. The NASA lab discovered extraterrestrial objects via the Asteroid Watch dashboard. According to...
What's on board NASA’s Artemis I for its voyage to the moon? Snoopy, Legos and 'manikins'
NASA Artemis I launch will include a moon rock from Apollo 11 and three 'manikins', one is named for Arturo Campos, who helped bring Apollo 13 home.
Universe Today
NASA Gives a Detailed Analysis of all the Landing Debris Perseverance Has Found on Mars
A recent blog by Dr. Justin Maki, Imaging Scientist and the Deputy Principal Investigator on the Perseverance rover Mastcam-Z camera, provides a detailed account about the debris the entry, descent, and landing (EDL) system left scattered around the Martian surface while delivering the Perseverance rover to Jezero Crater. This blog highlights how much hardware goes into sending our brave, robotic explorers to the Red Planet while discussing the importance of imaging such debris.
