ABC6.com
Water main break causes street closures in Johnston
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A water main break led to some street closures in Johnston Friday morning. The water main break happened at about 7 a.m. in the area of Central and Atwood avenues. Dennis Parrillo, who lives nearby, said he was driving shortly after the break. “There was...
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River announces water shutoff, road closure, due to water leak
(FALL RIVER, MA- August 31, 2022)- The City of Fall River has announced that a water leak has been discovered on the Route 79 South on ramp of North Main Street. To allow for repairs, an emergency shutdown of water service will take place starting this evening, August 31st, 2022, from 10:00pm until early morning tomorrow, Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Fall River Announces Emergency Water Service Shutdown
FALL RIVER — Some North Main Street residents in Fall River will not be able to use their tap water, after the city announced an emergency water service shutdown on Aug. 31 due to a water leak. The shutdown will be to repair the water leak, discovered on Wednesday...
RIDOT to start shifting lanes onto new Providence Viaduct bridge
RIDOT will soon start shifting traffic onto the newly-constructed Providence Viaduct bridge.
Two Fall River Men Charged in Gas Station Fight
FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men have been charged after a fight at a city gas station on Friday evening in which an elderly couple was assaulted. Fall River police said that at around 7 p.m. Friday, an officer responded to a report that an elderly couple had been assaulted at the New World Gas Station at 340 Milliken Blvd.
Beloved Roxbury Community Organizer ID'd As Man Killed Near Jackson Square
A community in Boston is reeling after one of its most prominent and beloved residents was killed when a 54-year-old man "knowingly" ran over him outside of an MBTA station early Thursday morning, authorities said. Thomas Ruffen had just left his Jackson Square home around 4:30 a.m. when security video...
Valley Breeze
Pirate ship measuring 28 feet docks in place of famous old tree
WOONSOCKET – A Linden tree that used to sit in Helene Labrecque’s front yard at 64 Spring St. is now replaced with a play pirate ship, measuring 28 feet by 8 feet, for her 4-year-old grandson, LJ. Last year, according to Labrecque, the Linden tree, estimated at 300...
Man struck by train in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a train in Cumberland early Friday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 3 a.m. in the area of Mendon Road and Ann and Hope Way. Officials say a homeless man was sleeping on the tracks when he was struck and […]
capecod.com
Marthas Vineyard police make what is believed to be the largest seizure of cocaine in island history
OAK BLUFFS – During the month of August 2022, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force who are assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Task Force began an investigation into the illegal distribution of cocaine in the Town of Oak Bluffs.
capecod.com
Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Ambulances from Bourne and West Barnstable were called to a crash in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon. According to reports, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. Two people were transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Four others were treated and released at the scene. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Sandy Neck Beach Closed, Walkers Pond Advisory Due to Water Quality Issues
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable officials have closed Sandy Neck Beach to swimming due to elevated bacteria levels. The closure joins a warning-level advisory at Hinckley Pond and a pet advisory at Long and North Ponds. Meanwhile, Fair Acres Beach has been reopened to swimming after testing lower counts of bacteria...
whdh.com
Two cars heavily damaged after alleged street racing crash in New Hampshire
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating two vehicles that were heavily damaged after crashing during an alleged street race in New Hampshire Thursday. The crash happened just after 12:00 p.m. when police said two 17-year-old drivers were racing on Old Derry Road in Hudson. The two vehicles collided, sending...
Investigators believe smoking caused massive house fire in Lynn
LYNN – Investigators say smoking is to blame for a massive fire that displaced nine people in Lynn on Tuesday. The fire started outside the home and then spread inside due to dry conditions. An off-duty police officer helped rescue people from the home on Allerton Street. Two people were treated for minor injuries.
nrinow.news
Police believe rocks – not bullets – caused damage to three cars on Providence Pike in No. Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Kids throwing rocks on Providence Pike on Friday, August 26 are believed to have caused damage to three vehicles according to North Smithfield police, who were asked this week about widely-shared social media posts referencing possible shootings in the area. According to a report on the...
ABC6.com
3 taken to hospital after crash involving ambulance in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an ambulance in Taunton early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 4:38 a.m. near Dean Street. Taunton police said firefighters worked to help free two employees from the ambulance, who were then taken to...
Turnto10.com
Heavy fire at Pawtucket house displaces several adults, children
(WJAR) — A fire in Pawtucket forced three families out of their home Thursday afternoon. According to Red Cross, six adults and five children lived in the multifamily home on Mavis St. Firefighters responded to the scene for a report of a porch fire around 2:52 p.m. in the...
New Bedford Mayor Reveals the Cost of Joining the MBTA
Mayor Jon Mitchell is urging voters to support a question on November's ballot that would have New Bedford become a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) community. Voters must vote to join the MBTA before South Coast Rail can chug into town as planned next year. Mitchell tells me he was...
12 displaced by Pawtucket house fire
An investigation is underway after a Pawtucket home was damaged by fire Thursday afternoon.
fallriverreporter.com
Police receiving push-back from parents when trying to address illegal vehicles on area roads
A South Coast Police Department says that they have received push-back from some parents when trying to address illegal vehicles on area roads. The Fairhaven Police Department has reportedly responded to dozens of calls for juveniles in the roadway obstructing traffic recently. “Callers have reported these juveniles circle their cars,...
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Pawtucket home
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon. The fire happened just before 3 p.m. at a home on Mavis Street. The battalion chief said the fire started on a porch on the third floor. Only one person was home at the...
