Attleboro, MA

ABC6.com

Water main break causes street closures in Johnston

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A water main break led to some street closures in Johnston Friday morning. The water main break happened at about 7 a.m. in the area of Central and Atwood avenues. Dennis Parrillo, who lives nearby, said he was driving shortly after the break. “There was...
JOHNSTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River announces water shutoff, road closure, due to water leak

(FALL RIVER, MA- August 31, 2022)- The City of Fall River has announced that a water leak has been discovered on the Route 79 South on ramp of North Main Street. To allow for repairs, an emergency shutdown of water service will take place starting this evening, August 31st, 2022, from 10:00pm until early morning tomorrow, Thursday, September 1, 2022.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Two Fall River Men Charged in Gas Station Fight

FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men have been charged after a fight at a city gas station on Friday evening in which an elderly couple was assaulted. Fall River police said that at around 7 p.m. Friday, an officer responded to a report that an elderly couple had been assaulted at the New World Gas Station at 340 Milliken Blvd.
FALL RIVER, MA
Valley Breeze

Pirate ship measuring 28 feet docks in place of famous old tree

WOONSOCKET – A Linden tree that used to sit in Helene Labrecque’s front yard at 64 Spring St. is now replaced with a play pirate ship, measuring 28 feet by 8 feet, for her 4-year-old grandson, LJ. Last year, according to Labrecque, the Linden tree, estimated at 300...
WOONSOCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Man struck by train in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a train in Cumberland early Friday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 3 a.m. in the area of Mendon Road and Ann and Hope Way. Officials say a homeless man was sleeping on the tracks when he was struck and […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
capecod.com

Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Ambulances from Bourne and West Barnstable were called to a crash in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon. According to reports, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. Two people were transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Four others were treated and released at the scene. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
SANDWICH, MA
whdh.com

Two cars heavily damaged after alleged street racing crash in New Hampshire

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating two vehicles that were heavily damaged after crashing during an alleged street race in New Hampshire Thursday. The crash happened just after 12:00 p.m. when police said two 17-year-old drivers were racing on Old Derry Road in Hudson. The two vehicles collided, sending...
HUDSON, NH
CBS Boston

Investigators believe smoking caused massive house fire in Lynn

LYNN – Investigators say smoking is to blame for a massive fire that displaced nine people in Lynn on Tuesday. The fire started outside the home and then spread inside due to dry conditions. An off-duty police officer helped rescue people from the home on Allerton Street. Two people were treated for minor injuries. 
LYNN, MA
ABC6.com

3 taken to hospital after crash involving ambulance in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an ambulance in Taunton early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 4:38 a.m. near Dean Street. Taunton police said firefighters worked to help free two employees from the ambulance, who were then taken to...
TAUNTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Heavy fire at Pawtucket house displaces several adults, children

(WJAR) — A fire in Pawtucket forced three families out of their home Thursday afternoon. According to Red Cross, six adults and five children lived in the multifamily home on Mavis St. Firefighters responded to the scene for a report of a porch fire around 2:52 p.m. in the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Mayor Reveals the Cost of Joining the MBTA

Mayor Jon Mitchell is urging voters to support a question on November's ballot that would have New Bedford become a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) community. Voters must vote to join the MBTA before South Coast Rail can chug into town as planned next year. Mitchell tells me he was...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out in Pawtucket home

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon. The fire happened just before 3 p.m. at a home on Mavis Street. The battalion chief said the fire started on a porch on the third floor. Only one person was home at the...
PAWTUCKET, RI

